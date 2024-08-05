192
featured August 5

The Fantasy Football Scout app is now live!

192 Comments
Share

The Fantasy Football Scout app is finally live – and it’s available on Google Play and the Apple App Store!

Over the course of this year, we have been working hard to improve our membership offerings. This summer we have added Statsbomb data to the Premium Members Area, as well as Statsbomb visualisations to articles. We have also added Fantasy EFL to our list of games covered and now we have launched the FFScout app.

The app has been many years in the making and back in January we began the build. Over the second half of the 2023/24 season, we were busy working on the coding to bring the app to life.

Points Projections
3 Player Comparisons
Ownership Changes
Data Tables

Version one (v1) of the app brings you many of the things that members love about their Fantasy Football Scout memberships. The app includes:

  • LiveFPL
  • PlanFPL
  • Week-by-week transfer planning through PlanFPL
  • Points Predictions and team ratings through PlanFPL
  • Three-player comparisons
  • Team comparisons
  • Radar graphs
  • Heat maps
  • Data tables
  • Articles – including Premium Member articles
  • Ownership data
  • Editable fixture ticker
  • Prediction data

Over the coming weeks, we will be building on what is available in the app. V1 has incorporated many of the key tools that members utilise for their FPL planning. V2 will bring even more tools and data to make making those FPL decisions easier.

The FFScout app is available in both the Google Play and Apple App Store – so get downloading now!

Download from Google Play here

Download from the Apple App Store here

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.

Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


Sam FPLFamily <p>Fantasy Football Scout's General Manager. Half of the FPLFamily. Pundit on the FPL Pod, Fantasy Show and Sky Sports News&nbsp;</p> Follow them on Twitter

192 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL_trail_runner
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    The team without Haaland or Salah is so much better

    Need to look at taking a -4 short term move to captain Haaland week 2

    Problem is the likes of Palmer Saka Foden Waktins may not get sufficient minutes week 1 to warrant going with them over Salah + Haaland and cheaper short punts

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      You lost me at -4 after 1st GW

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        lol. Just thinking the same.

        Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Don't agree that one format is better than other. Both have their merits if you pick the right players.

      My Salah/Haaland team is:

      Onana
      TAA - Munoz - Davis (Robinson, Barco)
      Sala - Eze - MGW - ESR (Rogers)
      Haaland - Isak - Wood

      My midfield is a bit weak for sure, but I want Haaland and Salah at the start and think these cheap midfielders I have will do well given the fixtures. My bench is pretty good as well.

      This team will score well in the first 4 weeks or so IMO, and it wont need many if any changes.

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        My best 'cheap' midfielders are Minteh and Kamada. Both 5.5. Both very attacking. Both nailed, for now.

        Open Controls
      2. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        I'd start Barco gw1 but solid otherwise

        Open Controls
  2. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    a) VVD + CHO (to rotate with ESR)
    b) TAA + 4.5 mid (play ESR every week)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      B but would be surprised if esr starts gw1

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        True. Not confident Trent starts GW1 either actually.

        Open Controls
        1. Emiliano Sala
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          He will

          Open Controls
      2. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        Should hear something closer to deadline

        Open Controls
  3. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    Munoz/Areola
    Andersen/Pope

    Which is the best combo??

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      AP

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      MA for me

      Open Controls
    3. marcos11
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      AP

      Open Controls
  4. FPL_trail_runner
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    The start of this season has a very much the feeling of previous years where drafts quickly looked ridiculous in hindsight (doing it myself)

    Players who are not tailsmen being picked and hoped to cover and justify crowbaring in as many premiums as possible

    The likes of Bob , CHO, Wood, Muniz, Murphy, cheap defence of 4,5mil, Rogers, Amad all will look like early wildcards

    Its all because of Haaland v Ipswich really. If City had West ham away week 2 id imagine people would go for more balance.

    Maybe the play is a balanced week 1 team - and freehit week 2 to have haaland, since this year the FH should be way less important

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      There are always good enablers it's just about picking the right ones.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        Not always , but the point being with zero data we arent in the position to currently pick them until the season has started

        Last year Palmer was of course on nobodies radar until week 5

        Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      I think the people with the money spread out too evenly will be first to wildcard when Haaland and Salah are firing and the sofa isn't big enough anymore

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Not 100%, due to the pricing this year

        I think Haaland is without question the best captain week 2, however having funds spread out team and Haaland captain by week 2 maybe the play. (i.e take a -4 to get him in)

        Open Controls
    3. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      What FH?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        Available for GW2.

        Open Controls
        1. HadiSLIM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 25 mins ago

          Oh ok thanks. I thought the new chip replaces the FH.

          Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      I find that people are way too short term thinking in general on WC/GW1.

      You have people going triple Pool or triple Newcastle because it feels right with their GW1 fixtures. Seeing SOU is just so satisfying.

      But I would bet on Gordon having lower ownership if you just swapped his GW1 and GW2 fixtures around.

      I'm trying my best to look at a block of 6 fixtures and plan according to that.

      Open Controls
      1. HadiSLIM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        The realistic block is 5 fixtures, as there is an Ars/Cty swing on 6 itself.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          Each and every year fixtures dont matter as much as people state

          once the best template team is known it ticks along for the most part

          Its just early days we have to go with fixtures due to the lack of knowledge

          The template of Watkins Son Saka White Palmer etc consistently got points last year independent of fixtures

          There is probably 20 players really in FPL as 'real' options as in will be very close to ideal team come season end

          Its always tailsman for club, so the rules out the like of CHO , Bobb , Murphy etc.

          Could also rule out the likes of B Johnson, Wood, possible Muniz etc

          and would then favour going with Haaland and Salah ( in favour of getting a team of 11 of them with say Foden and Jota to cover)

          Open Controls
          1. Toon lurk
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 4 mins ago

            Disagree with this. Spotting good runs in the fixtures and deviating from the template accordingly is the difference between a 100k finish and a top 10k finish imo

            Open Controls
            1. FPL_trail_runner
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              Every one of my top 10k finishes have been due to being able to have the template before others did - thats 90% of the game

              Hell one season 3 years back i was 1 million coming into week 19 and finished 6k by simple keeping the same core template from christmas onwards when other chopped and move around (Still remember my team - Kepa, Shaw, Trippier, White, Rashford Salah Saka Martinelli Kane Haaland Toney(later Wilson)

              Small deviations (i.e a core 9) and making 1-2 chances beyond that were the game

              People waste too much time and effort moving good longterm options around because they are playing palace and Spurs away and E.g Bruno has 2 games that are green

              Open Controls
              1. Toon lurk
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 32 mins ago

                I don't think we really disagree on that much really. I agree a core is important, but moving around 3-5 in line with good fixtures is optimal imo. when you say everyone of your top10k finishes, I'd only really think about last 3 years tbh. Game is totally different now and a top 10k from five years ago is worth a top 50k now imo. I think the season you're referring to is two years ago? As Haaland wasn't around 3 years ago. Even from that team there were decently long fixture runs where rotating out Son, Trippier etc was the right call. I remember Saka having a run of 6 blanks in the second half of the season against tough oppo.

                I agree the quality is the ultimate decider. If we had an unlimited budget, yeah maybe pick all the top players. But when you're making trade offs on cheaper players and when estimating how many points they'll get over X games, absolutely fixtures are a factor. Would people have had Mateta for the double gameweek last year if he had City and Arsenal away? If you're on Isak who has 5 greens coming up and Watkins has 5, are you not thinking of switching?

                Open Controls
    5. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      The pool of 4.5 defs is fairly decent, so I have no problem with using FTs to chop and change for my third def and just play the form/fixtures as the season goes on.

      I have CHO as an enabler, as his opening fixtures look decent and have had Muniz in my early drafts for the same reason.

      Ultimately, you can't pick 'em all, so you need a couple of enablers to make it work.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        I have had that draft also, for me the CHO and Muniz are probably the best enablers around given fixtures, previous returns and consistent minutes

        Its just still hard to justify this

        CHO Muniz Haaland
        over
        Palmer, Watkins, Havertz

        And looking again at the fixtures for Fulham and Forrest, they arent *that* good
        Bou are decent
        Leicester will probably be similar to Coopers Forest and sit deep away from home
        Forest also are finding it hard to create chances

        Very likely Haaland alone would need to go big to make the points structure work. Maybe so for week 2 but beyond probably not

        Open Controls
        1. The Tonberry
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            I'm on CHO, Muniz and Haaland and justifying this by looking to captain Haaland for at least 3 of the first 5 weeks. As good as Palmer, Watkins, and Havertz were last season, I can't see myself captaining any of them for the first 5. A Haaland haul will hurt non owners considering he won't be as highly owned like the last 2 seasons.

            I'll also be rotating CHO with another 5.5 for the 7th attacking slot in my team

            Open Controls
          • El_Matador
            • 12 Years
            4 hours ago

            I still have CHO but dropped Salah for Saka and that allowed me to upgrade Muniz to Watkins.

            Top heavy but I like it

            Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        Short-term opportunities: if they look like early WCs that's probably because they're meant to be!

        It's certainly not all about Haaland v Ipswich for me - it's about the dubious availability/fitness of players I'd want to build a long-term team around like Foden/Palmer/Saka

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          If this wasn't a post-Euros season I'd almost certainly be trying to plan a bit longer-term. But from what I remember of last time, I wonder if the impact could be even greater than what we anticipate re: Foden and those who racked up a lot of mins - remember what happened with Chilwell even after he barely kicked a ball?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 8 mins ago

            I agree on this

            I think the likes of Foden, Saka could be badly hit (Maybe Watkins given his amount of games last year? )

            This is why i like Odegaard over Saka to start, and am also not sure on Haaland given the city mess of players coming back late

            As you say its abit of a mess of who to select if one goes for mid level premiums without Haaland

            Open Controls
    6. Nas
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Some questions on 4.5 defs:
      1) why is van der ven priced cheaper than other spurs defenders? If he fit and ready to go or does he have some injury/rotation risk?
      2) is Murillo nailed for Forest?
      3) is faes nailed for Leicester

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        Faes looks nailed. Not sure on other 2 questions but I think Van der Ven missing a few games last season and less attacking threat than some other Spurs defender is reflected in his price.

        Open Controls
        1. Nas
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    7. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      1st serious draft.

      Pope

      Munoz/Porro/Gvardiol

      Nmunku/Foden/Salah/Gordon

      Watkins/Mateta/Izak

      (Turner/Rogers/Davis/Barco

      Where would y save the 1m needed to go Saka over Foden?
      .

      Open Controls
      1. HadiSLIM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        I have a very close team.
        Mateta down to Muniz, gives me Saka, also gives me Trent.

        I'd immediately lose Turner if I were you.

        Open Controls
        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          Just a place holder. Not really set on keepers at all yet

          Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Saka is 0.5 more than Foden
        Rogers to 4.5 or Davis to 4
        Will Mateta be back from the Olympics?

        Open Controls
      3. FPL_trail_runner
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Gordon - 0 mins this preseason and nearly joined Liverpool
        Watkins - 0 mins this preseason
        Mateta - 0 mins this preseason currently at the Olympics
        Gvardiol - 6mil to play cb due to lack of city defenders
        Nkunku - admitted he isnt fit yet

        Not ideal

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          All key players for their team

          Open Controls
        2. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 6 mins ago

          Not looking great then is it. Back to the drawing board I guess.

          Open Controls
    8. Barnaby Wilde
        5 hours, 27 mins ago

        Anyone thinking about taking Munoz out of their team if Guehi goes to Newcastle?

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          Anderson will definitely be leaving mine.

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          not really, richards and clyne were 2 of the 3 cbs for the backend of last season and they were still solid

          doubt guehi move happens though, thought Newcastle were struggling with finances cant see where they get 50-60mil from

          Open Controls
          1. El_Matador
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            They just had to meet PSR for the three years up to June 30th, which included the takeover year when big spending was needed to survive.

            Now into the next rolling 3 years, so are not as restricted. Still need to be quite frugal but can spend.

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              oh right, cheers.

              Open Controls
              1. El_Matador
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                I feel the media have sensationalised it a bit lol

                Open Controls
      • Barnaby Wilde
          5 hours, 23 mins ago

          Anyone fancy Senesi (5.0)?

          Last season:
          Starts - 26
          Goals - 4
          Assists- 5

          Open Controls
          1. HadiSLIM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 28 mins ago

            not with these fixtures.

            Open Controls
          2. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 26 mins ago

            No. Maybe at some point. I had him for a long period last season waiting for Bournemouth's double. I only played him twice or three times despite having him for months, every time I played him he got an attacking return lmao - that was mad luck on my part more than anything, in the weeks I didn't play him, the vast majority, he would get very bad returns.

            Open Controls
          3. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 11 mins ago

            No Sensei!

            Open Controls
        • TheGalacticos
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 23 mins ago

          How about Andreas Pereira?

          Is he still nailed after so many attacking signings?
          Still on pens & set pieces?

          Open Controls
          1. Indpush
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            I don't see why not

            Open Controls
        • DavvaMC
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 23 mins ago

          Would you double up on Palace defence to begin with?

          Hendo and Munoz?

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 18 mins ago

            Not yet. Had Henderson as 2nd keeper. Moved to Areola, starting Munoz.

            Open Controls
          2. WVA
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 18 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
            1. DavvaMC
              • 3 Years
              5 hours, 15 mins ago

              I have Sels as my keeper at the moment, stick with him or perhaps upgrade to Raya or Pope?

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 12 Years
                5 hours, 13 mins ago

                On Pope. Raya is a good option too.

                Open Controls
          3. Botman and Robben
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 11 mins ago

            no

            Open Controls
          4. F4L
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 55 mins ago

            would consider it

            Open Controls
        • Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          Have a back 7 of:
          Pickford/Virginia
          Gvardiol/Hall/Anderson/Castagne/Davis.
          Really falling out of love with Palace defence tho & if Guehi goes then I'm out too.
          Not keen on double Toffee defence so no Myko so looking for another 4.5 for Anderson.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            Think you'd be fine just sticking a 4m def on the end of your bench there. Those 4 look like plenty to me

            Open Controls
            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 7 mins ago

              Cheers, that would give me 1.0itb.

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 6 mins ago

              Agreed, made a similar comment earlier

              Open Controls
              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 4 mins ago

                Thanks both, appreciate it.

                Open Controls
        • FPL_trail_runner
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          Realistically going no Haaland gives these options for week 2 captain

          Palmer
          Son
          Jota

          Son seems a standout based on how Spurs and Everton start seasons. Jota at CF i think would be even more ideal

          Open Controls
          1. El_Matador
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            Salah?

            Open Controls
          2. Mirror Man
              3 hours, 40 mins ago

              Isak?

              Open Controls
            • The Abyss
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 30 mins ago

              If I'm not mistaken, Haaland flattered to deceive on the occasions you least expected him to last season. If I had Haaland and captained him GW2, he'd without doubt score less than all the names you mentioned.

              Open Controls
          3. Moxon
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 7 mins ago

            Joao Pedro back on the menu?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 8 mins ago

              Need to see him involved in full contact training and good mins in the last friendly against Villareal

              Open Controls
            2. jayzico
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 39 mins ago

              Looks like it. Mixed reviews. This site have Wellbeck playing. Headfuch

              Open Controls
              1. The Abyss
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 23 mins ago

                Don't think the predicted lineups on here are for the upcoming games? Looks like maybe they're still left over from last season or something?

                Open Controls
              2. The Abyss
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                Ah just seen they have new signings in there. I don't know then?!

                Open Controls
          4. Dutchy
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 7 mins ago

            Munoz, Hudson Odoi + Rogers bench
            or
            Anderson, Nkunku, Winks bench

            Open Controls
          5. Whiskerz
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 4 mins ago

            This feels like a nicely balanced salah haadland draft. No obvious route into a 10m mid spot, but other than that I don't see many holes.

            It has pool, city, spurs newcastle and arsenal attacking coverage. Fairly premium options from them all too, except probably spurs, but I'd still imagine porro and Johnson to do well over the 1st 2 at least.

            Sels / 4.0
            Porro / Munoz / Myko / Robinson / Faes
            Salah / Gordon / Johnson / CHO / Winks
            Haaland / Havertz / Isak

            Open Controls
            1. jayzico
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              Honestly? Best team I've seen yet. Brilliant.

              Open Controls
          6. Kodap
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 1 min ago

            First go at a draft, pretty sure its fairly template.. seems like the options without Haaland are significantly more, but also makes it very difficult to get Haaland if you don't start with him, thoughts?

            Flekken
            Livra - Gvardiol - Mykolenko
            Salah - Eze - Gordon - Nkunku
            Haaland - Isak - Muniz

            Valdimarson - Amad - Nico Williams - Faes

            Open Controls
          7. F4L
            • 9 Years
            5 hours ago

            where i stand atm:

            Raya
            TAA Munoz Mitchell
            Saka Bruno Eze B.Diaz Kulu
            (H)aaland Isak

            thoughts? long time left still though. Time being chickened out and got Haaland for captaincy to start the season

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 59 mins ago

              Really nice, I like the Brereton Diaz punt, lots of nice options at that 5.5 slot to pivot round

              Open Controls
            2. I Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              I like this a lot. Coming around to the idea of Raya as the cheapest route into the Arsenal defence. Double Palace defence could be a nice way to gain on the field. Kulusevski and Brereton look like fun risks to start with. A lot of options to move to at 6.5 and 5.5 if necessary.

              Open Controls
            3. F4L
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 49 mins ago

              cheers both

              Open Controls
          8. FPL_trail_runner
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 46 mins ago

            This team i can justify short term

            Sels
            White Porro Hall
            Jota Odegaard Son Mbeumo
            Haaland Muniz Isak

            All have full preseason, are tailsmen or potential should they get the minutes (e.g If Jota starts, if Mbeumo plays uptop and with Pens)

            Only one punt is Muniz but there is a lack of options at his price

            Open Controls
            1. Jackie Moon
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              My team is very similar! Jota is a punt, but his mins per goal is always so good and should start early GWs.

              I’ve just got Gabriel for White, Pickford for Sels and CHO for Mbeumo. Not convinced with CHO though.

              Open Controls
            2. SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Rather Gvardiol than White then you can get another 6.5m mid instead of Muniz

              Open Controls
          9. DaniCT
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 26 mins ago

            I can't log in the app even if I have a Subscription

            Open Controls
            1. Jackie Moon
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              Sounds like my system at work! Haha

              Open Controls
            2. Blue jeans
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                Do you need to pay for the app ?

                Open Controls
            3. Jackie Moon
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 48 mins ago

              A) Ode, Muniz
              B) Eze, Havertz?

              Really want a mid price Arsenal attacker, but can’t decide which one. Would Martinelli even be an option?

              Open Controls
              1. Blue jeans
                  2 hours, 47 mins ago

                  2

                  Open Controls
              2. waytoray
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                Great job guys!

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.