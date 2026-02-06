FPL Gameweek 25 Scout Picks: Two triple-ups, no Haaland

It’s Gameweek 25 Scout Picks time as we nail down our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player selection for the next round of fixtures.

We considered the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Sam and Marc before coming up with our final team.

As usual, certain restrictions limit us:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 25 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) is our chosen goalkeeper for Gameweek 25. The Spaniard has conceded in six of his last seven league matches, but now faces a favourable away trip to bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers. Although Rob Edwards’ team have picked up their performances of late, they have struggled in front of goal, having found the net only once in their last four games. Selected by three of our four pundits, Sanchez was a relatively simple inclusion.

DEFENDERS

A frequent Scout Picks selection due to his potential for points at both ends of the pitch, we include Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) for Arsenal’s home encounter with Sunderland. The Black Cats have managed to score only six goals in 12 away games this season, fewer than any other team except for Wolves. Averaging more points per start (7.5) than any other FPL asset, Gabriel was the most popular defender in our Scout Squad selections for Gameweek 25.

There was plenty of support for a second Arsenal backline asset in the Scout Squad, too. Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) was originally pencilled in for a spot in the Scout Picks, but the Dutchman wasn’t involved in open training on Thursday. It could, of course, be load management; however, writing before Mikel Arteta’s Friday press conference, we’re playing it safe and have instead gone with the nailed-on centre-half option, William Saliba (£6.0m). As you are likely aware, Arsenal are top for lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) and fewest actual goals conceded in 2025/26.

Two defensive contribution (DefCon) magnets, James Tarkowski (£5.8m) and Joachim Andersen (£4.6m), face off against each other at Craven Cottage on Saturday. They rank third and fifth respectively for DefCon success rate (%) in 2025/26:

With a low-scoring game potentially on the cards, we’ve opted for both centre-backs in the Scout Picks. Indeed, Fulham rank 17th for expected goals (xG) on home turf this season, while the Toffees have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven away matches.

MIDFIELDERS