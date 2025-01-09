FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 20

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 20.

We report on the latest news about the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues, plus the latest FFS Live Hall of Fame update.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Sultan Osman leads for a sixth week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and is now 52nd worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Abinav C is back on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having previously done so between Gameweeks 7 and 16. He’s 111th overall and, as seen below, is third in the Live Hall of Fame.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Tuesday, based on results by the end of Gameweek 20. However, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,641 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

With their Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, here is the live top 11:

1st (3rd) Tom Dollimore (Overall Rank 6,809th)

2nd (2nd) Ben Crellin (OR 13k)

3rd (77th) Abinav C (OR 111th)

4th (33rd) @elevenify (OR 5,167th)

5th (14th) Paul Marshman (OR 38k)

6th (5th) Fabio Borges (OR 158k)

7th (-) Lukasz Wozniak (OR 6,471st)

8th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 138k)

9th (30th) Jovan Popovic (OR 21k)

10th (40th) Simon MacNair (OR 19k)

11th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 212k)

The only changes since the Gameweek 19 update see Lukasz Wozniak overtake Rob Mayes and Michael Giovanni drop two places, as Jovan Popovic enters the top ten. The latter came 260th in 2018/19 and has another three top 5k finishes.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 20 included the semi-finals of the FFS Open Cup.

Hibbo beat Chaballer 62-51 and will face sandgrounder in the final, who won 71-55 against Jinkys Oars.

It was also the semi-finals of the FFS Members Cup, for Premium Members only.

Incredibly, sandgrounder makes this final too, after beating Barnsley fc 71-61. The opponent will be Gazza2000, having defeated GaribaldiT 63-45.

Can sandgrounder do the double? His final opponents are ranked 454th and 501st in our Live Hall of Fame.

These cups are old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout, and should not be confused with the league cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. Finalists and third-place play-off winners will receive Amazon vouchers as prizes. See this article for full details.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 20 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 85lwue) was 52 after hits, with 47 teams to be removed.

It means that 402 are going through to Gameweek 21. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. Entry will be open until the Gameweek 24 deadline but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Yosef Maizler was the highest Gameweek 20 scorer due to double-digit hauls from Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m), Erling Haaland (£14.8m), Raul Jimenez (£5.7m) and Cole Palmer (£11.4m).

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Meanwhile, Liam McAllister has regained the lead in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, having previously led from Gameweeks 11 to 15. He is 65th in our Live Hall of Fame.

The highest scorers in these head-to-head leagues are John Lloyd (League 6, Division 5), Andy Whiteley (League 6, Division 16) and Roger Clutton (League 9, Division 58), with 54 points out of a possible 60. John came 179th in 2014/15 and Andy is currently 22nd overall.

MODS & CONS

G Whizz is the new pace-setter in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league after Pras United took a 4-point hit.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also leads for a second week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Abinav C, sitting in the number one spot for a second successive week and seventh time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge leads for a fourth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p). He has risen to 411th overall and is 26th in our Live Hall of Fame.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa remains ahead for a 12th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and ranks 305th.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables leads for the 13th successive week and 14th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk), despite a poor Gameweek. He is now 8,170th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is top of the pile for a ninth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i) and is 51st in our Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott has regained the lead in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, swapping places with Jon Reeson.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Time for some more Abinav C, who is in first place for the ninth week in a row and 12th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Chris Bacon leads for an eighth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong is at the summit for a tenth week in my Opening Day League and is now 118th worldwide.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Whereas Charles Richter (Werkself) is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6), having previously led between Gameweeks 10 to 12. He is 736th overall and 263rd in our Live Hall of Fame.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

He’s also top of the charts for a fourth consecutive week and seventh time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league. Furthermore, the Scout community team (Scout PFT) had its best week so far, registering 87 points and shooting up to 124th in its own league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Haris Sejmenivic regains the lead in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs), having previously done so after Gameweek 16.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, my January to May League (code rwy735) got underway in Gameweek 20 and the first name in front is EMMA C4, with big Mbeumo, Palmer and captain Haaland tallies. She has risen from 1.2m to 639k since Gameweek 19.

