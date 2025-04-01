FPL Gameweek 30 Scout Picks: Palace triple-up, Salah returns

With the two-and-a-half-week break finally behind us, it’s time to turn our attention to the Gameweek 30 Scout Picks.

We deliberated over the Scout Squad submissions made by Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale before coming up with our final team.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 30 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

We’ve gone with Alisson Becker (£5.6m) despite the potentially tricky test that Everton will pose.

Liverpool, who have won their last three Premier League home games against the Toffees, each by a 2-0 scoreline, boast the second-best expected goals conceded (xGC) tally in 2024/25.

No club has kept more clean sheets than Liverpool’s 12, either.

Everton, meanwhile, are on a nine-match unbeaten run under David Moyes, but have scored the joint-fewest away goals this season, with 11 in 14 matches.

DEFENDERS





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



