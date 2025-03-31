The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 30

As this agonising two-and-a-half-week Fantasy Premier League (FPL) break approaches its final days, it’s time to assess the best players for Gameweek 30.

Our in-house panel of Marc, Sam, Neale and Tom explain their key nominations below.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

In this article series, our team discuss who they think the best players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. In other words, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are likelier to make our Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 30 PICKS





