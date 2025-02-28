FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 27

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 27, when many Assistant Managers were released after completing their three-week assignments but some were still active.

We report on the latest news about Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Matthew Robinson leads for a second successive week and fifth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d). He sits 31st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 26 Update.

TOP OF THE WORLD

Matthew is still second in the world, having triple captained Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) in Gameweek 24 before deploying his Assistant Manager chip on Unai Emery (£0.8m) in Gameweek 25 and on Vitor Pereira (£0.8m) in Gameweeks 26 and 27.

World number one The Elite benefited from Alexander Isak’s (£9.5m) absence, since his autosub was Josko Gvardiol’s (£5.9m) seven points while Matthew only received Lewis Hall’s (£5.0m) one.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Abinav C leads for a fifth successive week and eighth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 43rd overall. He is number one in our Live Hall of Fame.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 27 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 49 after hits, with 35 teams to be removed.

It means that 183 are going through to Gameweek 28. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics.

Mike Gallen was the highest Gameweek 27 scorer, with double-digit hauls from Assistant Manager Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) and Justin Kluivert (£6.1m). He also benefited from Joao Pedro (£5.4m) stepping in for Isak.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for an eighth successive week and 13th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues but his lead is now only three points after losing to Stig Hermansen.

The highest scorer in these head-to-head leagues is Jackson Coker (League 9 Division 104), with 70 points out of a possible 81.

MODS & CONS

George Gavin is on top for a fourth successive week and 10th time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He ranks 4,662nd overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Haythem IlBanney leads for a fifth week in a row and 12th time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league. He’s up to 6,035th worldwide after deploying his Assistant Manager chip on Emery, then Mikel Arteta (£1.5m), then Glasner – some you win, some you lose!

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Abinav C, setting the pace for a ninth consecutive week and 14th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Cartwright leads for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and rises to 1,548th overall. He triple captained Salah in Gameweek 24, then activated Assistant Manager on Arne Slot (£1.5m) in Gameweeks 25 to 27.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa remains ahead for a 19th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is 510th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Paul Marshman (Back On The Horse) is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk). He’s had nine top 5k finishes, six of them in the top 800 and is fifth in our Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is top of the pile for a 16th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i) and has risen to 7,455th overall. He is 53rd in our Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott leads for an eighth successive week and ninth time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Time for some more Abinav C, who is in first place for a 16th successive week and 19th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Paul Marshman (Back On The Horse) is the new leader of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong is at the summit for a 17th week in my Opening Day League and moves to 250th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Whereas Huss E leads for a third week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6), placed 802nd worldwide.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Cian C takes over the number one spot in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and has risen to 4,742nd overall. Salah was Triple Captain, before Assistant Manager was handed to Slot, then double Glasner. His other double-digit tallies of Gameweek 27 came from Levi Colwill (£4.4m) and autosub Kluivert.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has reached a new high of 103rd in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Chris Lord leads for a second successive week and third time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs) and is now 460th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Fazal Khan is the new name in front of my January to May League (code rwy735). He has risen from 498k to 52k in the eight Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

Triple Captain went to Salah in Gameweek 24, then he activated Assistant Manager on Slot, Fabian Hurzeler (£1.1m) and Enzo Maresca (£1.5m).

GET INVOLVED

