FPL Gameweek 25 team news: Wednesday’s injury updates

The Gameweek 25 press conferences got underway early on Wednesday, with Daniel Farke and Sean Dyche facing the media.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest play on Friday, hence why those two head coaches held their pressers before their counterparts.

You’ll be able to find all the injury updates from Farke and Dyche below.

We should hear from the managers of the other 18 Premier League teams on Thursday and Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 25 INJURY NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY

LEEDS UNITED

Leeds look set to be without Anton Stach in Gameweeks 25 and 26 due to a hip issue. Daniel Farke didn’t completely rule him out of Friday’s visit of Forest but estimated an absence of 10-14 days.

“The only negative news is that Anton Stach is struggling with some hip problems after the last gameday and it looks that he’s likely to miss the game on Friday and also the Chelsea game. So, definitely not good news with him because he’s obviously an important player for us. “It’s probably a situation of being out for 10 to 14 days – at least, this is what the doctor says at the moment. So, it’s pretty likely that he will miss the game on Friday.” – Daniel Farke

Lukas Nmecha (hamstring) is also expected to miss out again.

“Lukas Nmecha is not in team training yet. We have two more days. It’s probably unlikely that he will make it for this game but he’s also not too far away. We’ll see.” – Daniel Farke on Lukas Nmecha

There is some positive news, at least.

Jaka Bijol (hamstring) is back in training after missing the last three Gameweeks.

“Jaka Bijol, since today, back in team training. We have to wait right now how his body reacts, but that’s definitely a positive for us.” – Daniel Farke

And James Justin has seemingly recovered from the toe injury that forced him off at half-time last weekend.

“James Justin, back in team training. Thank God, it was just a bruise and not a broken toe. He’s also available for the weekend. Definitely good news.” – Daniel Farke

Daniel James (hamstring), absent since late November, has also got a full week of training under his belt, so could feature.

“Daniel James is making progress. Very good news.” – Daniel Farke

It sounds like loanee Facundo Buonanotte isn’t in starting contention just yet, meanwhile.

“He has not played much football in the last months. Obviously not for Chelsea, also not for Brighton before, even not for Leicester that much. For that, if you bring a player on loan in, you then can’t expect, in such a situation, that straight away he comes in and is way better than the options that we have already, who have done so well for us, or relatively well, to bring us at least into this position. “Facundo gets all our support, all our backing, all our help in training to reach his top fitness level, to reach his top confidence level, to reach his top rhythm in the game. But it’s totally up to him to step through the door. And if he does so, yeah, then happy days.” – Daniel Farke on Facundo Buonanotte

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Matz Sels (groin) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (shoulder), who both came off at half-time last weekend, are doubts for the trip to Elland Road.

“He is still a bit sore. We are waiting over the next 48 hours, obviously pre-game, to get some more advice on it. We will take an opinion over the next couple of days before we know more about the length of it. We have got a chance of it, so we will see how it settles.” – Sean Dyche on Matz Sels’ injury

“Callum has got a knock on his shoulder. A funny one, he landed awkwardly on it. We have had it checked, and there’s nothing too serious, but it is a painful one. We will have to probably make a decision on that, certainly not today, yet again in the next 36 hours, in preparation for the game. We will know more about that. “Matz and the others that are just longer-term situations are all settling and going in the right direction.” – Sean Dyche

Nicolo Savona (knee), Chris Wood (knee) and John Victor (knee) remain on the injury list.

Neco Williams meanwhile serves a one-match ban after his goal-denying handball in Gameweek 24.

With Williams and Savona out, there’s a chance that deadline-day signing Luca Netz gets thrown straight in at the deep end at full-back.