The Fantasy Football Scout app is now live!

The Fantasy Football Scout app is finally live – and it’s available on Google Play and the Apple App Store!

Over the course of this year, we have been working hard to improve our membership offerings. This summer we have added Statsbomb data to the Premium Members Area, as well as Statsbomb visualisations to articles. We have also added Fantasy EFL to our list of games covered and now we have launched the FFScout app.

The app has been many years in the making and back in January we began the build. Over the second half of the 2023/24 season, we were busy working on the coding to bring the app to life.

Points Projections 3 Player Comparisons Ownership Changes Data Tables

Version one (v1) of the app brings you many of the things that members love about their Fantasy Football Scout memberships. The app includes:

LiveFPL

PlanFPL

Week-by-week transfer planning through PlanFPL

Points Predictions and team ratings through PlanFPL

Three-player comparisons

Team comparisons

Radar graphs

Heat maps

Data tables

Articles – including Premium Member articles

Ownership data

Editable fixture ticker

Prediction data

Over the coming weeks, we will be building on what is available in the app. V1 has incorporated many of the key tools that members utilise for their FPL planning. V2 will bring even more tools and data to make making those FPL decisions easier.

The FFScout app is available in both the Google Play and Apple App Store – so get downloading now!

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



