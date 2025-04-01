Saka, Eze, Gvardiol: FPL price change predictions for April 2

The widget on the sidebar of the Fantasy Football Scout home page details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

The best price change predictor of February is…@LiveFPLnet and @fpl_statistics

with one 1st and 2nd place each. Performance is still way down from December and January. Let’s see if the predictors can pick it back up in March. pic.twitter.com/60scsUxPbW — What The FPL (@WhatTheF__PL) February 28, 2025

And here is who is close to doing so at 01:30 GMT/02:30 BST on Tuesday 2 April…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: APRIL 2

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Gvardiol MCI 6.0m 233.5% Very Likely Saka ARS 10.2m 155.4% Very Likely Eze CRY 6.7m 154.9% Very Likely M.Salah LIV 13.7m 155.0% Very Likely J.Murphy NEW 5.0m 145.2% Very Likely Raya ARS 5.5m 139.2% Very Likely Saliba ARS 6.2m 120.4% Very Likely Milenković NFO 4.9m 110.7% Very Likely Gabriel ARS 6.4m 110.8% Very Likely Livramento NEW 4.5m 81.9% Unlikely Burn NEW 4.4m 79.3% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 5.7m 83.2% Unlikely Merino ARS 6.0m 71.1% Unlikely Bruno G. NEW 6.1m 72.2% Unlikely Areola WHU 4.2m 72.4% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 70.4% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 69.0% Unlikely Marmoush MCI 7.4m 52.7% Unlikely N.Williams NFO 4.4m 64.1% Unlikely Muñoz CRY 5.1m 56.9% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 61.8% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 60.0% Unlikely Konaté LIV 5.2m 59.5% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 54.5% Unlikely Evanilson BOU 5.7m 53.6% Unlikely Son TOT 9.7m 50.9% Unlikely Pope NEW 4.9m 50.2% Unlikely Savinho MCI 6.2m 50.7% Unlikely Foden MCI 9.2m 50.4% Unlikely I.Sarr CRY 5.7m 44.4% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 48.6% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 47.9% Unlikely Isak NEW 9.4m 30.1% Unlikely J.Timber ARS 5.6m 42.8% Unlikely Mateta CRY 7.6m 33.9% Unlikely Trippier NEW 5.6m 42.4% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 43.7% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 43.8% Unlikely Nkunku CHE 5.7m 43.6% Unlikely Mitchell CRY 4.8m 41.9% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Tel TOT 6.0m 213.8% Very Likely Beto EVE 5.1m 214.8% Very Likely Malen AVL 5.4m 189.0% Very Likely Mbeumo BRE 8.1m 166.1% Very Likely Cunha WOL 6.9m 146.9% Very Likely Palmer CHE 10.8m 110.9% Very Likely Gakpo LIV 7.4m 127.1% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 123.5% Very Likely Hughes CRY 4.9m 118.9% Very Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 118.1% Very Likely Gordon NEW 7.4m 117.9% Very Likely Janelt BRE 4.9m 114.0% Very Likely Buonanotte LEI 4.6m 113.6% Very Likely Chalobah CHE 4.4m 110.3% Very Likely Emerson WHU 4.4m 110.4% Very Likely Chiwome WOL 4.5m 107.4% Very Likely McAteer LEI 4.7m 105.8% Very Likely Dawson WOL 4.3m 105.5% Very Likely Johnstone WOL 4.2m 102.4% Very Likely Digne AVL 4.5m 103.6% Very Likely Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 102.7% Very Likely Steele BHA 4.1m 102.6% Very Likely Ward CRY 4.3m 102.0% Very Likely Burns IPS 4.8m 102.1% Very Likely McConnell LIV 4.4m 99.5% Likely Mazraoui MUN 4.3m 100.7% Very Likely Mangala EVE 5.0m 100.6% Very Likely Szoboszlai LIV 6.4m 98.5% Likely Longstaff NEW 4.5m 99.9% Maybe Neto CHE 6.3m 99.2% Maybe C.Miguel NFO 4.1m 99.1% Maybe Raúl FUL 5.5m 95.0% Maybe Faes LEI 3.9m 95.6% Maybe Diop FUL 4.4m 96.2% Maybe Van den Berg BRE 4.1m 93.2% Maybe Vitor Reis MCI 4.5m 95.7% Maybe Yarmoliuk BRE 4.4m 94.2% Maybe Greaves IPS 3.9m 89.0% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.5m 92.0% Unlikely Jorginho ARS 4.7m 90.0% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will change throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.