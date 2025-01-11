9
9 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Anybody watched Silo? Any good?

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      I once saw Milo and Otis

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        I used to drink Milo an elevate mineself on an Otis!

        Open Controls
        1. Fitzy.
          • 13 Years
          22 mins ago

          Yep, that was the plot of the movie from memory

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            just now

            A movie about the enduring friendship between a hot malted chocolate beverage and an escalator!

            Open Controls
  2. George James
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Play one

    A) Gvardiol

    B) Robinson

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Favourite Kinsky movie?

    a) Aguirre, the Wrath of God
    b) Paris, Texas.

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.