Scout Picks April 1

FPL Gameweek 30 Scout Picks: Palace triple-up, Salah returns

251 Comments
With the two-and-a-half-week break finally behind us, it’s time to turn our attention to the Gameweek 30 Scout Picks.

We deliberated over the Scout Squad submissions made by Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale before coming up with our final team.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 30 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

We’ve gone with Alisson Becker (£5.6m) despite the potentially tricky test that Everton will pose.

Liverpool, who have won their last three Premier League home games against the Toffees, each by a 2-0 scoreline, boast the second-best expected goals conceded (xGC) tally in 2024/25.

No club has kept more clean sheets than Liverpool’s 12, either.

Everton, meanwhile, are on a nine-match unbeaten run under David Moyes, but have scored the joint-fewest away goals this season, with 11 in 14 matches.

DEFENDERS

1



  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    On WC31, I'll be activating the chip as close to the deadline as possible (setting a calendar reminder) in the hope it drives one or two price changes.

    Hopefully a few others will be doing the same.

    *WC transfers does not impact price changes

    Open Controls
    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Make sure you set this alarm for 6:20pm, Tonya

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Friday 4th April 6:20pm alarm is set

        Open Controls
    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Surprises me that any player presses WC button so early in a GW. Don't they trust themselves to wipe out the hits closer to the deadline? I enjoy seeing the hits rack up (-36 so far) before pressing the nuke button (probably about 4pm today)

      Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Any upgrades worth on WC with 2.7 in the bank?

    WC draft, 0.1 in the bank:

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munoz Kerkez
    Salah Saka Kluivert Sarr
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Areola, Murphy, Gabriel, Livra

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      GTG.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers, GL

        Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Like it, same as me only Milenkovic over Livra as i'm prob going Howe AM.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        No AM left, only FH and BB

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Sorry to post my question here
          But maybe we have same thinking I have also Kerkez and Kluivert and think to not keep both of them

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Will probably sell one of them at least for the DGWs

            Open Controls
            1. OptimusBlack
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Okay Dude Good Luck and ur WC awesome

              Open Controls
          2. _Ninja_
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Bou have a likely dgw in 36 so its not a huge issue keeping if they still do well.

            Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Which is better in WC GW 30 and BB GW 33 ?
      A- Gabriel Kerkez Kluivert would just keep Gabriel

      B- Timber Konsa Foden
      B has 3 DWG GW 33

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        B, but you have FT towards gw 33 too

        Open Controls
        1. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yes u are right too but this gaves me more DGW players for GW 33

          Open Controls
    4. Snoopydog
        just now

        Snap. Though I'm trying to decide between Burn and Livra. The 0.1, annoyingly, matters for swift options to Palmer or Haaland in next few GWs. Thinking Burn but don't want to have to replace him if he gets 2 yellows before GW32/33.

        Open Controls
    5. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Start Gabriel or Kerkez? Raya GK

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Same dilemma and went with Kerkez to spread the risk.

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Same, see above

          Open Controls
        2. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. Snoopydog
          2 mins ago

          Started Kerkez. Also starting Saka and Raya. Gab benched.

          Open Controls
      3. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        What is the best pairing her eon wildcard. Bb32

        A....martinez (saints in 32 - double up with konsa) and sarr

        B.....verbruggen (Leicester in 32) and eze

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          B because I prefer Eze.

          Open Controls
        2. aapoman
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          I like B but prefer Sarr over Eze. Sarr is cheaper and has the better stats

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          The decision between Sarr and Eze is more important than the GK on BB32

          Open Controls
      4. Norco
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Where to spend 1.9m ITB here on WC?

        Any upgrades worth it?

        Raya / Martinez
        Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz Trippier AWB
        Salah Palmer Sarr Kluivert J.Murphy
        Isak Mateta Marmoush

        Open Controls
      5. Crystal Alice
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Eze 9.2 Sarr 6.8 overall- is there a way to see Eze vs Sarr ownership in top 100k?

        Open Controls
      6. SAMCRO-Sons Of Fantasy
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        I only had 1FT, used it, but then decided to WC today. How many transfers will I have going into GW31?

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          The same number you had at the beginning of this GW.

          Open Controls
        2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          1

          Open Controls
      7. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Those hitting AM31, what are you doing about GW33?
        I intend to start with Howe but would switch for DGW33, Arteta, Emery, Pep? WC depending on this call e.g, if going triple Arsenal or City.

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Glasner all the way if Brighton game ends up being table bonus. Otherwise Emery vs Forest and switch to Glasner. Yes I'm chasing

          Open Controls
      8. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Think I will go with this WC lot, will BB32 and in FH34
        Would you prefer Arrizabalaga instead of Verbruggen?

        Raya
        Gabriel Gvardiol Munoz
        Salah Saka Foden Sarr
        Isak Mateta Marmoush

        Verbruggen Murphy Burn Konsa

        Open Controls
        1. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Could also go with Areola and get Palmer instead of Saka

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yepa Kepa!

          Too early for Saka.

          Open Controls
      9. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Best city mid for a one gw punt?

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Phil

          Open Controls
          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Might as well go for 'Sideshow Bob' O'Reilly as Foden. 😀

            Open Controls
      10. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        Currently on a -4 for this lot. Should I WC?

        Pickford
        Munoz Williams Robinson
        Bruno Bowen Kluivert (S)alah Mbeumo
        Mateta Marmoush

        Bench: Fab Wissa Cresswell Faes

        Open Controls
      11. donbagino
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        With BB and TC available, should we consider TC33? I mean being on WC we can set team for BB32 but who could we consider for TC33 as Isak looks very solid for GW32

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Saka vs IPS cry looks fantastic for TC33.

          Yeah why not? Seems a good strat to plan a BB32 and TC33.

          Open Controls
          1. donbagino
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Not bad :), thanks

            Open Controls
        2. Viper
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'd bench boost 32 & decide in 33 who to TC. Could even wait for a double later. Prioritise bench boost

          Open Controls
        3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Subject to the fixtures going where everyone thinks they will go (which is far from a given) I think TC33 will be popular.

          Open Controls
      12. Gordon Cole
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Taken a -4 to get to this team. Would you wildcard or wait till next week?

        Pickford (Fab)
        Gvardiol, RAN, Huijssen (Robinson, VDB)
        Salah, Palmer, Fernandes, Kluivert (Mbeumo)
        Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Wait, it's good for this week.

          Open Controls
      13. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        A) Start Palmer, bench Wood. Save ft
        B) Wood to Marmoush, bench Palmer

        WC probably next GW

        Open Controls
      14. SuperDan
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Saka or Foden? Dont have funds for both.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Saka.

          Open Controls
      15. Viper
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'm on WC & playing AM on Glasner 31-33.

        Who are the two best Palace? Mateta is pretty locked so basically one of Sarr, Eze or Munoz. Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Eze, Sarr Munoz in that order imo

          Open Controls
        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Sarr, not good fixtures for defense after GW30.

          Open Controls
      16. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I have one last midfield slot I have not decided on yet.

        9.8m to spend.

        A) Foden
        B) Kluivert
        C) Bruno
        D) Diaz
        E) KdB
        F) Rashford

        These are the 6 I'm considering. It's realistically between the first 3 I think. Strong opinions one way?

        Open Controls

