14
14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Frost
    • 14 Years
    28 mins ago

    Hopefully Spurs win tonight to give them more chance of getting to the Carabao Cup Final!

    Would be nice to use free hit in DGW 33 or 36.

    Open Controls
  2. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts? Kerkez/konsa to

    A Munoz good long term fixtures
    B hall good shorter term fixtures
    C forest def, mix of fixtures

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Get C. Been killing me not owning any all season

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Same! Hall done same to me last few weeks to
        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Keep Kerkez over Konsa. C if that works in rotation with your other defenders, although maybe the Hall/Kerkez rotation looks better

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers
        Villa only 2 cs, kinda come of injured in one!

        Kerkez done ok with couple cs since I got him
        Chel new forest pool up soon

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I think these type of questions require more context such as potential chip plans, number of FTs and future transfers.

      Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Julen Lopetegui has today left the Club.

    https://www.whufc.com/news/club-statement-julen-lopetegui

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Was only matter of time really
      Be interesting if they have already planned a replacement

      Open Controls
  4. socinicos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    2 FTs

    A - Mbeumo + J Pedro
    B - Gordon + Jesus

    Please pick and justify.

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A needs no justification)

      Open Controls
      1. socinicos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        not even close eh?

        Open Controls
  5. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    a. Play Marti vs TOT
    b. transfer to Mbeumo

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.