FPL Gameweek 31 Wildcard: Four drafts to consider

Those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers still with a Wildcard to play will be seriously considering deploying it ahead of Gameweek 31.

In this article, we will assess the advantages of a Gameweek 31 Wildcard and then provide a few draft ideas.

It should be stressed that Double Gameweek announcements – if we get them this week – could change the thinking entirely. As it stands, we’re proceeding with the guess that Arsenal v Crystal Palace and Manchester City v Aston Villa go into Gameweek 33 and Nottingham Forest v Brentford stays in Gameweek 34.

GAMEWEEK 31 WILDCARD: THE ARGUMENTS FOR

  • Playing your Wildcard now means you can prepare for the Double Gameweeks ahead. You also get to enjoy the advantage of eight weeks’ worth of points from those players rather than, say, four, were you to wait until Gameweek 35.
  • We will hopefully have the rescheduled dates for rearranged Blank Gameweek 34 fixtures in advance of the Gameweek 31 deadline, too. Given this second Wildcard will presumably be used by FPL managers with the Bench Boost in mind, getting final confirmation of the Double Gameweek picture is, of course, preferable.
  • Having an active Wildcard also provides the perfect cover to deal with any injuries and suspensions that might crop up in Gameweek 30. Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m) and Ola Aina (£5.4m), FPL’s two most-owned defenders, were both injured on Tuesday night, for starters.
  • If you are loaded up on Bournemouth assets, it’s a good time to remove one or two of them. The Cherries’ run of West Ham United (a), Fulham (h) and Crystal Palace (a) in the next three Gameweeks is hardly terrible, but switching to players who ‘double’ in Gameweek 32 and/or Gameweek 33 is likely to pay off.
  • Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) is back! Named among the substitutes on Tuesday night, he took just seven minutes of his comeback appearance to get back on the scoresheet. While Gameweek 30 Wildcarders may have been tentative about his inclusion, you’d imagine Saka now builds on his fitness with even more minutes – and maybe a start – in Gameweek 31.

GAMEWEEK 31 WILDCARD TEAM IDEAS

DRAFT 1: GAMEWEEK 33 BENCH BOOST, GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT

This draft includes six players from Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, who ‘double’ in Gameweek 32. A fitness check will obviously be needed on Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) but he’s an easy downgrade to Jacob Murphy (£5.0m) if he remains out.

With the use of a few free transfers, it can also set up an inviting Gameweek 33 Bench Boost, assuming Aston Villa, Manchester City, Arsenal and Crystal Palace play twice.

For example, you could transfer out Tino Livramento (£4.5m) and Alexander Isak (£9.4m) ahead of Double Gameweek 33, replacing them with Aston Villa duo Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.9m).

It’d leave you with a nice combination of ‘doublers’ and decent single Gameweek options to Bench Boost, such as Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) at home to Southampton, as well as Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) away at Leicester City.

DRAFT 2: GAMEWEEK 33 BENCH BOOST, GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT… BUT NO SALAH!
 

1



1

  1. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Best option for GW4 defender (£4.6m budget):

    a) Colwill (EVE - H)
    b) Van Hecke (WHU - H)
    c) Doherty (LEI - H)

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      GW 34 not 4!

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Probably either one of the Newcastle cheapies or Castagne/Andersen from Fulham.

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        Maxed out on Newcastle already. Didnt think about Fulham, good shout.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        47 mins ago

        Tete is back in training

        Open Controls
        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          34 mins ago

          Hadn't realised that - thanks. Andersen is safer bet in that case.

          Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Agbadou 4.0m, maybe Williams assuming the fixtures stays in 34

      Open Controls
  2. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    How's my WC draft looking? 0.7 ITB

    Raya - Areola
    Saliba - Gvardiol - Munoz - Livra - Konsa
    Salah - Saka - Sarr - Gordon - Rogers
    Isak - Mateta - Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      I prefer a Forest def over Konsa. Villa's double is nearly as bad as it gets.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Yeah good shout. Taking Milenkovic out felt a bit wrong. I'm also not sold on Savio

        Open Controls
      2. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        It's good otherwise though.

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers. Just tweaked it to:

          Raya - Areola
          Saliba - Munoz - Gvardiol - Milenkovic - Livramento
          Salah - Saka - Sarr - Gordon - Rogers
          Isak - Mateta - Marmoush

          Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      51 mins ago

      Cross compare to the article above, pretty helpful. Not sure what your chip strategy is but it looks like the template WC so pretty good!

      Open Controls
  3. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    When will we now for certain about GW33 doubles? Rather slim chance that they announce it before GW31 deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      It will be less than 2 weeks if they don't announce it by Fri/Sat which is not ideal for clubs/fans to make the necessary arrangements such as security, travel etc

      Open Controls
      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        If they don't announce it by Friday can we assume that there is higher chance for those fixtures moving to 36 rather than 33?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          FAC final clashes with GW37 and it's been noted it could move to GW36. This prevents the blanks in 34, due to FAC SF, moving to 36.

          Only exception is Forest v Brentford because Forest are playing on the Monday nights in GW33 and GW35, and if the game were moved to GW36 then Forest would potentially have a very busy period at the end of the season

          Open Controls
          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah, I'm basing this only on Ben Crellins's spreadsheet, he believes there is a slim chance of Arsenal-CP and Man City - AV moving to 36. But not sure why, really.

            Open Controls
        2. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          Friday/Saturday morning

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Prediction for Forest v Brentford is midweek 34

          Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Wouldn’t rely on this logic as the Prem have already shown they couldn’t give a monkey’s about fans

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably around 4/5pm tomorrow or Friday at the latest.

      Open Controls
  4. dshv
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    If I start AM with Howe now, could I change the manager before the gameweek starts ?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yes but it will cost a FT/-4

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Don't make that mistake. I simply forgot the transfer cost in little hangover...

      Open Controls
  5. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    What's the consensus on going for triple Palace attack with Mateta + both mids rather than just one of Eze/Sarr + Munoz?

    Munoz would become a 4.5 def, but already have Forest and Newc defenders, and don't fancy Villa options

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      I don't think Palace's double in 32, or their prospective double in 33 warrants an attack triple-up.

      You'd really want a couple of good fixtures against bottom-half sides for that to work.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        I would argue as the away team and against attacking teams in Man City/Newcastle, this could be a suited to Palace to play quick counter attacks

        Open Controls
        Open Controls
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Perhaps, but realistically I doubt they'll score enough against that kind of opposition to justify 3 attackers.

          Also, Eze has blanked in 16 out of 24 league games he's played this season.

          Open Controls
    2. estheblessed
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Probably wise as they are most likely to concede I think?

      Open Controls
  6. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    So with Gabriel, Timber & White potentially injured is it even worth getting Saliba & just have Raya as your Arsenal defence?

    Open Controls
  7. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    How's my WC? Got 0m left. Feel like bruno could be someone else and maybe free up funds but dont even know where I would spend the extra anyway.

    Raya - Areola
    Saliba - Gvardiol - Munoz - Burn - milenkovic
    Salah - Saka - Sarr - Murphy - Bruno
    Isak - Mateta - Marmoush

    Open Controls
  8. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    With potential injuries to Timber and Gabriel, is going double Arsenal def still the play?

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      That's what i'm wondering also.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      If Gabriel's out long-term, then probably not.

      I'm considering going Raya, Saka and Merino instead.

      Open Controls
  9. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Thoughts on draft WC31. Will TC32, BB33 and FH34. 0.2 left ITB

    Raya - Areola
    Saliba - Munoz - Gvardiol - Milenkovic - Livramento
    Salah - Saka - Sarr - Gordon - Rogers
    Isak - Mateta - Marmoush

    Open Controls
  10. FplmorelikeFml
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Silly question but just want to make doubly sure. I took a -4 yesterday to get in Saka. If I activate WC now, the -4 would be scrapped right?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yep

      If it was post deadline in this gw.

      Open Controls
      1. FplmorelikeFml
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Thank you my man!

        Open Controls
  11. Manani
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    for those still with TC, Isak GW32 is the most obvious right?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yep

      I think so

      Especially when injuries can curtail future weeks

      As long as he remains fit

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yep, let’s hope he’s still on fire

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Supposing he is fit after today, which is not a certainty.

      Open Controls
  12. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is it worth to get someone from the teams that can not have a dgw except Salah? If i am not wrong the teams are : Liv,Che,Bha,Ful,Mun,Eve,Lei,Ips,Sou.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Apart from Pool in that list who would you want, will be very small number?

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I guess the answer it depends on the use of BB,TC.I like Mitoma.

        Open Controls
  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Foden vs Savinho was a tough choice on WC.

    I ended up using stats to help me make my choice but I really don't know if it's right. I compared Foden and Savinho's stats from GW18-21 - the last stretch of games where they both started and played together.

    Foden got 3g1a, Savinho got 1g5a.

    Underlying Stats:
    Foden/Savinho
    xGI: 2.83/2.51
    Pen area touches: 17/32
    Shots: 8/16
    Shots in box: 5/12
    Chances created: 13/7
    Big Chance created: 3/3

    The fact Savinho had way more shots and was in the box more convinced me he was the one to go for. Haaland isn't fit now which might change the dynamic of the team but I still see Savinho as being a bigger direct threat in behind with Foden creating in zone 14 and Marmoush dropping in and out to create space.

    We'll see how it goes. Kind of made my bed now since transfers are going to be focused on removing Newcastle in 33 and potentially having to replace Gabriel if he's out for a while.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Last time Haaland had a spell out didn’t Foden step up with some big performances?

      I went Foden on his day he’s magical & capable of double digit hauls, here’s hoping 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Pasqualinho
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's good analysis. But for me it was the price tag that was the clincher.

      Open Controls
    3. Manani
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Savinho is the easy choice when you consider the price surely?

      people still hanging onto Foden's form from last year. If you disregard that, it is not even a question who to choose from

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        What form are people holding to for Savinho? He’s rubbish.

        Open Controls

