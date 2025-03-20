10
  1. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    I would like to go with one of Scarles or Cresswell as a £3.9m defender on Wildcard, but I saw neither started West Ham's last game. Does anyone know why this was?

    1.  
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      No idea

    2. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Who is S. Carles?

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Ollie Scarles WHU 4m with dubious mins & zero attacking returns

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Cresswell isn't on the injury list. Mins have been all over the place. Difficult to answer. I think you need a WHU fan in the know.

  2. Glasner Ball
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Denmark 1-0 Portugal - nice Højlund goal

    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      You can’t expect is to believe that

  3. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    This past GW was about 2nd time in 6 years that I've bothered checking a "content creator" for something.

    Remembered mark being a Forest fan and that's one of the only few old names I recognise. Decided to make a quick YouTube search.

    Was on Hudson Odoi all week. Had not even thought of Elanga until he advised going for him over Hudson. Very nice. Will look again if Forest are focal point of a gw

  4. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    On a WC, which combo would you prefer
    A) Gvardiol + N.Williams
    B) Timber + Milenkovic

    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

