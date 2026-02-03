The winter transfer window ended with a whimper as deadline day turned out to be a damp squib.

We didn’t get any Premier League signings announced before the window closed on Monday at 19:00 GMT, although a handful of deals were subsequently confirmed later in the evening.

In this article, we’ll look back over the major incomings from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

JORGEN STRAND LARSEN (WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS TO CRYSTAL PALACE, £48M)

In a deal that had been in the offing for days, Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) left Championship-bound Wolverhampton Wanderers for a side hoping not to get embroiled in a relegation scrap, Crystal Palace.

The Eagles will be hopeful of getting the Strand Larsen of 2024/25, rather than this season’s incarnation:

Season App Starts Mins Goals Assists Bonus Points Pts/Strt 2024/25 35 30 2,585 14 4 17 145 4.4 2025/26 22 14 1,435 1 1 0 39 2.1

Impressively, not one of last season’s goals came from the penalty spot. Only five forwards could beat that non-penalty goals tally of 14, indeed.

He was second among players in his position for shots-to-goal ratio (25.9%), too.

However, it just hasn’t happened this season. Maybe an aborted move to Newcastle United last summer turned his head. There was also the Achilles problem that dogged him early in the campaign.

Perhaps a fresh start can re-energise him.

You can read more about Stand Larsen in our Moving Target article here.

JEREMY JACQUET (RENNES TO LIVERPOOL, £60M)

The biggest fee of the day was splashed out by Liverpool on long-time Chelsea target, Jeremy Jacquet.

But we won’t be seeing the French centre-half this season.

Jacquet will stay with Rennes for the rest of the campaign, instead joining the Reds in the summer.

We’ll keep our powder dry for a Scout Report in the close season of 2026/27 but, in short, Jacquet is the Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) and Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) succession plan. Konate may depart in the summer, so opportunities may come as the right-sided centre-half sooner. Giovanni Leoni (£4.9m) will tussle for game-time there, too, but faces a long road back from a serious knee injury.

A versatile centre-half, Jacquet has played on either side of the defence and in the middle of a back three.

TYRIQUE GEORGE (CHELSEA TO EVERTON, LOAN)

With Jack Grealish (£6.3m) potentially out for the season, Everton have bolstered their wide areas with the loan signing of Tyrique George (£4.8m).

He’s had very little Premier League experience: just one start in his fledgling career and a handful of substitute appearances.

George has featured more prominently in Europe, however. The 19-year-old attacker made eight starts and four substitute appearances in the UEFA Conference League in 2024/25, scoring once and assisting a further two goals.

A versatile option, he’s featured on both flanks as well as up top in his time at Chelsea.

He’ll compete with Tyler Dibling (£5.3m) and Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) – who very nearly moved to Palace on deadline day – for a role on the opposite flank to Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m). However, it was Harrison Armstrong (£4.5m), typically more of a central midfielder, who got the nod on the right in Gameweek 24.

ADAM ARMSTRONG (SOUTHAMPTON TO WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS, £7M)

This transfer screams ‘preparing for life in the Championship’.

Armstrong is the classic situation of being superb in the English second tier, but not quite cutting it higher up.

This half-season at Southampton has brought 11 goals. His previous three full campaigns at Championship level saw him score on a combined 65 occasions.

But look at his FPL record when he has made the step up in class…

Season Apps Starts Mins Goals Assists Bonus Points Pts/Strt 2024/25 20 15 1,264 2 3 2 45 2.7 2022/23 30 14 1,384 2 1 3 54 2.3 2021/22 23 17 1,422 2 3 3 57 3.0

In his last spell in the top flight, he was even jettisoned to West Bromwich Albion midway through the season.

Armstrong turns 29 next week, and will compete up front with Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m) and Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m). Youngster Mateus Mane (£4.6m) can also play there, too.

The diminutive attacker has taken penalties throughout his career, so he may be in the mix at Molineux now that Strand Larsen is off. However, Armstrong has missed three of his last five spot-kicks. Hwang took Wolves’ last penalty last month and scored.

NILSON ANGULO (ANDERLECHT TO SUNDERLAND, £17.5M)

Having let Simon Adingra (£4.9m) leave on loan earlier in the day, Sunderland have restored the equilibrium in their wide areas with the capture of winger Nilson Angulo from Anderlecht.

The Ecuadorian international arrives in a deal worth £17.5m.

“Nilson is an incredibly exciting prospect, and we are delighted he’s chosen to join Sunderland. A quick and creative wide player, he excels in all the core actions required to impact the final third, and he arrives ambitious to make an impression. He’s young but has already had many interesting experiences as a senior player domestically, on the European stage, and internationally with Ecuador. We are delighted to have completed this signing and look forward to welcoming Nilson to Wearside.” – Sunderland sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman

Angulo delivered six goals and seven assists in 22 starts for Anderlecht in the Belgian top flight.

He’s another potential taker of corners and free-kicks, having delivered 75 of them in 2025/26 so far.

The majority of his run-outs have come on the left wing, so it’s a like-for-like swap for Adingra in some respects.

It doesn’t really solve Sunderland’s chronic right-wing issue, however. Chemsdine Talbi (£4.9m) has delivered much of his best work from a wide-left berth, looking less effective on the opposite wing. Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) spent much of the first half of 2025/26 out there but has mostly been used centrally of late.

AXEL DISASI (CHELSEA TO WEST HAM UNITED, LOAN)

It’s another domestic loan deal for Disasi, having briefly joined Aston Villa last January. Since returning to Stamford Bridge, he’s been an outcast and isn’t even listed in the FPL game.

Maybe the Jean-Clair Todibo (£4.3m) red card puts Disasi straight into West Ham’s XI versus Burnley, but the centre-back will likely lack match fitness. Max Kilman (£4.2m) will probably step up instead.

West Ham defenders are of limited appeal anyway: the Hammers have not kept a single clean sheet under Nuno Espirito Santo.

ANGEL GOMES (MARSEILLE TO WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS, LOAN)

They love a Gomes, do Wolves. Not content with having a Toti, a Rodrigo and a Joao, the Old Gold have added Angel from Marseille.

“I’m delighted, really excited. I’ve got a really good relationship with Angel – we go back quite a long way now. At the FA we got on really, really well. I thought he was a brilliant, technical player, and he’s got a great brain. He gives us real quality in that midfield area and it’s a really exciting signing for the football club.” – Rob Edwards on Angel Gomes

Gomes’ career has stalled a bit over the last couple of years.

The apex was four caps for England under Lee Carsley at the back-end of 2024 but since then he’s not featured on the international stage and been a bit-part player at club level.

Calf problems were partly responsible for a stop-start final year at Lille in 2024/25 (10 league starts, four sub apps). A move to Marseille last summer has also been a mixed bag: 12 starts and two substitute appearances.

He’s of little FPL interest anyway, as a central midfielder. Eight assists (but zero goals) in 2023/24 represented a high.

GOMES’ LEAGUE STATS

Season Team Starts (sub apps) Goals Assists 2025/2026 Marseille 12(2) 3 0 2024/2025 Lille 10(4) 1 1 2023/2024 Lille 29(2) 0 8 2022/2023 Lille 34(2) 2 6 2021/2022 Lille 12(12) 1 1 2020/2021 Boavista 29(1) 6 3

Perhaps more pertinently, what does it do to Matheus Mane’s minutes? He’s been a regular starter of late but Wolves now have Angel Gomes, Joao Gomes (£5.3m), Andre (£5.3m), Jhon Arias (£4.9m) and the fit-again Jeanricner Bellegarde (£5.1m) competing for three midfield spots.

It’s possible we could see Mane pushed forward into the front two with Tolu, of course.

LUCA NETZ (BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH TO NOTTINGHAM FOREST, £2M)

Looking for a left-back after Oleksandr Zinchenko’s (£4.9m) ill-fated loan spell was terminated early, Nottingham Forest may have found a bargain in Netz.

The price is low because this 22-year-old is into the final six months of his Borussia Mönchengladbach contract.

Across four-and-a-half seasons there, Netz has already racked up 124 appearances, scoring once and assisting 16 times in the Bundesliga.

He’s taken corners for the German outfit during his time there, too.

Considering Neco Williams’ (£4.7m) weekend sending off, we could even see Netz step straight into Forest’s line-up. Beyond that, though, he’ll likely be back-up to the well-established full-back pair of Williams and Ola Aina (£4.7m).

JAMES WILSON (HEART OF MIDLOTHIAN TO TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR, LOAN)

Teenage forward James Wilson has joined Spurs on loan until the end of the season. The Lilywhites have an option to buy the youngster for an undisclosed fee.

We’ll keep this one brief: Wilson is set to join up with the club’s under-21 squad, so we’re not likely to see much of him in FPL.