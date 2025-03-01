269
  1. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Glasner confirmed Mateta to miss Ips- https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/1895875916607205775

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      "My fingers are crossed, and hopefully he can play in the quarter-finals, in four weeks, we all hope it's not that serious."

      1. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        That's only missing 1 game though.

  2. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    D'oh!

  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Larsen and Evanilson on my radar then

  4. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Bought Cunha for a hit last week…

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      And he gave three hits today to Kerkez. So frustrated.

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      I brought him in for Wissa last GW so was already points down before today.

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        I'm sorry but why would you take out Wissa??

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Great run of fixtures up to when I plan to WC in GW36/37.

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Could've probably waited 1 more week hehe... Brentford vs Everton was not a match I would take out an attacker.

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Where is Neale? Can we get confirmation of how long the Cunha ban will be?

    1. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      10 games minimum

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Nizaar Kinsella has deleted his tweet about a 4 match ban. Can we get some clarity please? It's not like he is a popular FPL asset or anything.

        1. Hooky
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          Is he related to Brooke Kinsella?

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Been watching the Argyle. Was it for serious foul play if so it's 3 games.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        R5L said it is 4.

      2. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        I'd imagine at least 4 games after they were very lenient with him after his meltdown at the end of the Ipswich game earlier this season. That poor guy has ptsd from having his glasses taken.

      3. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        He kicked Kerkez, head-butted him when he got up, and then refused to leave the pitch; and then there’s his previous ban this season. I’m wondering if he’ll be back for my FH team in GW34.

        1. Gizzachance
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          His earlier ban wasn’t as long as we thought

    3. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Long enough that's he's now a sell.

  6. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    For GW29: Palmer + Mateta > Dango/Elanga + Haaland

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Looks OK I'm thinking Palmer and Cunha out to get Haaland in.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dango an option now Evanilson is back?

  7. Hooky
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    As an Ipswich fan this Mateta and Cunha news should bring me some joy but we are still absolutely garbage so won't get any points to take advantage anyway.

  8. Gazzpfc
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    How long Cunha out for?

    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      He should be cleared fit by a shrink before being allowed back…

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      It'd be nice to know wouldn't it.

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      "Cunha will now miss games with Everton, Southampton & West Ham

      And with it being his second suspension of the season, could be in severe trouble of missing Ipswich & Spurs"

  9. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Are you selling Salah in GW29?

    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Why would anyone sell Salah now?

    2. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      bench!

    3. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      I’ll probably still captain him

      1. iFash@FPL
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        🙂

    4. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      just now

      if i dont FH, yes

  10. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Cunha's name ALMOST spells out what he is as a human being. Nature's intention 😀

  11. Slot it in
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    2.5k people transferred Mateta -> Cunha today after his injury lol

    1. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Cntrl Z

  12. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Never make early transfers!

  13. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Reily brace

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Essential.

    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Never a corner.

  14. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Being held at home to a bunch of part time fishermen.

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      No, they're Classic Builders

      1. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Haaland Haddock and Fish Fingers Foden

    2. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      🙂

    3. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Not anymore.

  15. AndyDaKiwi
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Oh really?

  16. kempc23
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Raya
    Chalobah Robinson Greaves
    Palmer Dango Kluivert
    Wood

    Trent Hall
    Salah Gordon
    Isak Cunha

    That is the team I will currently have for gw29, and 2 FTs up to then. Was really trying to avoid FH but the Cunha ban pushes me over the edge I think. Time to FH29?

  17. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Millwall manager Neil added: "He's tried to get the ball, he's mistimed it and caught the lad. It's no more than that from my perspective.

    "He has certainly not intended to hurt the player or anything like it. We wish Mateta the best and hope he gets back on the pitch."

    Vile football club. Vile manager.

    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Good job the fans are perfect gentlemen.

      1. Vote Joke
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Please stop pigeon holing every single one of us like this. We are not all idiots. Every club has its idiots, though we do, admittedly, have the most vocal ones.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      His foot was in the clouds mate.

  18. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    The boats have left for sea, lots of space in the harbour now.

  19. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Plymouth sunk. 🙁

  20. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    F… Hell!!!!!

    Was going to do Isak to Mateta last week. Which would have been gold!

    Cunha ended up scoring for my ML rival week before , so i ended up removing wissa who scored for cunha who blanked, and not getting mateta for isak

    Now this?!

  21. MarcusAurelius
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Cunha out Haaland in for a -4. Never like taking hits but sometimes events like this can be a blessing. Planned to get Haaland for gw30 anyway and with Mateta, Isak being injured too the decision was made for me. Feels good having Haaland back in my team

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Seems like the wrong week to do it with Forest next.

  22. Gazzpfc
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which one

    1 Trent Palmer Marnoosh
    2 Haaland Bowen Wan Bisaaka

    ???

