  1. marcus2704
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Thinking of moving Wood out for Mateta, do you feel its a good move? Have got Cunha and Isak.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Wood has pretty good fixtures coming up though, even City at home is good for him.

    2. the thinking one
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Mateta will blank in GW29

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Chip plan?

    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wait till after BGW29

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        This

  2. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Sorry, bottomed at last article

    Confused about when to play my chips.. Have WC, FH, AM left

    I can get to 11 players without playing a FH but then I'd have a dilemma between FH and AM in the doubles?

    What's people's thoughts/plans?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      9 mins ago

      I have all mine left. Planning to:
      WC 30
      TC 32 (Isak) (May TC Salah GW29 instead)
      BB 33
      FH 34
      AM 35-38 hopefully catch some end of season relegation fight / on the beach bonuses

      1. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I hope TC'ing Salah in 29 works out for you but I'm a little dubious

    2. ProfessorM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      You don't have BB left, but you still need to wait until doubles are clear. The problem is that if there are no doubles in 36, you'll have to choose between AM on Howe or Glasner if they double in both 32 and 33 OR WC to maximize players for DGW33. FH in 34.

      You could AM 30-32 and only catch one of the Howe/Glasner doubles, WC in 33 for the DGW, and then FH in 34 because all those doublers will blank.

      If there's a DGW 36, you could hold the WC or AM until then.

  3. Jonesfromthere
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Have to say this Dango situation is highly annoying. There was no sign Evanilson was close and seemed to return from out of nowhere. The inevitable Dango benching in gw29 it seems, given the time between and the cup start Ev will likely get.

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Aye, even one of the local journos had mentioned April as a return date a few days before he appeared on the bench against Wolves!

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      This is the problem I have found with getting players who are only filling in for injured players.

      You normally end up having to transfer them back out sooner than you’d like.

    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Doesn't Dango just go back to playing LW with Evanilson back?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Good point. I am actually planning on selling for Bruno for gw29

      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        He's definitely an option there but Tavernier is back fit now, too. For the first 15 Gameweeks of the season (before Tav got injured), it was mostly Tavernier and Semenyo out wide. Dango might have played himself up the pecking order since but there's a lot more uncertainty about minutes now.

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Ah good point... never would've picked Dango if it wasn't for Amad injury -_-

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Disappointing. I was so close to bringing in Neto 😥

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/25/rate-my-team-surgery-with-five-time-top-1k-finisher-tom-freeman-60?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27094588

