  1. AD105
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Which would you prefer to own now?

    A) Mateta
    B) Pedro
    C) Raul

    1) Hall
    2) Munoz

    1. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      C1

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour ago

        C1

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      C1

    3. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      A2

    4. Captain Mal
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        B2

      • Tcheco
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        A1

    5. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Any update on Fabianski's return?

      1. antis0cial
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        I think he is out of the 10 day concussion protocol now so in theory should be available to play. Update before City game was; "“He [Fabiański] is following the concussion protocols after sustaining a head injury, so we have to fulfil this. He has to wait ten days [before he can feature again], and after this he is going to be ready to help us, but we have all of our trust in Alphonse [Areola] and Wes [Foderingham], who are both ready."

        1. Pep Roulette
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Cheers mate

    6. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Last Man Standing (404 teams)

      Entry is open and will close at the end of January/GW24 deadline.

      Scores needed after hits - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html

      Code is 85lwue

      1. Just a fountain
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thank you sir, great idea. Just added myself.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Good luck.

      2. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Cheers, just joined

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Cheers.

      3. DeSelby
        • 2 Years
        just now

        In. Was right on the minimum score in 5 & 17.

    7. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Not so sure I like the association with betting on this article.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        The vote part?

        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          No. The possibility of the site being associated with gambling. It is a touchy subject, but a view I hold as important.

      2. Charlie Price
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Betting is like drinking alcohol. You have to know when to stop.
        Gambling comes in all shapes and sizes. Stock market, Lotteries, raffle tickets even. We all do it.

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Stock market, hmmm

        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          "We all do it" is reserved for bodily functions - might shock you to learn, but not everybody drinks alcohol or gambles.

          1. Eze Really?
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            This^

        3. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Point 1: We don't all do it.
          If I buy a raffle ticket it would be for charity.
          I do not do lotteries.
          Knowing when to stop? Not so sure people should be encouraged to start.
          It hurts the poor mostly. Those gambling on their phones, hoping to get rich but keeping their kids eating.
          Sorry mate. You will never convince me gambling has any positive value in this life.

          1. Eze Really?
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            from eating sorry

    8. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      2FT, how do these sound, anything better (will get Mbuemo around gw24)?

      Diaz + KDB to Gordon + Bruno

      Sanchez
      Gabriel Hall Lewis
      Salah Palmer KDB Diaz Amad
      Cunha Isak

      Fabianski Wood Mykolenko Huijsen

      1. ran
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Get Gordon and Mbeumo since you already have Amad.

    9. Gohn
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Current team:

        Raya
        Milenkovic, Gabriel, Dalot,
        Mbeumo, Salah, Diaz, Rogers, Enzo
        Haaland, Raul, Wood

        A- sell Milenkovic, buy Hall?
        B- play 343 (enzo out)
        C- play 352 (wood out)

        What should I do?

        1. ran
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          B

      • ran
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Front 3 of Watkins, Wood, Isak.

        Have 2 FT. Should I move Watkins or roll?

        1) Watkins to Raul
        2) Watkins to Pedro
        3) Watkins to Jesus
        4) Watkins to Mateta
        5) Roll FT

        1. Tcheco
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          4

        2. JBG
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          1 or 4

      • x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Arteta getting mocked by a tinpot competition hahaha: https://x.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1876953819201863978

      • ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Thinking of either KDB > Bruno or rolling the transfer. what would you do with the below?

        Henderson
        TAA / Gabriel / Cucurella
        Salah / Palmer / Amad / Fernandes
        Isak / Pedro / Jackson

        Fabianski / Rogers / Robinson / Davis

        2FTs, 0.1 ITB

      • BusbySwede
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Would you bench anyone out of Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr, Isak, Jackson or Pedro for Amad?

        Have 1FT and thinking of doing ESR -> Amad, or if i just should roll the transfer?

        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          If you need to bench a player who is a good pick. The reason why you ask who to bench I presume. This points to no transfer needed.

          1. donbagino
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Well, not really. The questions is whether Amad can outscore 1 of these players.

            1. BusbySwede
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              This.
              And if saving the transfer is worth more then the points Amad will get..

            2. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              I see. He is not talking about benching Amad. My bad.

      • donbagino
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        1 FT, 1,1 itb
        Sels, Fabianski
        TAA, Gabriel, Munoz, Robinson, Greaves
        Salah, Diaz, Palmer, Rogers, Enzo
        Isak, Jackson, Wood

        Would you do any of these moves?
        a) Diaz -->Bruno/Gordon (and than perhaps bring Gakpo for dgw)
        b) Enzo -->Amad

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          I've already done B :).

          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Who will you bench though? Rogers?

      • tbos83
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Do we think Watkins starts next game? I'm tempted to ship out (prob for for Raul)

        1. Gommy
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          I think so, we may hear before next week's deadline if Duran's ban has been extended, following the FA charge.

      • Tshelby
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        What would you recommend here?

        0.0 ITB / 1 FT

        Fabianski, Sels
        Gabriel, VvD, RAN, Robinson, Faes
        Salah, Kulusevski, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
        Isak, Pedro, Jackson

        Thinking about getting rid of Jackson or VvD to free up some fonds?

        1. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Nothing wrong but could be regrettable. Especially Pedro with the fixture.

      • Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Another injury to Bournemouth CF...

        - Evanilson out with metatarsal injury
        - Unal torn his ACL

        https://x.com/SkySportsLyall/status/1876971477657940369?t=hZHP7pnUKwBipNpX0b_VEw&s=19

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Recalled Jebbison from loan and Semenyo is an option. I would imagine they will sign a CF in the January transfer window, maybe Ferguson from Brighton on loan

        2. Eze Really?
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Thank you

        3. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          How severe/long is metarsal injury?

        4. JBG
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Chelsea might finally keep a CS...

          1. Gommy
            • 14 Years
            just now

            We'll find a way to concede at least one from 80th minute onwards...

        5. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Palmer (C)? ;o

          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Was already for me :).

      • Khalico
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Team gtg?

        Alisson
        Munoz, Robinson, Hall
        Gordon, Salah(c), Foden, Mbeumo, Palmer
        Solanke, Isak

        Fabianski, Wood, Kerkez, Aina

      • Radulfo28773
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        What would you recommend here?

        Fabianski
        Gabriel, Timber, Mazraoui
        Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
        Isak, GJesus, Watkins

        Sels, Iwobi, Robinson, Lewis

        Thinking about Iwobi to Amad for free and bench Rogers. Yes or No?

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Yep, decent move. Could save too

      • Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Potter reportedly to be new WHU manager before the FA cup tie

        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Possibly old news but just saw it myself - the manager merry-go-round is insane and ironically none of the teams on it seem to benefit beyond the very short-term

        2. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          I'm surprised he's taken that job. He seems like a smart guy and that is one dysfunctional football club run by clowns.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            West Ham fans will back him because of his past accomplishments and he's got a great set of players to get started with - Bowen and Kudus would walk into most sides, and you've got the likes of Paqueta, Alvarez, Summerville, etc.

      • jonnybhoy
        • 12 Years
        2 hours ago

        Hate my team at the moment and tempted to wildcard. Any thoughts here 1FT 0.3ITB. If not thinking I could do Jota to Amad?

        Pickford
        TAA Robinson Timber
        Palmer Salah (C) Gordon Jota
        Jackson Wood Isak

        Fab Enzo Mazraoui VDB

        1. Dutchy FPL
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I don't hate it. You could do Jota to Eze and play this 343 as a set and forget or upgrade Enzo to Rogers or Amad next week so that you can switch to 352 if you like. If Jackson keeps struggling you can move him for Mateta, Cunha, Raúl, Pedro or Wissa in GW23

          1. jonnybhoy
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Cheers, not having newcastle and forrest def has kinda killed me and having my worst season. Think I'll go with Amad

        2. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Team looks fine, just do that amad move

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Agree

      • Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Does Dubravka moving to Saudi free up a Newcastle spot in my squad or will he still be classed as a Newcastle player even after he leaves (assuming he leaves)?

        1. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          You will still have him on your team

        2. Timanfaya
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          He will still be classed as a Newcastle player.

          I remembered Barco, who went to Sevilla. He still shows as a Brighton player on the FPL Stats page.

          1. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Thanks, Bit annoying but I have Allison as first keeper and so not the end of the world.

      • Warby84
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        I’m settled on this Wildcard, shame to lose Roger’s but it’s set up nicely, hopefully can save a few transfers. Good to some take money out of defence…

        Thoughts?

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Alisson Henderson
          Hall Munoz Robinson Aina Milenkovic
          Salah Palmer Gordon Fernandes Mbeumo
          Isak Pedro Wood

          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Same front 8 as me but I’m not on a WC, lost Rogers for Gordon this week.

            My defence would be something like,

            Sels
            Timber Konate Hall

          2. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            1 hour ago

            Why would you want to wildcard to the current template? Bar the keeper setup (which is a waste of money) it looks like everybody else's team you'd see on here?

        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          I'll be controversial and say I don't like it.

          Lots of money on keepers and you don't even have the best one. Sels + 4.0m I'm gonna bet will outscore that combo. Defense is a bunch of cheap value guys. Great on the basis of the last few weeks but when Arsenal and City start keeping clean sheets consistently, they will dwarf that setup and you have a bench problem every week.

          Up front it looks fine. But I'm gonna bet you have at least 5 of that front 8 already so you'd be wildcarding steady Arsenal options out just to get Bruno, Gordon, Mbeumo type of players.

          Not for me.

          1. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            48 mins ago

            Ok maybe I’ll go back to the Haaland draft

        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          45 mins ago

          BB22 right? I think that's the key point that some of the comments above are missing.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            I'm giving BB22 some consideration too as I think it suits this budget defender setup nicely, and 33 doesn't really seem that good for BB now that I've had a proper look at it. Also expect funds to be more stretched from GW30 onwards with Haaland & Saka potentially back in most teams. But I'm still finding a few issues with WCing now - have you already pulled the trigger?

            1. Warby84
              • 9 Years
              28 mins ago

              Yep

            2. Warby84
              • 9 Years
              26 mins ago

              Sels Valdi
              Hall Munoz Robinson (Greaves Myko)
              Salah Palmer Gordon Amad (Choudbury)
              Isak Haaland Wood

              Option B

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                20 mins ago

                Lot of work to do setting up a later BB if you go for this one. Honestly I wouldn't worry about how template (or not) the other draft is - I think that's a better plan. Easier to manoeuvre funds for Haaland around GW30 than it is to upgrade all these dead bench spots

                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 3 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Plus BGW29 (or whichever blank you don't FH) will also be tricky to navigate with this type of bench

                  1. Warby84
                    • 9 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Although saving 5 transfers is the plan..

                    Open Controls
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Aye, just thinking you can probably get Haaland in 2-3 moves, whereas upgrading 3 bench spots will probably require at least one downgrade so maybe 4-5 FTs.

                      So maybe if going for the Haaland draft it might be better to try squeeze in e.g. Fabianski & 2 playable (outfield) subs, although I know that won't be easy

                      1. Warby84
                        • 9 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Dibling is possible but that scraping the barrel, really appreciate your response, very helpful

      • Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Raya
        TAA, Timber, Robinson
        Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr
        Isak, wood, pedro

        Fabianski , Rogers, Aina, greaves

        A) roll
        B) sarr> Bruno
        C) Sarr > amad

        1. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Or rogers> mbuemo

        2. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          A

        3. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          A

      • Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Do Spurs have any chance of making the final? Give me some hope

        1. Timanfaya
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          [Tumbleweed emoji]

      • PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        A few options this week. Regret not doing Jackson to Raul last week so could do that, and a Man Utd midfielder is tempting, but I’m currently minded to just leave it another week. Cup games and injuries might force my hand but good to save for now?

        3FT 0.0ITB
        Sels
        Gabriel Timber Castagne
        Salah Palmer Foden Mbeumo
        Isak Jackson Pedro

        4.0 Rogers Kerkez Greaves

        Cheers!

        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Team looks in good shape, I'd just roll.

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks

      • Zack124
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        What is best here? 1 FT.

        A. Odegaard to Mbeumo
        B. Odegaard to Bruno.
        C. Save FT.

        Rest of miss Salah, Palmer, Gordon & Sarr.
        Wood on the bench for next.

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          52 mins ago

          C

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Or B

        2. up the reds
          • 1 Year
          just now

          similar issue, decided to hold for now.

      • The Mighty Whites
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        2FT, 1.0 ITB, thoughts? Thinking to roll.

        Raya
        TAA - Gabriel - Colwill
        Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers
        Isak - Mateta - Joao Pedro

        (Valdimarsson - Enzo - RAN - Bednarek)

        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yes, roll

      • Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Munoz or Hall?

        1. up the reds
          • 1 Year
          just now

          hall

      • Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        Which would you do with this defense and 3FT?

        Raya
        Gabriel Colwill Robinson Kerkez Pau

        A) Roll
        B) Pau and Kerkez to Munoz and N Williams/Mykolenko

        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Roll this week, then bring in a Forest defender the following week for Pau.

        2. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          (the following gw).

      • socinicos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Evanilson (foot surgery) + Unal (ACL tear) make Semenyo a very very interesting OOP pick going forward

      • up the reds
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Hi all,

        Current defense: milenkovic, colwill, greaves, robinson, gabriel 1FT

        I want to be aggressive as I know you lot would suggest saving transfer.

        Question is, Colwill to Hall or Konate? i dont think hes worth keeping. (providing no injuries over cup games)

