The first of 20 cup ties involving Premier League teams this week took place at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

And what a win it was for Newcastle United at Arsenal in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

In our Scout Notes, we look at the implications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

TUESDAY’S RESULT

Goals Assists Arsenal 0-2 Newcastle United Isak, Gordon Murphy, Isak

TEAM SELECTION/ROTATION

Starting XI changes from Gameweek 20 Players who kept their place (mins) Other mins for selected players Arsenal 5 Raya (90), Gabriel (90), Saliba (90), Rice (90), Partey (59), Trossard (59) Timber (90), Odegaard (90), Martinelli (90), Havertz (90), Lewis-Skelly (78), Jesus (31) Newcastle United 1 Dubravka (90), Livramento (90), Botman (90), Burn (90), Hall (90), Tonali (90), Joelinton (90), Gordon (76), Murphy (65), Isak (65) Willock (65), Barnes (25)

ISAK + BOTMAN INJURY UPDATES

Newcastle’s in-form front three did it again on Tuesday night.

Firstly, Alexander Isak (£9.3m) – electric once more – pounced on Jacob Murphy‘s (£5.1m) touch to give the Magpies the lead from a set piece.

Then, shortly after the interval, Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) was on hand to convert when Isak’s shot had been pushed into his path.

Two-nil up, it almost looked like Eddie Howe was taking the proverbial by subbing off his attacking trio and throwing on the likes of Lloyd Kelly (£4.2m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.4m).

In Isak’s case, however, there was a reason for his 65th-minute substitution.

“Alex was just feeling his hamstring a little bit. Sven [Botman] was feeling a groin. We had a couple of other players struggling so we had to manage them. “I was delighted with how [Isak] performed. He took his goal really well. But then we knew second half that we we needed to manage him. He’s so important. We can’t lose him. We can’t risk losing him. So hopefully he’s okay.” – Eddie Howe in his post-match presser

“We had a couple of injury problems at half-time which we were trying to manage in the game. So, Alex was feeling a bit stiff in his hamstring. Joe Willock took a nasty knock. Sven was feeling his groin, so we were creaking a little bit in that second half – which is why I made the substitutions.” – Eddie Howe in a post-match interview

Howe’s words make it sound like Isak’s withdrawal was more precautionary, at least.

Sven Botman (£4.4m) – making successive starts after 10 months out – was also mentioned above as a concern but he lasted 90 minutes.

“He was just feeling his groin. He felt he was able to continue. That was with him and the medical team. He felt strong enough to go back out in the second half and you wouldn’t have known there was any issue with him but naturally fatigued I think. “But as you say, for him to play in the way that he has in those two games after so long out and in such tight turnarounds. Hugely impressive. And I think it shows where Sven is mentally. He was a warrior for us in our Champions League season and we’ve really, really missed him. So I’m delighted with how he’s done and he deserves all the plaudits really.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman

Howe mentioned a lot in his post-match media commitments about fatigue (Murphy was namechecked), so don’t be surprised to see wholesale changes against Bromley on Sunday. You could easily envisage a starting XI of: Odysseas, Trippier, Schar, Kelly, Targett, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Osula, Barnes.

NEWCASTLE ON THE VERGE OF GAMEWEEK 29 BLANK

The job isn’t done yet, as representatives from both clubs were keen to stress after the game.

But, should Newcastle avoid a catastrophe in the second leg, they’ll be through to the EFL Cup final.

That final at Wembley clashes with Gameweek 29 of FPL, so the Magpies’ Premier League clash with Crystal Palace would be called off should they progress.

Gameweeks 33 and 36 can house that match and create a ‘double’ for Howe’s troops and Palace.

If Arsenal do turn it around on Tyneside, their Gameweek 29 meeting with Chelsea will be postponed.

ARSENAL WASTEFUL IN END-TO-END MATCH

Arsenal finished 23-7 up on shots but that paints a bit of a distorted picture. Once Newcastle went 2-0 up, it was full-on retreat (a 5-5-0 formation!) and they didn’t have another single attempt.

The opening half was an enjoyable end-to-end affair, with Isak causing havoc at the Arsenal end.

Set pieces were, yet again, a big part of the Gunners’ masterplan. Over half of their shots came from free-kicks and corners, with Jurrien Timber (£5.7m) wasting the best of those chances when nodding over.

The two most glaring opportunities came from open play, however. Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) – more of a threat on the left – hit a one-on-one chance against the woodwork, while Kai Havertz (£7.8m) somehow contrived to nod wide from three yards.

In the end, Arsenal had just three shots on target – one fewer than Newcastle. More fuel to the argument that the Gunners need to do more to score outside of set pieces, an opinion that naturally tends to get discussed more after a blank.

“We’re always going to discuss that when we don’t score a goal, because when we score five against Palace or three the next game or whatever, we’re not going to discuss that. I understand, and try to help the players as much as we can.” – Mikel Arteta on the lack of a ‘killer instinct’ in front of goal

It was quite a good night for owners of Gabriel Jesus (£6.9m), who was rested for all but the final half an hour. Potential positional rival Havertz fluffed his lines on his return from illness, while the German interestingly moved to the right flank to accommodate Jesus centrally when the Brazilian was thrown on.

PRAISE FOR HALL

There weren’t many Newcastle players who didn’t get praise in the post-match love-in. Gordon even declared Dan Burn (£4.4m) as the Magpies’ player of the season so far.

Lewis Hall (£4.9m) meanwhile received some plaudits from his manager, not that you’d expect Howe to say much else.

“Yeah, I thought Lewis did really well. I thought, as you say, Arsenal are very good down that side of the pitch. I thought he defended very, very well. I can picture him, especially in the second half because it was a challenge for us down that side, covering, working in tandem with the players around him to try and nullify their threat. I thought it was a really mature performance from him. And also on the ball, he just has that composure. He always has a split second more time than you maybe think he can. So, his technical delivery again was very strong today. “I just think generally his all-round game’s improved and it’s still improving. I think there’s still more to come from him but I think he’s shown real maturity. He’s played some really difficult games for us and his defensive performance has especially been very strong.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall

This might be the last time we see Martin Dubravka (£4.2m) in a Newcastle shirt, as the Slovakian goalkeeper appeared to be giving an emotional farewell to the travelling Geordies after full-time.

