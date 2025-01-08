The finals of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 21 – and one manager is in both of them.

sandgrounder could be the first Fantasy Football Scout user to win both of our cup competitions. No one has done it before in separate years, let alone in the same season.

FFS OPEN CUP

sandgrounder played their Triple Captain in seeing off Jinkys Oars, although it didn’t really matter as the score was 71-55.

Raul Jimenez‘s (£5.6m) 13-point haul was a big help for our double-chasing victor. Otherwise, the two semi-finalists had similar weeks: one clean sheet at the back, two returns in midfield and two up top.

In the other semi-final, Captain Sensible writer Hibbo saw off our highest-ranked remaining manager, Chaballer.

Again, Raul was the main difference. Hibbo benefitted from the Mexican’s brace in a 62-51 win, with Chaballer’s third forward Gabriel Jesus (£6.9m) blanking.

It could come down to defences in the final.

Hibbo and sandgrounder both own the same eight midfielders and forwards – before Gameweek 21 transfers, obviously.

At the back, they only share Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.3m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m).

Jinkys Oars and Chaballer now square off in the third/fourth-place play-off.

View the semi-final results here.

View the final draw here.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

sandgrounder‘s simultaneous tilt at the FFS Members Cup continued with a 71-61 win over Barnsley fc.

Again, victory would have been assured without the Triple Captain. And again, Raul’s double-digit return was key and helped negate Barnsley fc’s returns for Chris Wood (£6.8m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m).

Gazza2000 is also through after a 63-45 win over GaribaldiT.

Differential returns for Fernandes and Joao Pedro (£5.7m) were the difference, with the vanquished GaribaldiT also taking a four-point hit.

Our two finalists have two different midfielders and one different forward.

Gazza2000 owns Ismaila Sarr (£5.9m), Fernandes and Wood, while sandgrounder has Martin Odegaard (£8.4m), Antoine Semenyo (£5.6m) and Raul.

At the back, the differences are Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), Daniel Munoz (£4.7m) and Jacob Greaves (£3.9m) v Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m), Dean Huijsen (£4.4m) and Mykolenko.

Barnsley fc and GaribaldiT will now compete for bronze.

View the semi-final results here.

View the final draw here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

For the uninitiated, both of these cup competitions are independent of the ones that you can see on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) website.

But the FFS Cup is very similar to the FPL’s own cup game.

Entrants are randomly drawn against each other, while the winner is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

These cup competitions follow this Gameweek schedule:

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Round 6 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

The overall prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

