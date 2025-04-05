489
FPL April 5

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 31

489 Comments
Share

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 31.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 31 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 5 April.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 CONFIRMED

FPL notes: Haaland update, Bobb is back + Villa rotation 1

There may only be four days between the Gameweek 30 and 31 deadlines but it’s still enough time for big news to land.

As expected, Double Gameweek 33 is now official, though only four teams will feature twice – Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

That’s because Nottingham Forest v Brentford is simply moving to the midweek of Gameweek 34.

A BIG WEEK TO WILDCARD

FPL Family's Sam: Gameweek 31 Wildcard draft

This clears the way for many Wildcards to get used, as the Premier League schedule is known until Gameweek 36. Expect even more activations than the 659,000 of Gameweek 30.

FPL Family’s Sam is proceeding with hers, as is Tom Freeman.

We’ve provided some draft ideas, based around Bench Boost and Free Hit usage. Future chip strategy is something you need to give careful consideration to if you are Wildcarding.

Zophar’s Q&A goes deep into the chips, too.

GABRIEL, KLUIVERT + AINA INJURED

Gabriel injury update: Defender ruled out for the season

While Gameweek 30 Wildcarders will be pleased that the predicted fixture rearrangements were correct, the vast majority now have Gabriel Magalhaes‘ (£6.3m) season-ending hamstring injury to handle.

Furthermore, the next-most owned defender overall, Ola Aina (£5.3m), is also hurt.

Names like Josko Gvardiol (£6.1m), Nikola Milenkovic (£5.0m) and William Saliba (£6.4m) could replace these, with Lateriser liking Marc Cucurella (£5.3m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.2m).

Those considering Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) might be put off by his slight groin issue. It’s something that Newcastle United team-mate Alexander Isak (£9.5m) also has.

Eddie Howe remains hopeful about them facing Leicester City on Monday but Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola thinks Justin Kluivert (£6.2m) could miss another match.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 31 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Isak would’ve been a strong contender for captaincy but, instead, Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) remains the recommended armband recipient of our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

In second place is Son Heung-min (£9.7m) at home to Southampton. Be careful with that, as Tottenham Hotspur having a big Europa League match straight after.

Cole Palmer (£10.7m) comes third. He’s goalless in eight matches but a promising midweek display versus Spurs brought an assist. He next makes the short journey to Brentford.

Salah leads our on-site captain poll, while

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – goes for all of Salah, Palmer and Isak.

There is also a trio of intriguing differential picks to mull over, if you’re chasing mini-league rivals.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 31!

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

489 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Saka starts in my team

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Benched him last minute to field Sarr.

      Have been doing rubbish since GW20, but my logic is that Saka won't play 60 minutes before facing Real Madrid, and Everton is not shipping goals like Leicester or Southampton.

      We will know later today.

      Starting Foden though. Think he starts.

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Oof please stop speaking all that sense to me 😆

        Open Controls
      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Hope not, I sold Foden to Palmer (C) lol

        Open Controls
  2. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Palmer (C)

    Open Controls
    1. TyroneGAA
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah I might regret this lol

        Open Controls
  3. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Just got back from the future. Saw isak holding his thigh

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Part of hattrick celebrations, yeah?

      Open Controls
  4. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Just checked the members cup draw
    Not many high ranked managers (less than say 4 figures placing) taking part

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Honestly because you have to click through multiple pages to get to the entry form, I often forget to even enter (like this year). I'm sure that's the case for others too.

      Open Controls
  5. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hmm, I wasn't paying attention and messing around with my team. Hope I didn't mess anything up. If I did, that's the first time I have messed up picking a team in like 7+ years.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I got distracted watching Black Adam on the electrickery box!

      Open Controls
      1. Reddonkeyham 42
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Muscled man traore

        Open Controls
      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        This morning has gone super fast.

        Open Controls
  6. Reddonkeyham 42
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Captained Mbembo, am I a fool?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Count Olaf
        just now

        Hopefully not, I need him to score a few, played AM on Frank.

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Big Merino (c)

      Open Controls
      1. Reddonkeyham 42
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Fool

        Open Controls
        1. Reddonkeyham 42
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Definitely feels like a week to try someone different.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            Agree, welcome aboard mine ship of fools!

            Open Controls
            1. Mambino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Palmer fool here

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                4 mins ago

                Plenty of room, hop aboard!

                Open Controls
                1. Reddonkeyham 42
                  • 11 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  In true foolish behaviour, I'm not sure if I confirmed my captain

                  Open Controls
      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Good luck. We're all counting on you.

        Open Controls
      3. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Merino in midfield today

        Open Controls
        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          TKT will not be pleased.

          Open Controls
    4. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      So just looking at DGW33, and wondering if I need any Villa at all. There are so many options in midfield that will probably share minutes over the 2 games, they're still in Europe which makes it unpredictable, and taking each of their 33 fixtures in isolation, I wouldn't choose to play a Villa player in either one in a normal GW.
      Given the lack of a stand-out 3rd option from either City or Arsenal, and Palace's struggles last week against the Saints, I'm a tad underwhelmed by it.

      Open Controls
    5. Reddonkeyham 42
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Aboy! Destination unknown

      Open Controls
      1. Reddonkeyham 42
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Reply fail, is this a sign for my gameweek?

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Enough powder today, Tommy

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes, should have gone Merino!

          Open Controls
    6. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Got Rogers in the end for bench cover. Played Konsa over Saliba.

      Glasner AM, Isak © & Salah vc.

      Good luck everyone.

      Open Controls
    7. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Went with a differential team with BB32 & FH33 strategy, thoughts?

      Allison
      Konate Cucurella Munoz
      Salah Palmer Saka Murphy
      Isak Mateta Pedro

      (Verbruggen Sarr Burn Estupinan)

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Looks pretty nice.

        Open Controls
      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Alisson's been my keeper all season until WC, but I like it. The 32 SGW fixtures are lovely for BB. Set up nicely for 34 as well. As I said above, I can't bring myself to be bringing in doublers for 33 already, especially Villa ones, so I'm down the FH33 route as well.

        Open Controls
      3. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Same front 7. Good luck to us 🙂

        Open Controls
      4. Kingy109
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'd have been tempted by Martinez over Allison - plays Sou when you BB and may get a double later in the season
        I'd also have been tempted by a Forest defender over Konate versus Eve at home in 32 and again possible future double. Or Sels too for double Forest for the same reason.
        Estupinan looks fun
        Hope it goes well for you.

        Open Controls
    8. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Sub 9m gameweek rank last week. Can I beat that this week?

      Open Controls
    9. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Saka benched.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Odegaard, Timber also benched.

        Sterling starts.

        Open Controls
      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Kinda thought he would be. 20 minute 10 point cameo incoming.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Hotdammit. I benched him last week and started him this. He gets the 1-pointer this time, doesn't he?

          Open Controls
    10. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Patterson, Iroegbunam, Gana Gueye, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, Beto

      Subs: Virginia, Keane, McNeil, Chermiti, Young, Broja, Coleman, Alcaraz, Garner

      Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Merino, Rice, Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling.

      Subs: Neto, Timber, Tierney, Zinchenko, Partey, Gower, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka.

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yea this is him admitting 2nd place is what they are gonna get..kinda expecting a similar rotation vs Brentford now.

        Open Controls
      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Rotation central. Luckily he has no one to rotate Saliba with.
        Would expect more of this vs. Brentford next week.

        Open Controls
    11. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Kiwior, White, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Trossard all start. Merino in midfield today.

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        More than half an eye on Real.

        Open Controls
    12. You Konate be serious!
        11 mins ago

        Saka benched 🙁

        Open Controls
      • CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        That's a weak team imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Arsenal = on the beach

          Open Controls
        2. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Would not surprise Everton winning comfortably.

          Open Controls
        3. Fitzy.
          • 13 Years
          7 mins ago

          Reply fail to FPL Virgin?

          Open Controls
        4. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          League over and a massive game midweek - it was always a possibility.

          Open Controls
          1. CoracAld2831
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Understandable.

            Open Controls
      • Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hello guys. Already looking forward to replacing Howe for dgw 33. Thoughts about going with only Raya and Saka and doing Howe -> Arteta? Still have Gabriel

        Open Controls
      • Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Sterling start. Gg arsenal):

        Open Controls
      • fantasist
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Sterling starting is an insult to Everton lol

        Open Controls
      • The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        I have never really liked Ange if I am honest, even before he joined Spurs. However, a lot of respect for him for this clip:
        https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/videos/ceqrl24e5l0o

        Open Controls
        1. Zalk
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yep, I like his view on that too.

          Open Controls
      • Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        It stinks that CC’s are getting tip off’s. Scum

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah I've always wondered this. Did this happen again?

          Open Controls
          1. Reddonkeyham 42
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            CC?

            Open Controls
            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Content Creators

              Open Controls
              1. Jimmy B
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Does that make BCC blindly copy cotent creators? Suppose it needs an extra C

                Open Controls
            2. Reddonkeyham 42
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I used my wildcard this week and didn't bring him in, mainly as I think they will save his start for the Madrid game. (Will probably bring him in after)

              Open Controls
            3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Chunty chunts

              Open Controls
        2. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          How do we know? Is it because they’ve avoided/benched Saka?

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Yep, the cartel all benched him.

            Open Controls
      • Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        That arsenal line up doesn't bode well for owners next gw too

        Expect heavy rotation between the real games again

        If arsenal somehow make it past Real wouldn't even bother tripling up for dgw

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, in a way, don't mind the fact I will have 0 ARS players in XI next week. Could very well live to regret those words, mind.

          Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think Everton are scoring today, hence I am disappointed in myself I benched Martinez 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Betos going to feast against that fraud Kiwior

          Open Controls
        2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          B365 super boost is Arsenal to score first, so it will either be 0-0 or Everton will take the lead.

          Open Controls
          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            AM Moyes might have been the play again this week

            Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.