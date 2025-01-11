The winter transfer window opened earlier this month – so expect a flurry of moves in the Premier League over the coming weeks.

Will Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) be on his way? Can Manchester City capture Omar Marmoush? And will Bournemouth sign a new striker in light of recent injuries?

Some moves have already been announced, like Antonin Kinsky‘s (£4.5m) transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

And those confirmed transfers will feature in regular round-ups like this one, which brings you all you need to know about new arrivals at Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Ipswich Town, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The (even) more eye-catching signings, from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, will be given their own Scout Reports.

FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

Antonin Kinsky (Slavia Prague to Tottenham Hotspur, £12.5m)

Wednesday evening marked a dream debut for Spurs’ new shotstopper Antonín Kinsky (£4.5m).

The six-foot-three Czech goalie signed on to join Ange Postecoglou’s side, who have struggled between the sticks in the absence of Guglielmo Vicario (£4.8m). They also lost Fraser Forster (£4.3m) to illness recently.

Kinsky signed for £12.5m just days prior to keeping a clean sheet against Liverpool in Tottenham’s EFL Cup semi-final first-leg victory.

Kinsky, who has drawn comparisons to Germany great Manuel Neuer and Petr Cech, began his senior career at Dukla Prague but has been at Slavia Prague since 2021. Several seasons in that time were spent on loan, before the 21-year-old broke through to the first team in 2024-25, starting every match and keeping an impressive 12 clean sheets in 19 games.

His distribution is a forte – and that’s one of the reasons the Lilywhites were keen on his services.

“We’ve to pick players and goalkeepers that fit our system and the way we play and it’s certainly something that he does very comfortably, but you know it’s his all-round goalkeeping ability. Johan and his scouts have done a lot of background work on him, they’ve been following him all year.” – Ange Postecoglou

Given his age, he could at the very least be an eventual successor to the 28-year-old Vicario even if he doesn’t end up challenging the Italian for the No 1 jersey immediately, as his new boss says he was signed to do.

Either way, if his debut is anything to go by then Kinsky may help shore up Spurs’ leaky backline and could even provide a differential goalkeeping option in FPL until Vicario’s return.

Emmanuel Agbadou (Reims to Wolverhampton Wanderers, £16.6m)

The first Wolves arrival in the Vitor Pereira era is defender Emmanuel Agbadou (FPL price still to come).

The Ivory Coast international has arrived from French side Stade Reims for a reported £16.6m.

A towering centre-half, Agbadou has been playing in Ligue 1 since June 2022.

Before then, he’d plied his trade in Tunisia with Monastir before making 64 appearances in the Belgian top flight with Eupen.

Agbadou has been capped 12 times by his country, becoming a regular starter from March 2024 onwards.

In all likelihood, like many in this article, he’ll be an FPL footnote. Just one goal in two-and-a-half seasons with Reims suggests he is no mini-Gabriel, so there’s little to distinguish him from the rest of the Wolves backline.

If he can boost Rayan Ait-Nouri‘s (£4.8m) clean sheet prospects, however, he’ll be a welcome addition.

“On paper, he should suit the Premier League. There’s plenty of ticks there. Obviously, you’ve always got the settling-in period, and it is the hardest league in the world, so it can take time, but he can fall back on his key attributes being akin to the Premier League. “The fact that he was on ours and Vitor’s lists shows that he’s well rounded, good on the ball, physically excellent, quick and a good personality. Then being made captain of Reims has really taken his game to the next level, and you can never have enough leaders. “When Vitor came in it’s the first conversation we had, to add one quick. There are so many games in January, so you can’t afford to waste a month. We have to use this month to be as efficient as possible, and we’re really excited about this signing.” – Sporting director Matt Hobbs

Julio Soler (Lanus to Bournemouth, £6.6m)

Matai Akinmboni (DC United to Bournemouth, £810,000)

The first of two budget FPL defenders to join Bournemouth so far in this transfer window was Matai Akinmboni (£4.0m).

Signing from DC United – for whom he became one of the youngest ever MLS debutants, aged 15 – on a “long-term deal” for a fee understood to be £810,000, the 18-year-old USA youth international is likely an investment for the future on the Cherries’ part. While Bournemouth will be missing Marcos Senesi (£4.7m) for another few months yet, Dean Huijsen (£4.4m) and Illia Zabarnyi (£4.4m) should remain Andoni Iraola’s first-choice centre-halves. There’s slim chance of Akinmboni seeing meaningful first-team minutes at the moment.

Bournemouth technical director Simon Francis said of the signing:

“He is an exciting young player we have been monitoring for an extended period and have been impressed by his progress. “Matai is a player we believe has a very bright future and we are looking forward to seeing him develop with us.”

Days later, the Cherries announced they had completed their second signing of the window: another “long-term contract”, this time with an initial fee of £6.6m, for Julio Soler (£4.0m).

The 19-year-old left-back was born in Paraguay but is a youth international for Argentina. He signed for Argentine club Lanus – from whom he joined Bournemouth – aged nine.

Soler made 58 appearances for the club since his senior debut in 2022. Last summer, he started all four matches for Javier Mascherano’s group at the Olympic games.

He won’t be immediately available for his new side in the Premier League: he has been named in Argentina’s squad for the upcoming CONMEBOL Sudamericano U-20 tournament. And even if he was, there’s little chance he would topple Milos Kerkez (£4.8m) as the Cherries’ starting left-back anytime soon.

Unless of course, the Hungary international is poached away from the Vitality amid reported interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United…

Diego Gomez (Inter Miami to Brighton and Hove Albion, £14m)

The Premier League’s highest-value newcomer so far this month is Diego Gómez (£5.5m)

This move was actually announced by Brighton last month, with the Paraguay international joining up with the Seagulls on 1 January,

The 21-year-old became a regular at Inter Miami last year, scoring six goals and assisting another seven in 28 appearances as Messi and co reached the MLS play-offs.

He has been capped 12 times at senior level by Paraguay, scoring once, and represented his country at last summer’s Olympics.

Brighton technical director David Weird described him as “a dynamic midfield player who can contribute goals and assists”. Ward added that the club believes the “physical profile” of the six-foot tall right-footer – who has typically lined up in the middle of the park but has also featured as a left-winger – “will be important as he adjusts to the challenge of the Premier League.”

Gómez is currently flagged in FPL with a 25% chance of playing due to “lack of match fitness” but he reportedly impressed in squad training this week.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler said last month:

“Like all young players who come to us from abroad, he will need a period of adjustment to the Premier League but I feel he can make a big contribution and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

That suggests that while it may take a little time for Gómez to be fully integrated into Brighton’s line-up, he may soon begin to challenge for minutes in a rotation-heavy midfield that’s particularly short on central options at the moment. Mats Wieffer (£4.7m), James Milner (£5.0m) and Jack Hinshelwood (£4.9m) are currently out.

Ben Godfrey (Atalanta to Ipswich Town, loan)

Ben Godfrey (£4.0m) wasn’t gone from the Premier League for long!

The former Norwich City defender made 16 appearances last season, and 93 in total for Everton since landing on Merseyside to the tune of £25m in 2020. He ultimately failed to cement his place in the Toffees’ XI and was scooped up by Atalanta during the summer window for around £10m as he entered the final 12 months of his contract at Goodison Park.

But the 26-year-old has seen just 93 minutes across five appearances in all competitions since joining last season’s Europa League champions. He’s now hooked up with Kieran McKenna’s crew on loan until the end of the season.

Having been deployed as both a right-back and centre-back during his career, Godfrey presents the Ipswich boss with a versatile addition to a backline with only two clean sheets all season.

The Tractor Boys have also been without first-choice right-back Axel Tuanzebe (£3.9m) for the majority of the season. The fact that McKenna highlighted the similarities between the two suggests the England international could become a regular feature in the second half of the season.

Should he do so, it’s perhaps likeliest that one of Ben Johnson (£3.9m) or Wes Burns (£4.8m) makes way on the right given Jacob Greaves (£3.9m), Luke Woolfenden (£4.0m) and the ever-present Dara O’Shea (£4.1m) have become a relatively settled back three in recent weeks. Cameron Burgess (£4.0m) is another centre-back option.

He hasn’t scored since 2019, though, so don’t get your hopes up too high for attacking returns – especially given the frequency with which the marauding Leif Davis (£4.5m) bombs forward on the opposite flank.

Welington (Sao Paulo to Southampton, free)

Joachim Kayi Sanda (Valenciennes to Southampton, undisclosed)

Another player whose arrival in the Premier League was determined long before January came around is Welington (£4.0m).

The 23-year-old left-back signed a pre-contract agreement with Southampton last summer, promising to link up with the squad at St Mary’s when his contract with São Paulo expired – which it now has.

He made 164 appearances for the Brazilian club, winning the Copa do Brasil in 2023 and Supercopa do Brasil in 2024, and is also an U23 international with Brazil.

Wellington has been given the No 34 shirt and has joined up with the first-team squad. He faces competition in his position on the south coast, though, with the likes of Charlie Taylor (£3.9m), Ryan Manning (£4.3m) and most recently Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.3m) all having lined up on the left side of Southampton’s defence this season.

Saints then brought in a second defender just this week, signing Joachim Kayi Sanda (Price TBA) for an as-yet undisclosed fee on a deal that runs until June 2029.

The French centre-back only turned 18 in November but has already captained his country up to the U18 level as well as making 37 senior appearances for Valenciennes FC, in France’s third tier.

Like many of the names on this list, Kayi Sanda’s lack of experience at this level may well mean he’s one for the future despite Southampton’s ongoing defensive woes.

Both players featured for the Saints’ under-21s on Friday.



