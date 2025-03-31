227
Scout Squad March 31

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 30

227 Comments
As this agonising two-and-a-half-week Fantasy Premier League (FPL) break approaches its final days, it’s time to assess the best players for Gameweek 30.

Our in-house panel of Marc, Sam, Neale and Tom explain their key nominations below.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Scout Gameweek 28 Squad

In this article series, our team discuss who they think the best players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. In other words, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are likelier to make our Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 30 PICKS

 

1



FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

227 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ninja Škrtel
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I have Haaland, Wood, Tavernier, and somehow Amad.

    -8 is inevitable eh?

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Wildcard surely

  2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Seeing people getting marmoush on wc, is this just a short term pick because we don’t know if Haaland is out and if so how serious it is. He could be back for the dgw meaning marmoush mins could be limited?

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I’m getting him and Foden with Cash ITB for Marmoush to Haaland

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Hearing Haaland is gonna need a surgery to cure his DCLitis.

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Is this a real thing or a DCL meme 😀 (obv English isn't my first language)

  3. Rabb05
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    WC 30. Any feedback welcome.
    Plan to do Sarr > Saka next week and AM Glasner 31-33.
    FH 34
    BB 35 or 36

    Raya
    Munoz Livra Kerkez
    Sarr Salah Bowen Kluivert
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Martinez Gabriel Murphy Milenkovic

    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Sarr will likley have 2 DGWs in a row 32/33 why sell?

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        So he can get Glasner

        1. _Ninja_
          • 14 Years
          54 mins ago

          Ah ok i didnt read it properly

    2. Hanz0
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      Not tempted to sell Munoz instead of Sarr?

      Not sure I see many cleansheets for Palace vs Mci, New, Bou and Ars

      1. Rabb05
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes true getting rid of Munoz might be better. Only problem is I can't replace him with Saka

  4. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Gakpo to Marmoush(C) for free?

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yes

  5. Guy Demel
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    i'm having a brainlet year and been lazy in fpl, my rank is rubbish - someone just tell me what to do, i have 1 FT so thinking of using the WC but not sure on how to pace the other chips

    I have WC, FH, BB and AM left

    Pickford
    Robinson, Gabriel, Mykolenko
    Mbuemo, Palmer, Salah, Semenyo
    Evanilson, Strand Larsen, Wood

    Fabianski, Hall, Gibbs-White, TAA

    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      WC30
      AM31
      FH34
      BB anytime after

  6. Bring back ole
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    So currently on a wildcard, do I go

    A. Saka

    B. Palmer

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      A by very far

      1. Bring back ole
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        You thank he plays now or rested for another week

        1. Yank Revolution
          • 13 Years
          just now

          He says he is ready to go.

    3. Hanz0
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Thinking starting with Palmer as worried about Saka's minutes.

      Likely booking a transfer though

  7. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Sels,
    Gabriel, Kerkez, Munoz,
    Salah, Mbuemo, Bruno, Kluivert,
    Wood, Haaland, Wissa,

    Fabianski, Dango, Milenkovic, Robinson
    1.1itb, 1FT

    A) Haaland, Wood to Mateta, Isak for -4
    Or
    B) WC?

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      WC

  8. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    1ft (wc fh bb tc left). Hita don't feel right but team is not awful this week, it's just the opportunity cost of not maximizing Palace and City.

    A) wc (because only 1 ft to get Palace and City)
    B) Wood to Marmoush
    C) Wood, Wissa to Marmoush, Mateta -4
    D) Wood, Greaves to Marmoush, Munoz -4

    Pick (LIV)

    Milenkovic (MUN) Huijsen (IPS) Timber (FUL)

    Kluivert (IPS) Salah (EVE) Bruno (nfo) Palmer (tot) Mbeumo (new)

    Isak (BRE) Wissa (new)

    B: Wood, Colwill, Greaves

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Or E) Wood to Mateta for free.

    2. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      WC

  9. Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Wildcarding in 31 but need to offload some injured players including Haaland for GW30.

    Going to bring in Marmoush for Haaland but which other transfer would you do?

    A) Gvardiol (for Mykolenko)
    B) Mateta (Wood)

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

  10. Slot it in
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    A) Saka Rashford
    B) Palmer Kluivert

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Saka and Kliuvert

  11. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    On WC
    Eze then switch to Saka or Saka straight away ?
    Have Sarr and Mateta and playing AM from 31 with Glasner

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Saka straight away

  12. NoName
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    0FTs. WC or ride it out one more gw?

    Sels
    Gabriel Gvardiol Kerkez
    Bruno Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert
    Isak Marmoush Wissa

    (Fabianski, Neto Konsa Castagne)
    WC BB FH AM

    Open Controls
    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wc

      1. NoName
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    2. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      That could ride out if you prefer WC31

      1. NoName
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Tempted to wait one more, just fearing Salah and Palace.

  13. Munny Man
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Hi.
    I have my Wild card, BB, FH, AM still to use.
    Any suggestions as to the best times to use them.
    I’m really confused.

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      WC now
      AM31-33
      FH34
      BB36 ish

    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      WC in 30
      AM on Glasner in 31, 32, 33,
      FH in 34
      BB in any of the last four gameweeks where you bench looks good. Build a good bench on your WC

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Lots of different combinations depending on the state of your team:

      WC 30/31/35
      BB 32/33/36
      AM 31-33/35-37/36-38
      FH 34/37

  14. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I have a benching headache lol

    Salah | Saka | Foden | Kluivert | Sarr
    Isak | Mateta | Marmoush

    Any ideas, or just BB

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bench Saka

    2. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Might be a team news leak anyway

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        And what if they all are starting

        1. boombaba
          • 12 Years
          11 mins ago

          Then read my first comment

    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Saka I guess

  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    What are folks xMins for Mateta against Southampton?

    Was the 70th min sub game state related or managing his mins due to the head injury?

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think he'll probably get 70 to 80 minutes - I think this is due to both his ear injury and general match fitness.

      I've decided to avoid him as I really don't rate their fixtures (excluding Southampton this week) plus the above.

  16. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Howe or Glasner AM in 31?

    If i go Howe it'll be something like this (over 2m in the bank), for Glasner i'd remove Sarr for Murphy.

    Raya
    Gvardiol Munoz Kerkez
    Salah Saka Sarr Saka
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Pope Rogers Gabriel Milenkovic

  17. Kinder Mbueno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    2 from these?
    Evanilson
    Mateta
    Isak
    Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. Kinder Mbueno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      I meant 3

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      For this GW only or multiple GWs?

      1. Kinder Mbueno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Multiple

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          33 mins ago

          Last 3

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          31 mins ago

          Mateta and Isak are no-brainer picks. Marmoush is dependant on future transfers and Haaland injury update

