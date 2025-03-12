40
40 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ibralicious
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Have 2 FT and 1.0 ITB. Best move here?

    Pickford
    Timber - Aina - Robinson - Mykolenko
    Palmer - Mbeumo - Nwaneri - Dango
    Joao Pedro - Wissa

    (Fabianski) (Salah* - TAA* - Isak*)

    Was thinking maybe TAA * Pedro —> Gvardiol + Wood?

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Or Palmer + Pedro —> Bruno + Wood?

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Will Dango play? I wouldn’t sell Palmer or Pedro.

      Trent and Dango out? Although Trent could be back next game week.

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Dango + TAA —> Bruno + RAN?

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          That’s more like it imo

          Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Meaner I may be benched too actually

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Meaner?

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Damn autocorrect

          Nwaneri

          Open Controls
  2. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Team good to go? Managed to field an 11 with no transfers required

    Areola
    Robinson, RAN, Kerkez, Williams
    Kluivert, Bruno, Bowen, Mbeumo
    Haaland(c), Wood

    Henderson, Isak ,Salah, Munoz

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      How on earth do you have that team for this game week with no transfers lol

      Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      GTG.

      Very good team.

      Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Tricky little hobbitses

    Open Controls
  4. Ibralicious
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A) Dango + TAA —> Bruno + RAN
    B) TAA + Pedro —> Gvardiol + Wood
    C) Palmer + Pedro —> Bruno + Wood
    D) Nwaneri + TAA —> MGW + Gvardiol

    Assume whoever isn’t shipped starts.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sell players with low xMins or injured.

      A. Look fine
      B. Selling Pedro in a BGW is a luxury
      C. Selling both

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Oops didn't complete that

        Essential selling players like Palmer/Pedro who are likely to start is a luxury in a BGW

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  5. Pumpkinhead
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Hopefully Burn does fall. Would be a nice pick up at 4.3 if he can maintain his place with Botman out.

    Open Controls
  6. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Repost:

    UCL Wednesday captaincy choice?

    A: Guirassy
    B: Adeyemi
    C: Mbappe

    Open Controls
    1. melvinmbabazi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
  7. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    bring gabriel for dumfries 3? yes or no

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Arsenal might be heavily rotated tonight, so I'd say no.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        just now

        But it's quite a close call.

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Absolutely yes. Even without clean sheet I think Gabriel can manage 3 points

      Open Controls
    3. putana
      • 6 Years
      just now

      im not. dont think gabriel starts

      Open Controls
  8. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    I have 2 FT's. 1.8m itb.

    TAA,Palmer,Isak >> Kerkez,Bruno,Haaland -4?

    Would give me -
    Pickford
    Aina,Kerkez,Robinson
    Bruno(vc),Bowen,Kliuvert,Mbuemo
    Haaland(c),Wood,Jimenez

    Fabianski,Castagne,Salah,Munoz.

    Isak back in GW 31 WC.

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      They are good moves. I'd be reluctant to sell Isak though if you have value tied up in him and you're gonna buy him back two gameweeks later.

      I have a similar dilemma but I think the -4 to have Haaland as captain would be worth it

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        The alternative is TAA,Palmer,Jimenez > Kerkez,Elanga,Haaland-4.

        Would mean playing Castagne though. l quite like Jimenez against Spurs.

        Open Controls
  9. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Used my FTs to field 11 this GW without hits and bring Haaland in.

    Still debating Wood for Captain... advisable or not?

    Does it undermine the move in the first place?

    Thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      IMO completely undermines it

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    I havent changed my draft for one day ( 🙂 ) so must be getting there

    pickford (fab)
    timber gabriel myko milenkovic (hall)
    palmer bruno(c) mbeumo kluivert (salah)
    wood evanilson (isak)

    no ft and 0.1 itb. gtg? cheers and gl

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      What was your transfer?
      Looks nice.

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Aye. I'll just stick with Haaland - he's due a hatrick right?

        Open Controls
      2. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Reply Fail- sorry. Haha

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          just now

          no worries 🙂

          Open Controls
      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        thank you.

        4 fts
        gakpo schade dango taa out
        evanilson kluivert bruno milenkovic in

        Open Controls
  11. WVA
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Palmer hat trick confirmed

    Open Controls
  12. The Tonberry
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Pickford, 4.0
    Gabriel, TAA*, Kerkez, Robinson, Aina
    Salah*, Palmer, Mbeumo, Bowen, Dango
    Isak*, Cunha*, Wissa

    What's the best option for BGW29?

    A - Palmer, Cunha & TAA ,to Haaland(c), Kluivert, Semedo (-4)
    B - Cunha & Dango to Kluivert(c) & Evanilson

    Would prefer to hold onto Trent as it's 3 weeks until GW30, but I also want the Meatshield.

    With option A it could be any defender instead of Semedo up to 4.6m

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.