FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 30

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 30, when 658,984 Wildcards were played (often with disappointing results) and many teams were blighted by injuries (though some benefitted from favourable substitutions).

Seven of the 16 leaders of our featured mini-leagues and community competitions played their Wildcards, but only Last Man Standing and the Beat The FFScout/PFT XI mini-league now have a different leader.

We report on the latest news from the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the newly-updated FFS Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Gideon Moss leads for the second successive week and fourth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code n6lb8d) but has slipped to 29th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Raczidian Xalorin leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league but has slipped to 119th overall.

This league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the ‘Scout Leagues’ widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 30 was the qualifying round for the second FFS Members Cup of 2024/25 and there were 295 entries, including former winners rrcmc, Mohd Rodzi, Chaballer and Mayani.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 44 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one automatically. Those who scored exactly 43 only progressed if their overall rank was 356,496th or better. 39 teams failed to reach the qualifying score and were eliminated.

The highest-ranked qualifier was Tiernon Nobody who is 224th. And Van de Ven Diagram had the highest Gameweek 30 score (76).

This is an old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 30 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 47 after hits, with 25 teams to be removed and 91 going through to Gameweek 10. The LMS leaderboard shows the live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. Its Hall of Fame section contains far more information than LMS, but has not been updated with the final scores after substitutions. LMS shows the scores after substitutions but before the deduction of hit points.

Kevin Stevens (Snevitz) was the highest scorer of the Gameweek thanks to Anthony Elanga coming off his bench as a substitute for Justin Kluivert. He has had two top 4k finishes.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for an 11th successive week and 16th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, despite losing to Alex Merchant.

Jackson Coker in League 9 Division 104 is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 79 points out of a possible 90.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame has been updated again this afternoon (Friday 4th April) and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 30, but (unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame) it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,748 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The new top 11 (with their FFS Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets followed by their overall ranks) is as follows:

1st (2nd) Ben Crellin (Overall Rank 6,604 -> 6,367). Played Wildcard.

(Overall Rank 6,604 -> 6,367). Played Wildcard. 2nd (3rd) Tom Dollimore (OR 6,870 -> 8,576). Played Wildcard.

(OR 6,870 -> 8,576). Played Wildcard. 3rd (77th) Abinav C (OR 170 -> 189). Played Wildcard

(OR 170 -> 189). Played Wildcard 4th (33rd) @ elevenify.com (OR 1,569 -> 1,849).

(OR 1,569 -> 1,849). 5th (14th) Paul Marshman (OR 8,181 -> 10k). Played Wildcard.

(OR 8,181 -> 10k). Played Wildcard. 6th (214th) Aran Singanayagam (OR 341 -> 354).

(OR 341 -> 354). 7th (5th) Fábio Borges (OR 116k -> 112k). Played Wildcard.

(OR 116k -> 112k). Played Wildcard. 8th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 55k -> 67k). Played Wildcard.

(OR 55k -> 67k). Played Wildcard. 9th (179th) Luke Williams (OR 1,268 -> 984).

(OR 1,268 -> 984). 10th (-) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 11k -> 10k). Played Wildcard.

(OR 11k -> 10k). Played Wildcard. 11th (622nd) Gideon Moss (OR 17 -> 29). Played Wildcard.

Since the Gameweek 29 Update, Aran Singanayagam and Fábio Borges are both up one place, Luke Williams has returned to the top ten and Gideon Moss has dropped to 11th.

Eight of the 11 played their Wildcards in Gameweek 30, but only Ben, Fábio, Luke and Łukasz improved their Overall Ranks.

Six managers from the FFS Career Hall of Fame top ten are no longer in the top ten of the FFS Live Hall of Fame:

15th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 256k)

(OR 256k) 25th (10th) Dan Wright (OR 244k)

(OR 244k) 35th (9th) David Fairchild (OR 325k)

(OR 325k) 51st (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 1.17m)

(OR 1.17m) 88th (4th) Markku Ojala (OR 1.11m)

(OR 1.11m) 134th (7th) Conor’s Team (OR 1.07m)

The following leaders featured in this article are all ranked in the top thousand of the FFS Live Hall of Fame: Gideon Moss (11th), Liam McAllister (103rd), Abinav C (3rd), Paul Marshman (5th), Alex Merchant (43rd) and Cian C (532nd).

MODS & CONS

George Gavin leads for a second successive week and 12th time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, and is now 7,418th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Haythem IlBanney leads for an eighth successive week and 15th time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league and is now 6,417th overall, thanks to Morgan Rogers and Nikola Milenković substituting for Justin Kluivert and Chris Wood.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C leads for a 12th successive week and 17th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code wsmh56). He is now 189th overall and also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Cartwright leads for a fifth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code etcj6p) and is now 2,187th overall.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a 22nd week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code xv5ui7) and is now 827th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Paul Marshman (Back On The Horse) leads for a fourth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code 7eqmvk) and also leads the FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant leads for a 19th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code wzpv0i) and is now 6,942nd overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL champion Jamie Pigott leads for an 11th successive week and 12th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Abinav C leads for a 19th successive week and 22nd time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Paul Marshman (Back On The Horse) leads for a fourth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (league code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

Eight new entries to the mini-league this week but unfortunately, only four of them were valid.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong leads for a 20th week in my Opening Day League but has slipped to 3,357th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Huss E leads for a sixth week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (league code z88dz6) and has risen to 498th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Cian C has regained the lead in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 27-28, and has risen to 2,907th overall thanks to Enzo Fernández and Rayan Aït-Nouri substituting for Justin Kluivert and Chris Wood.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) took a four-point hit and slipped to 135th in the league, also dropping out of the overall top million.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Amr Thabet leads for a second successive week and fifth time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code 7rjngs) and is now 509th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Bachir Doueihy leads for a second week in my January to May League (code rwy735) and has risen from 2.278m to 214k in the 11 weeks since the beginning of January.

THE LAST TEN

Ruffy J leads for a second week in my The Last Ten mini-league (code 3xb2n6) and has risen from 2.655m to 1.560m in two Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.