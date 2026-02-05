Timber, Saka + Odegaard not seen in training – Sky Sports News

We had seven pre-match press conferences on Thursday, following on from Wednesday’s two.

Yet to face the media ahead of Gameweek 25 is, amongst others, Mikel Arteta.

He’ll be in front of the cameras on Friday, when he’ll hopefully – and it’s more in hope than expectation – give us an update on his injured players.

Until then, some news to bring you from the Arsenal training ground.

Sky Sports cameras (so not the selective club photographer!) didn’t spot Bukayo Saka (hip), Martin Odegaard (“niggle”) and Jurrien Timber in open training on Thursday morning.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard not involved in Arsenal open training this morning. But also no Jurrien Timber in training either. #afchttps://t.co/fDeMZtoOjX pic.twitter.com/ievCpl275F — Sam Blitz (@SamBIitz) February 5, 2026

Saka pulled out of the starting XI ahead of the Leeds United match in Gameweek 24, missing Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final win. Odegaard sat out that latter game, too.

Timber did feature in that cup tie but his absence from training footage presents a fresh worry ahead of Gameweek 25 – and the looming Double Gameweek 26. It may have simply been load management with the Dutchman, with no injury apparent in midweek, but perhaps Arteta will tell us otherwise on Friday.