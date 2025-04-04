40
Scout Notes April 4

FPL notes: Maresca on Palmer form + struggling Spurs

40 Comments
Gameweek 30 reached its conclusion in west London on Thursday night. Chelsea edged a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with Enzo Fernandez’s (£4.7m) header from a Cole Palmer (£10.7m) cross separating the two sides.

PALMER + JACKSON RETURN

Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m) both recovered from injury to start for Chelsea on Thursday.

Sold by 2.4m Fantasy managers in the last two Gameweeks, Palmer notched his first Opta assist since December, when Enzo nodded in his superb cross.

A goal still evades him, however.

The England international frequently looked dangerous against Tottenham, creating two chances for his team-mates and registering two shots of his own, yet even having collected a share of the bonus, you can’t help but feel a little underwhelmed by his six-point return.

“To be honest, I think Cole Palmer’s performance tonight was very similar to the rest of the performances. The only difference is that in the previous performance, he didn’t score, he didn’t assist. And because he’s a top player, and probably the best player we have, every time he didn’t score or didn’t assist, it’s news.

“But for me it’s something normal. I said many times that we cannot rely on Cole for every game. We cannot expect Cole every game to score or assist. And tonight, the assist for Enzo was a top assist. Enzo was in the right position. I am very happy for him.” – Enzo Maresca

As for Jackson, he struck the woodwork inside the opening minute, when Micky van de Ven’s (£4.5m) attempted clearance cannoned off the striker and on to the post.

His return – and indeed Palmer’s – certainly prompted a better attacking display from Chelsea, with much greater fluidity afforded by the latter’s roaming role on the left.

“So tonight, we used more balls in behind. It’s because of Tottenham, the way they defend, the way they press. And Nico for us, since we start, I said many times that he’s an important player because he’s a threat. He’s a threat for the defensive line. Off the ball, he’s pressing everyone. For sure with Nico we are a different team.” – Enzo Maresca

Above: Chelsea’s average position map v Tottenham, including Cole Palmer (No 20) and Nicolas Jackson (No 15)

Enzo, meanwhile, has now scored home and away against Spurs this season, having produced four attacking returns in his last seven appearances.

ANOTHER HOME CLEAN SHEET

Chelsea were by far the better team on Thursday, as they jumped back up to fourth with three points.

It means they have now won each of their last six matches in all competitions at Stamford Bridge, the last four of which while also keeping a clean sheet:

Graphic via WhoScored

Moises Caicedo (£4.9m) was arguably the best player on the pitch against Tottenham, winning eight of his nine ground duels. He even had a goal disallowed by VAR for an offside in the build-up.

Malo Gusto (£4.9m) also impressed.

A constant attacking outlet, he switched to a left wing role ahead of Marc Cucurella (£5.3m) following Reece James’ (£4.8m) introduction.

Given the above, there could be value in adding a Chelsea defender to your squad, especially if you are planning to Bench Boost in Gameweek 32, when the Blues host relegation-threatened Ipswich Town.

Wesley Fofana (£4.3m) is newly-flagged, however, having missed out through injury on Thursday.

STRUGGLING SPURS

This was another ropey display from Tottenham, who are now winless in four matches and 14th in the Premier League.

Carved open a number of times, they also offered very little in attack, having generated just 0.79 expected goals (xG).

Dominic Solanke (£7.3m), a bystander throughout, actually registered the fewest touches of any starter (21), as Spurs struggled to find patterns in their attacking play.

Bar a long-range equaliser from Pape Sarr (£4.7m), which was eventually ruled out for a foul in the build-up, there was very little to cheer, a headscratcher given that Spurs were able to welcome back key personnel, including van de Ven, James Maddison (£7.4m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m).

Defeat, however, leaves Tottenham with nine Premier League away losses this season, the most of any club except Leicester City (11) and Southampton (12).

“We conceded a really poor goal, which was disappointing. That’s what’s costing us at the moment. I thought our response after that was excellent. We scored a good equaliser, then had a couple of chances to get something out of the game, but ultimately, we fell short.

“There were some positive signs. I don’t think it’s through a lack of effort, the players fought hard. We’ve got an opportunity on Sunday to improve our results.” – Ange Postecoglou

  1. Crazy RedDevil
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Thoughts on Gabriel to Ruben Dias?Already own Gvardiol. I'm planning to have 2 arsenal attacker+Raya and 2 city defenders.

    1. PEP G
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Why'd you want another City defender? You do see how leaky they are right?

  2. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Raya ( Areola )
    Konate Munoz Gvardiol (Murillo/Livramento)
    Rashford Saka Salah Eze (Merino)
    Isak (c) Mateta Marmoush

    0.1 ITB

  3. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Best tc option ?

    Isak - MUN CRY
    Marmoush - eve AVL
    Saka - ips CRY

    1. Bruno Commando
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Saka by far

  4. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Defender to replace Gabriel? Looking to DGW 33 but not really convinced on Saliba or Konsa.

    A. Saliba
    B. Konsa
    C. Milenkovic
    D. VVD

    1. Bruno Commando
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Probably D out of that lot. I already have Konsa.

      Personally thinking about going with 2 attacker, 1 defender for Arsenal...

    2. Boz
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I've edging towards VVD or Saliba. Villa cup priorities put me off them

  5. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Anyone knows if Merino will continue starting games? Looking to replace Gabriel with a non-Arsenal defender so that I can bring Merino in for DGW33.

  6. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    WC31/BB32 or WC32/BB33?

  7. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    BB this? Or wait for dgw32? Will TC33

    Raya (eve a)
    Gvardiol (mun a)
    Savinho (mun a)
    Konate (ful a)

  8. Never Captain Nicky Butt
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Not seen Odegaard in any drafts, does he play too deep to be considered?

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn't go there.

  9. beric
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Is Cunha back this week?

    1. Never Captain Nicky Butt
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      He's back for Spurs

      1. beric
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

  10. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    I'm protecting a slender lead in my minileague.

    I've got a similar team to my rival (both got a template team), but he's got TC and BB left. I've only got BB.

    I'm pretty sure he'll TC Isak in 32, and BB in 33.

    Which chip of his do you think would cause the most damage? I'll plan to use the BB then

  11. Steavn8k
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Who to bench?
    A: Foden
    B: Murphy
    C: Sarr
    D: Mateta

  12. mookie
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Elevenify goal projections for GW32
    3,91 - Newcastle(MUN, CRY)
    2,70 - Liverpool(WHU)
    2,62 - Chelsea(IPS)
    2,28 - Brighton(LEI)
    2,27 - Palace(mci, new)

    For GW33
    4,06 - Arsenal(ips, CRY)
    3,98 - City(eve, AVL)
    2,76 - Villa(NEW, mci)
    2,51 - Liverpool(lei)
    2,27 - Palace(BOU, ars)

    32 and 33 combined
    6,24 - Arsenal
    6,15 - City
    5,49 - Newcastle
    5,21 - Liverpool
    4,67 - Villa
    4,54 - Palace

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      What are the CS projections?

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Palace - 11%, 16% in 32; 26%, 14% in 33.
        Newcastle - 29%, 29% in 32; 19% in 33.
        Arsenal - 51% in 32; 54%, 51% in 33.
        Pool - 45% in 32; 47% in 33.
        City - 36% in 32; 35%, 34% in 33.

        He hasn't updated it after last GWs results yet. Usually there are very small changes for some. 1% to 3%.

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Just remember baked into those projections are that he still has City as the 3rd best defence in the league in his overall ratings. He also has Forest as the 13th best team in the league which is obviously very wrong

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      https://www.elevenify.com/p/premier-league-data

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thank you

  13. Hitthewall
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Foden + Gabriel -> Saka + Timber (if fit) for a -4?

  14. Mr.K
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    I've outsmarted myself by not realizing that AM counts as a player. Was planning to fire the AM chip on Glasner now, but I have too many Crystal Palace players. Same with Howe...

    Is Emery the best just-do-it-and-forget-about-it option? They'll probably lost to Nottingham, and won't have table advantage against anyone, but at least there's a double on GW 33.

    Another option could be Frank who will likely not get anything from the next two games, but has the table advantage, and then I could sub to Emery for the final week.

    I kinda hate this chip.

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      A disease of a chip. Also counting normal transfers is very annoying.

      1. Mr.K
        • 11 Years
        just now

        That's why I'm leaning towards Emery right away. I kinda want to just get rid of it and forget it exists.

    2. Boz
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Howe or do you have 3 Newc?

  15. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who would you bench from the below?

    A. Sarr
    B. Murphy
    C. Savinho

    Thanks

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Have the same 3 and benching savinho.

    2. Boz
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Sav

  16. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best gw to play the tc chip?

    1. Boz
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Isak GW32 if he's fit

  17. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    If you have 3 FTs and use the WC.

    Will you still have 3 FTs next week?

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      just now

      yes

  18. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Left myself a few benching headaches 🙂

    Start?

    A. Martinez
    B. Raya

    Thanks

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

  19. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    On a WC Elanga or Merino?

