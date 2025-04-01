0
FPL April 1

Saka, Eze, Gvardiol: FPL price change predictions for April 2

The widget on the sidebar of the Fantasy Football Scout home page details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 01:30 GMT/02:30 BST on Tuesday 2 April

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: APRIL 2

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
GvardiolMCI6.0m
233.5%
 Very Likely
SakaARS10.2m
155.4%
 Very Likely
EzeCRY6.7m
154.9%
 Very Likely
M.SalahLIV13.7m
155.0%
 Very Likely
J.MurphyNEW5.0m
145.2%
 Very Likely
RayaARS5.5m
139.2%
 Very Likely
SalibaARS6.2m
120.4%
 Very Likely
MilenkovićNFO4.9m
110.7%
 Very Likely
GabrielARS6.4m
110.8%
 Very Likely
LivramentoNEW4.5m
81.9%
 Unlikely
BurnNEW4.4m
79.3%
 Unlikely
SemenyoBOU5.7m
83.2%
 Unlikely
MerinoARS6.0m
71.1%
 Unlikely
Bruno G.NEW6.1m
72.2%
 Unlikely
AreolaWHU4.2m
72.4%
 Unlikely
VerbruggenBHA4.5m
70.4%
 Unlikely
SchadeBRE5.1m
69.0%
 Unlikely
MarmoushMCI7.4m
52.7%
 Unlikely
N.WilliamsNFO4.4m
64.1%
 Unlikely
MuñozCRY5.1m
56.9%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.4m
61.8%
 Unlikely
LacroixCRY4.5m
60.0%
 Unlikely
KonatéLIV5.2m
59.5%
 Unlikely
CollinsBRE4.5m
54.5%
 Unlikely
EvanilsonBOU5.7m
53.6%
 Unlikely
SonTOT9.7m
50.9%
 Unlikely
PopeNEW4.9m
50.2%
 Unlikely
SavinhoMCI6.2m
50.7%
 Unlikely
FodenMCI9.2m
50.4%
 Unlikely
I.SarrCRY5.7m
44.4%
 Unlikely
BranthwaiteEVE4.8m
48.6%
 Unlikely
DelapIPS5.6m
47.9%
 Unlikely
IsakNEW9.4m
30.1%
 Unlikely
J.TimberARS5.6m
42.8%
 Unlikely
MatetaCRY7.6m
33.9%
 Unlikely
TrippierNEW5.6m
42.4%
 Unlikely
JamesCHE4.8m
43.7%
 Unlikely
ThomasLEI3.9m
43.8%
 Unlikely
NkunkuCHE5.7m
43.6%
 Unlikely
MitchellCRY4.8m
41.9%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
TelTOT6.0m
213.8%
 Very Likely
BetoEVE5.1m
214.8%
 Very Likely
MalenAVL5.4m
189.0%
 Very Likely
MbeumoBRE8.1m
166.1%
 Very Likely
CunhaWOL6.9m
146.9%
 Very Likely
PalmerCHE10.8m
110.9%
 Very Likely
GakpoLIV7.4m
127.1%
 Very Likely
B.SoumaréLEI4.4m
123.5%
 Very Likely
HughesCRY4.9m
118.9%
 Very Likely
JarosLIV4.0m
118.1%
 Very Likely
GordonNEW7.4m
117.9%
 Very Likely
JaneltBRE4.9m
114.0%
 Very Likely
BuonanotteLEI4.6m
113.6%
 Very Likely
ChalobahCHE4.4m
110.3%
 Very Likely
EmersonWHU4.4m
110.4%
 Very Likely
ChiwomeWOL4.5m
107.4%
 Very Likely
McAteerLEI4.7m
105.8%
 Very Likely
DawsonWOL4.3m
105.5%
 Very Likely
JohnstoneWOL4.2m
102.4%
 Very Likely
DigneAVL4.5m
103.6%
 Very Likely
Calvert-LewinEVE5.4m
102.7%
 Very Likely
SteeleBHA4.1m
102.6%
 Very Likely
WardCRY4.3m
102.0%
 Very Likely
BurnsIPS4.8m
102.1%
 Very Likely
McConnellLIV4.4m
99.5%
 Likely
MazraouiMUN4.3m
100.7%
 Very Likely
MangalaEVE5.0m
100.6%
 Very Likely
SzoboszlaiLIV6.4m
98.5%
 Likely
LongstaffNEW4.5m
99.9%
 Maybe
NetoCHE6.3m
99.2%
 Maybe
C.MiguelNFO4.1m
99.1%
 Maybe
RaúlFUL5.5m
95.0%
 Maybe
FaesLEI3.9m
95.6%
 Maybe
DiopFUL4.4m
96.2%
 Maybe
Van den BergBRE4.1m
93.2%
 Maybe
Vitor ReisMCI4.5m
95.7%
 Maybe
YarmoliukBRE4.4m
94.2%
 Maybe
GreavesIPS3.9m
89.0%
 Unlikely
RogersAVL5.5m
92.0%
 Unlikely
JorginhoARS4.7m
90.0%
 Unlikely

These numbers will change throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor 1

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.

