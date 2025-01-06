144
  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Rogers Jesus Jackson to Bruno Raúl Pedro -4 for team below ( Raúl has to come in to afford Bruno despite benching this week )

    A Crazy
    B Good moves

    Alisson
    Trent Gabriel Mũnoz
    Salah Palmer Bruno Gordon Sarr
    Isak Pedro

    Fabianski Raúl Castagne Mykolenko

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      I like the Bruno move this week but the other two could easily backfire. Hold, IMO.

    2. Feloh
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Knee jerky. All good players are scoring pts this season. Will probably be Rogers, Jesus, and Jackson's turn to score in gw 21.

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks- let’s hope Jackson can turn around but only 1 return since week 13

        1. Feloh
          • 7 Years
          just now

          You've held for this long. Might as well keep for the easy fixtures.

  2. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    What’s the best option here lads?

    A) Semenyo > Amad, bench Wood
    B) Play Wood, bench Semenyo, keep FT

    Secondly, keep Jackson for the next two games?

    1) Yes
    2) No, sell

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      B2

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Who you thinking as the replacement? Already own Wood and Isak.

    2. Viper
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      B.

      I'd keep Jackson

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers, attacking wise the fixtures still look promising.

    3. Feloh
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      A
      1

      I've done the hockey cockeys this season. Son and Saka, Rogers to Enzo, Benching Pedro. It doesn't work. Have a little patient. All players are returning points.

      1. Feloh
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Meant B and 1.

        1. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          You’re spot on with your analysis. Cheers.

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      I would say A and 1 ( keep for 2 home games) - despite my post above but I am considering selling Jackson to afford Bruno

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers mate. Good luck if you do decide to make the move.

    5. Effe
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      B1

  3. Viper
    • 14 Years
    43 mins ago

    Would you start Wood or Timber?

    (I'm sure there's a joke in there somewhere)

    1. Feloh
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Log.

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wood.

    3. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      The answer is in the forest

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Or just ask the panel

    4. socinicos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Oak?

    5. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Chuck

  4. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Hey guys, just some early thoughts here for next gameweek.

    Raya
    Gabriel - Konsa - TAA
    Rogers - Palmer - Salah - Gordon
    Jackson - Isak - Wood
    _______________________________
    Fabianski: Enzo: Lewis: Huijsen

    1FT, 2.3 ITB

    A) Enzo > Amad (Bench Wood)
    B) Enzo + Raya > Bruno + Henderson -4
    C) Something else
    D) Roll

    Right now, I’m in favour of doing option B for exact funds.
    Enzo is dropping, and I’ve frankly had enough of Raya, big waste of funds.
    This allows me to keep TAA for Pool’s double GW, and can then downgrade Bruno > Mbuemo on GW 23/24
    Not entirely mad about it, but it’s where I’m leaning and makes sense?

    Opinions most welcome gents, thanks.

    1. Feloh
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      D.

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers man! Hard to roll and give up free points against SOU though hehe

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      I would get Amad- could go big v Southampton

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        I guess he does make more logical sense not having to take a hit for Bruno, cheers DD

    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      B) Bruno at home to SOU is to good to turn down

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers bud, this is what I mean, he could haul massively! Then again so could Amad, at least with Bruno you just have more certainty with things.
        Hits have been paying off this season too, never afraid to take them.
        Shall mull it over, just hope Enzo doesn’t drop tonight hehe

  5. Lets-go-down-the-disco
      30 mins ago

      Captain Isak or Haaland

    • FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Got 4 players who I’m not sure about, with 5FTs, which one/more would you move out? For who?

      A) Mateta
      B) Sarr
      C) Martinelli
      D) Jesus

      Henderson
      TAA Gabriel Milenkovic
      Salah Palmer Sarr Martinelli
      Isak Mateta Jesus

      Fabianski Rogers Mykolenko Castagne

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Tough one nothing really stands out obvious. Maybe C for Gordon

    • NejiHyuuga01
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Benching headache next week, all the template-ish teams have good fixtures

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Could even be a decent idea to BB, annoying chip I want to use and get out the way to be honest.

    • jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      What to do with Jota- keep or sell?

      Best replacement up to 6.7m? Amad/Eze/Johnson/Elanga/MGW?

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Easy sell. Amad out of those

    • the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Is benching Wood v LIV this week a good idea a playing a 352?

      Y or N

      Sanchez
      Gvardiol, Hall, Robinson
      Savio, Rogers, Diaz, Salah, Palmer
      Isak, N.Jackson

      Fab, Wood , Kerkez, Greaves

      2.9itb

      Thughts pls

    • GW20 Rough with the Smooth
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rough with the Smooth, GW20.

      How did your Gameweek go?

      You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

