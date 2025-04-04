Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 35 Scout Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 35 gets underway tonight at Ewood Park, for Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough. Here, we go through our 7+2 scout picks.

In total, 36 of the 72 EFL sides have a double, as all Championship sides play twice. That gives us a total of 55 games to look forward to.

With huge prizes up for grabs and no FPL to play, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fantasy game.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 35 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Burnley’s James Trafford (G) has 15.5% ownership and will likely be the highest-selected goalkeeper, following Illan Meslier’s (G) dropping at Leeds.

He has kept 27 shutouts (+135) in 38 games, helping the Clarets to within three games of defensive history. Although they’ve conceded two goals in their previous five, which is a lot for them, he’s only let in 11 all season, a truly remarkable feat.

While the Clarets face two sides in good form – Coventry City (A) and Derby County (A) – we’re expecting a minimum of at least one shutout and some save points.

Defenders

Completing a Clarets double-up, Maxime Esteve (D) has featured in all 39 games for Scott Parker’s side, and is Fantasy’s second-highest scorer with 282 points.

He’s benefitted from all the shutouts, also making 39 tackles, 28 blocks and 175 clearances. There is also one goal (+7) to his name. Having picked up three double-digit hauls in his previous five, Esteve is a top option, despite the tricky fixtures.

Alongside him at the back, Birmingham City’s Ben Davies (D) has been a rock, not blanking in five games. He even picked up a 17-point haul in Gameweek 34 despite not keeping a clean sheet. The centre-back bagged his first goal of the season and made multiple defensive returns (+7).

His contributions have been instrumental in achieving 16 shutouts in 30 matches and, with an ownership of only 0.4%, he’s a compelling differential option. The Blues face Barnsley (H) and Peterborough United (A), which should provide clearance points at a minimum.

Midfielders

Championship leaders Sheffield United have two promising fixtures and midfielder Gustavo Hamer (M) is in good form, contributing significantly at both ends of the pitch. He has registered eight goals (+48), six assists (+18), and 23 interceptions (+64).

Fresh from a stunning free-kick goal against Coventry, Hamer will be vital versus Oxford United (A) and Millwall (H). Both opponents are struggling defensively and the Blades are trying to extend their 10-game unbeaten run.

Completing a double-up, we’ve opted for Hamza Choudhury (M). The Leicester City loanee has been excellent since joining in January, and has recorded two double-digit tallies in his latest five.

Notably, there was a 28-point haul in Gameweek 31, where he made 12 interceptions in just two matches, taking his total up to 23 in 10. Averaging 6.2 points and owned by 0.1%, he’s a top differential that should pick up another big score.

Completing the midfield is one of the first names on the teamsheet: Kwame Poku (M). The winger is in electric form and looks back to his best since returning from injury. In Gameweek 34, he secured 27 points, combining three goal contributions with some defensive and attacking work.

Peterborough face Northampton Town (H) and Birmingham City (H), after scored 10 times in their previous five games. He’s scored 11 goals and eight assists in 22 outings, averaging 7.5 points.

Forward

Up front, Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman (F) has five goal contributions in four matches, taking his tally to 15 strikes (+75) and seven assists. They face 18th-placed Wigan Athletic (H) and 17th-placed Mansfield Town (A), where both fixtures are rated green on the FDR. As the O’s push for a play-off spot, we back the number 23 to continue his good form.

Club Picks

Unsurprisingly, Birmingham City leads our club selections. Their dominant march towards the League One title continues, unbeaten in five and with a flawless home record. This formidable form should see them past an inconsistent Barnsley.

Although Peterborough’s attacking prowess presents a potential challenge, their leaky defence – 66 goals conceded – suggests the Blues are still strong favourites for that clash.

Although Burnley are unbeaten in 26 games, the scouts chose Sheffield United over them. They currently lead the race for Premier League promotion and have picked up some big recent wins. Between the division’s three title hopefuls, the Blades have the best home and away form, so they should secure two wins against mid-table opponents.

A maximum of 40 points could be up for grabs if the sides haul.