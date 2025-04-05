Villa v Forest team news: No Wood, Emery makes eight changes

Two teams on the hunt for a UEFA Champions League qualification place meet at Villa Park tonight.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest gets underway at 17:30 BST.

Forest are well on their way to returning to European football for the first time in 30 years, sitting in third ahead of kick-off.

Meanwhile, Villa can go level on points with Manchester City in fifth with a win this evening. The hosts are unbeaten in 14 home league matches going into tonight’s match.

The Villans are already in the Champions League, of course, with a double-header against Paris Saint-Germain coming up.

We thought Unai Emery might rest a few bodies in Gameweek 32, given that the trip to Southampton is sandwiched by those PSG games, but he’s gone a week early on the rotation, making a whopping eight changes in all from the midweek win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Emi Martinez, Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers are the only three players to keep their places.

Andres Garcia, Axel Disasi, Tyrone Mings and Ian Maatsen make up an all-new defence, while Amadou Onana, Donyell Malen, Marco Asensio and Ollie Watkins are brought in further forward.

Marcus Rashford, Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne are among those dropping out.

It’s not quite so dramatic from Nuno Espirito Santo but he has made three alterations from midweek.

Ola Aina is ruled out with a calf problem, Taiwo Awoniyi drops out of the squad and Danilo is benched.

Morato, Nicolas Domínguez and Callum Hudson–Odoi all come back in.

There’s still no Chris Wood, who has been absent since the international break.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Garcia, Disasi, Mings, Maatsen, Tielemans, Onana, Malen, Rogers, Asensio, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Konsa, McGinn, Rashford, Digne, Torres, Ramsey, Kamara.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Morato, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Yates, Dominguez, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi.

Subs: Miguel, Sangare, Toffolo, Da Silva, Silva, Danilo, Sosa, Boly, Abbott.

