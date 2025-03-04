84
84 Comments Post a Comment
  1. vova
    • 14 Years
    54 mins ago

    Kluivert or Semenyo?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kluivert.

      Open Controls
  2. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    Who to start:

    A) Nwaneri (man u)
    B) Beto (wolves)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. vova
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Best defender to bring in for the next 3 weeks?

    A) Khusanov
    B) Kerkez
    C) Wan Bissaka

    Open Controls
    1. vova
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Kerkez the beast

      Open Controls
  4. Sz21
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Have 7.1m to change Cunha..

    Either-- choose one of the brutal options at less than 7m or use a -4 to downgrade Hall if he is looking like going to miss out.

    Mykolenko in for Hall and Marmoush in for Cunha (-4) any good?
    3 decent to good fixtures through 30. WC 31..

    Raya.
    TAA, Gabriel, Hall.
    Salah, Mbuemo, Bowen, Palmer, Nwaneri.
    Beto, Isak.
    Pickford, Cunha, Robinson, Greaves.
    1ft, 0.2m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      You obviously don't need to sort Cunha this week and you have Robinson to cover Hall.
      Here's what you do, you roll the FT and use 2 frees in 29.

      Open Controls
  5. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which one would yo rather have ?

    A) Kerkez
    B) Khusanov

    Open Controls
  6. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    just now

    About to go into a cyclone, and may be without power / signal, so should make any changes now… what do you suggest please?

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Palmer Dango Salah Kluivert
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    Valdimarsson Trossard Porro Greaves

    2FT, 0.3itb

    Thanks

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.