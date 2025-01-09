76
76 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    7 hours, 4 mins ago

    Last Man Standing (415 teams)

    Entry is open and will close at the end of January/GW24 deadline.

    Scores needed after hits - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html

    Code is 85lwue

    Open Controls
  2. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 4 mins ago

    Flekken Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Robinson Munoz Faes
    Salah Gordon Palmer Enzo Rogers
    Isak Jackson Pedro

    2 FTs 1.3 ITB. My current OR is 1.6m. Knees are jerking...How do I close the gap? Some options
    A) Fab > Pickford
    B) Enzo > Sarr / ?
    C) Jackson + Enzo > Raul + Mbuemo (but this doesn't seem like a good entry point for Mbuemo)
    D) Roll??
    What do I do?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      For a start, you've no Forest defence, that would be my priority, albeit it can wait a week given the next fixture.

      Trent is being matched by defenders >2m less so I'd consider losing him to free up some cash. You can always get Konate later for the double.

      If Pedro is injured, perhaps get Mateta as a replacement if that's doable, then get Wood and a Forest defender the following week. The Mbeumo move can probably wait a few GWs as you've stated.

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Thanks for the detailed response. Yes TAA has now become a worry, need to consider what to do there too. Too much Chelsea is another problem :/

        Open Controls
    2. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      I'd wait for Pedro news before you do anything

      Open Controls
  3. Nickyboy
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 59 mins ago

    We have almost identical teams (I have Raya not Flekken). FWIW I did Jackson > Wood, Enzo > Mbeumo (entry point be damned) and really liking my team on paper now (which for me is good because whatever happens I'm no longer wasting hours thinking about it!)

    Open Controls
    1. Nickyboy
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Reply fail GELLINMAGELLAN

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      What an odd thing to say in isolation.

      Open Controls
    3. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Thanks for this, that’s what I’m thinking too. At least it’s out of the way and I don’t have to think about this any longer. Maybe I’ll wait for Pedro news now but I think I can bench him anyway

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 57 mins ago

    So many FA Cup press conferences; so much injury news flying about. It's difficult to make sure you aren't missing anything. We need the scout to be all over it.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      Would be more of an issue with a Saturday deadline. Price changes are pretty limited atm.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        Good point!

        Open Controls
  5. Fergie's Gum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    Odegaard + Evanilson OUT.

    If J Pedro was to stay out, which of these would you pick:

    A - Gordon + Cunha
    B - Gordon + Raul
    C - Mbeumo + Raul
    D - your suggestion

    Please justify.

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Gotta be A but all the cool kids will say C

      Personally I like Bruno + Wissa if you can afford it

      Open Controls
      1. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 44 mins ago

        A leaves 0.0ITB

        Are we not worried about those tough Wolves fixtures ahead?

        Open Controls
        1. Mother Farke
            5 hours, 40 mins ago

            Because of Wolves' position in the league, they're going to need to "come out and play'. Cunha has proven to be fixture proof in the past, remember the hat-trick away to Chelsea last season?

            Open Controls
            1. Fergie's Gum
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 30 mins ago

              The next 5 fixures look terrible but very interesting, i can definitely see where you're coming from, thank you

              Open Controls
        2. Fergie's Gum
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 18 mins ago

          Bruno + Wissa is doable with 0.0ITB

          That combo did not occur to me..nicee

          Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 43 mins ago

        I think Cunha can wait a few weeks. Mbeumo/Gordon is really close - obviously happy I chose Mbeumo last week & fully expect him to return v City, but honestly I'm a little scared of not owning Gordon v Wolves so at this stage I'd probably get him in first

        Open Controls
        1. Fergie's Gum
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 27 mins ago

          I realised Mbeumo is fantasy gold really (90min, pens, involvement)

          Watching Gordon vs Spurs however, he could easily have had 2G1A, so an explosion is imminent, and it could well be vs Wolves.

          it is very very close. If Gordon was my choice, it's gonna be Raul / Cunha / J Pedro if fit. If Mbeumo, then it's Raul / J Pedro

          Thanks for your input.

          Open Controls
    2. BlueMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      Play:
      A. Murphy (WOL)
      B. Wood (LIV)

      Open Controls
      1. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        Murphy

        Ait Nouri is a terrible defender

        Open Controls
        1. BlueMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          Ta

          Open Controls
      2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 46 mins ago

        find a way to play both if you can

        Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. antis0cial
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Seen a few around here looking at BB22 & I'm considering it too. Had a tinker with WC last week & this but I think I can turn out a decent BB without it - what do you think?

      Currently:
      Sanchez Virginia*
      TAA Gabriel Timber Milenkovic VDB*
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Sarr Amad
      Isak Gakpo Jesus

      If I roll this week, I can do Jesus, Virginia, VDB ➡ Wood, Vlachodimos, Murillo (or Raul, Sels, Aina). Basically looking to triple up on Forest for the Southampton game.

      If I were to WC21/BB22 I'd probably go for:

      Pickford Sels
      Gabriel Milenkovic Muñoz Robinson Hall
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon Wilson
      Isak Gakpo Wood

      But I think the WC might be more valuable around GW30, especially if City recover then I might want Haaland & a thinner bench. Currently thinking of TC33 / AM34-6. Not really keen on saving WC so late as to setup BB35 (or 36? Whenever that big DGW is)

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        One thing on Vlachodimos, Pope looks close to full team training assuming no issues.

        Jan 03:
        'Nick is starting goalkeeping work, so he's back on the grass. He's not yet fully training with the group.'

        https://www.premierinjuries.com/newsroom/epl/players/nick-pope

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 25 mins ago

          Cheers. I have a few variations if it looks like he won't start. No doubt there'll be a mini-panic after Howe's presser though!

          Open Controls
      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Not going to use TC on Salah dgw 24/25?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Possibly, I just think avl lei looks better than bou eve, potentially. But not too sure yet & don't want to end up waiting too long if DGW33 isn't confirmed (will have to check some dates)

          Open Controls
    4. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 9 mins ago

      Will u sell watkins or jesus to isak?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        Yeah, Isak is unavoidable now I think. I nearly got stubborn about it after missing his hat-trick but I'm glad that Saka injury gave me an easy route to him.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 23 mins ago

          Oh and Watkins is the one I'd sell

          Open Controls
          1. Letsgo!
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 18 mins ago

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
      2. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        Isak was and still is a must. Keep an eye out on the hamstring issue vs Arsenal.

        If he is fit i would take him over either of those 2 in a flash (not many more favorable fixtures than vs Wolves)

        If not fit, Jesus vs leaking Spurs could get really nasty.

        Open Controls
    5. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 57 mins ago

      1FT
      A) Save
      B) KDB to Mbuemo
      C) KDB to Bruno

      Sanchez
      Gabriel Hall Lewis
      Salah Palmer KDB Gordon Amad
      Cunha Isak

      Fabianski Wood Mykolenko Huijsen

      Open Controls
      1. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    6. leo_messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      Would you change something here with 2FTs??

      Raya
      TAA - Munoz - Hall
      Salah - Palmer - Rogers - Sarr - Gordon
      Isak - Raul

      Sub: Pickford - Wood - Gabriel - Robinson

      Thank you!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Maybe Wood / Rogers, but it's close & looks good overall. BB next week?

        Open Controls
      2. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        Solid.

        I don't see many goals in the Everton-Villa game, so maybe bench Rogers and play Robinson

        Open Controls
    7. sankalparora07
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Will you swap Raya with Pickford? EVE fixtures are good, double GW coming up and already have Gabriel.

      Open Controls
      1. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Yes. Raya will concede. Pickford may not (Dyche-effect)

        Open Controls
        1. sankalparora07
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          Cheers thanks

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        I would rather make a GK transfer when the double is confirmed or in the actual DGW

        Open Controls
    8. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      I noticed Liverpool are playing on the same night as the Tuesday deadline.

      I think it's likely we will get a team leak before the deadline (TAA/Diaz/Gakpo/Jota)

      Open Controls
    9. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Gordon or Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        My dilemma as well.
        Gordon could have had 2G1A vs Spurs easily, and vs Wolves, could be scary not owning him.

        But...i will go Bruno on this one.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Bruno is a long term pick, on pens and guaranteed fixture in BGW29 (potentially saves a FT down the line)

        Open Controls
    10. WVA
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      Who would you captain?

      Raya
      Robinson Munoz Hall
      Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Gordon
      Isak Pedro
      Fab Wood Kerkez VdB

      Open Controls
      1. Dotherightthing
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Isak

        Open Controls
      2. Stimps
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Bruno

        Open Controls
    11. Dotherightthing
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Bench 2 pls:

      A - Gabriel (TOT)
      B - Robinson (whu)
      C - Mbeumo (MCI)
      D - Luis Diaz (nfo)
      E- Rogers (eve)

      Thank you for your help

      Open Controls
      1. Dotherightthing
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        F - Jackson

        Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        A
        B

        Open Controls
      3. Fergie's Gum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        A - Arsenal will concede
        E - my hunch is a low scoring game (Dyche effect)

        Open Controls
      4. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        D E

        Open Controls
    12. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      New Community Article published a couple of hours ago.
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/09/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-20

      The latest news about the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues, plus the latest FFS Live Hall of Fame update.

      Open Controls
    13. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Best option here? 1 ft, 2.6m itb.

      A. Gvardiol > hall
      B. Pedro > wood
      C. Save ft

      sanchez
      gabriel gvardiol robinson
      salah palmer gordon sarr
      isak jackson pedro

      valdi rogers huijsen greaves

      Open Controls
      1. STHH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Joao Pedro has been injured in training so I'd wait until the last moment to see how bad it is and make the move to Wood.

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Cheers, don’t think Hall is worth getting in this gw?

          Open Controls
          1. STHH
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Well, I don't think Man City will keep a clean sheet this weekend against a fairly potent Brentford attack that excels at home. Hall, on the other hand, has both attacking threat and a decent chance of a clean sheet.

            The most likely threat Gvardiol provides is scoring a headed goal from a set piece or corner. Brentford are middling for stats on this front - 8th worst for chances conceded from set pieces and 7th worst for headed chances conceded.

            I would expect 2 points from Gvardiol and 5-9 from Hall. This doesn't align with this site's projection though, so what do I know?

            My hot suggestion is to go for Munoz at Palace. Leicester are the worst for headed chances and set piece chances conceded. They're also weak down the flanks and are conceding chances at a ludicrous rate. Sarr and Eze will have a field day, and I wouldn't be surprised if Munoz got in on the act too, along with a potential clean sheet, for a differential pick.

            Open Controls
      2. CONNERS
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        I'd save this week and just play Rogers if Pedro is out.

        Then next week do Pedro & Gvardiol to Wood and a Forest def.

        Open Controls
    14. Dotherightthing
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    15. El Muñeco
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      What are the general thoughts on Eze?

      Seems like could be quite the differential with their fixtures whilst everyone is preoccupied with Mbuemo with harder fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          Up until very recently, Sarr had been outperforming him (eye test, not FPL points test). I'd be very cautious cause he can be quite a troll.

          Open Controls
          1. Emery Christmas
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Sarr has never been a good FPL pick

            Open Controls
        • Emery Christmas
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          I’ve got him, no brainer. 15 points last 2 weeks with great upcoming fixtures

          Open Controls
      2. Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        A'noon all. GTG? Roll FT? 1FT, 0.2 ITB

        Hendo (Fab)
        Gab - Robinson - Hall
        Salah - Palmer - Gordon - Enzo - Rogers
        Haaland - Isak (c)

        Subs - Kerkez, Greaves, Ui-Jo

        Ta!

        Open Controls
      3. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        For the next few GWs (21 - 23) which player would you out of each of these following combinations

        Aina
        Hall
        Munoz

        Jesus
        Solanke

        Rest of Team

        Sels Flekken

        Gabriel Gvardiol Mykolenko xxxxxxxx Porro

        Salah Palmer Sarr Rogers Enzo

        Gakpo Isak xxxxxxxx

        2FTs 0.8 ITB

        Any ideas would be welcomed

        Open Controls
      4. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Please:

        Flekken / 4.0
        Gabriel, Hall, Colwill / Davis, Faes,
        Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr, Rogers
        Jackson, Isak

        Valdimarsson / Strand Larsen / Davis, Faes

        1 ft, 4.0 itb

        A. Hold
        B. Sarr to Mbeumo/Savinho
        C. Colwill to Kerkez
        D. Strand Larsen to Raúl
        E. Something else

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Think I'd be inclined to give Sarr another 2-3 before moving to Mbeumo, although that's a fine move if you want to do it now. Maybe Colwill - Forest defender next GW since Bournemouth are strikerless. How you feeling about Jackson? Maybe Colwill & Jackson - Aina & Gakpo next week?

          Open Controls
      5. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        How's this looking?

        Sanchez
        VVD Gabriel Andersen
        Salah Palmer(vc) Bruno(c) Foden Sarr
        Isak Raul

        Matthews Pedro Milenkovic VDB

        Open Controls
      6. El_meak
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Luis Diaz to Mbeumo or hold?

        Open Controls
        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          For free ?
          If so yes
          I'm also doing it after FA Cup games
          Diaz is prone to rotation & rarely plays 90 mins
          Mbeumo although difficult fixtures can score v anyone

          Open Controls
          1. Emery Christmas
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            You knew Diaz was a roatation risk when you bought him. Why would you sell before Brentford, Ipswich and DGW

            Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.