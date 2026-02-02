FPL new signings: £6.1m forward Strand Larsen could offer value

Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) completed his transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Crystal Palace on Monday.

The Norwegian hasn’t been an appealing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) option this season – but could a move to Selhurst Park put him back on the Fantasy radar?

We take a look in our Moving Target piece.

FPL HISTORY

Season Points Starts (sub apps) Points per start Mins Goals Assists Bonus 2025/26 39 14 (8) 2.1 1,435 1 1 0 2024/25 145 30 (5) 4.4 2,585 14 4 7

Strand Larsen impressed for Wolves last term.

In his first season in the Premier League, he netted 14 goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances, amassing 145 points.

Not one of those goals came from the penalty spot.

Impressively, only six FPL forwards racked up more attacking returns (ARtn) than Strand Larsen in 2024/25:

So far this season, Strand Larsen has produced six goals in all competitions, yet only one of those has been in the top-flight.

He hasn’t even started since Gameweek 17, and as a result, his price has dropped to £6.1m.

IN QUOTES

“As soon as I heard there was interest, it’s something I wanted to jump on. I feel like it’s what I need and hopefully what the club needs as well. I’m here to bring energy, goals and to try and do the best for the club. There’s obviously many things to look into when you are changing clubs. But I’m looking at what the club wants from me – and what the club is looking to do in the future. I’m coming in to hopefully help win some games and bring the team back to where it was at the start of the season, because obviously that was amazing. It just shows Palace can definitely be there [in the top half] and should be there. Hopefully that’s what I can do.” – Jorgen Strand Larsen

“He definitely gave me a really positive feeling about everything. I feel like since that talk, it’s [confirmed] everything that I wanted to do. Everything I want to do is about coming in and helping him, and to help the team one game at a time. With his attacking system, the way he plays and with all the quality [players] around me, I think that we are a perfect match. It feels safe to come here and it feels like I’m going to get the service I need. That is really important as well for me. I’m a tall striker. I like to be in and around the box. I’ve always had a nose for a goal.” – Jorgen Strand Larsen on Oliver Glasner

GOAL THREAT

Strand-Larsen is a traditional number nine who, at 6ft 4in, has good heading ability.

While playing for 20th-placed Wolves this season, he’s won just under 40% of his aerial duels.

In terms of goal threat, almost all of Stand Larsen’s goal attempts since moving to Molineux in 2024 have been from inside the opposition penalty box, so it’s a really promising shot map:

When compared to other FPL forwards in 2024/25, Strand Larsen ranked eighth for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG), with 10.24.

In addition, his 0.19 expected goals (xG) per shot rate was only beaten by Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) among regular starters. Therefore, while his shot volume isn’t anything to shout about, the quality of the chances he often receives are high.

In 2025/26, there has been an obvious drop off, with his shot-to-goal conversion rate a mere 4.8%. He’s undoubtedly looked off it, but it is important to mention that he was struggling with his fitness earlier in the season as he dealt with a niggling Achilles injury.

It naturally doesn’t help that Wolves have created fewer big chances (29) than any other team this season, too, with Strand Larsen starved of service.

ASSIST POTENTIAL

While Strand Larsen does sometimes look to run in behind, he is most comfortable playing with his back to goal, where he can hold the ball up and bring others into play.

He’s created five Opta assists since the start of last season.

In 2024/25, he finished joint-14th among forwards for chances created, with a modest 21:

A minutes per chance created average of 123 that season indicates that he is much more likely to provide goals than assists.

WHERE STRAND LARSEN FITS IN AT PALACE

Strand Larsen was meant to be a like-for-like replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m), although it now looks like the Frenchman will stay at Palace after his move to AC Milan was called off.

However, Strand Larsen will still be used as the number nine in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 formation, where he’ll act as the focal point of the attack, getting on the end of crosses and linking play.

Two of Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m), Brennan Johnson (£6.5m), Evann Guessand (£6.2m) and Yeremy Pino (£5.8m) will fill the attacking midfield positions behind.

Given the hefty outlay, plus the fact that Mateta has tried to force a move away from Palace, you’d expect Strand Larsen to be first-choice.

Above: A potential Crystal Palace front three in Gameweek 25

IS STRAND LARSEN WORTH BUYING IN FPL?

At just £6.1m, Strand Larsen could offer value in the second half of the season, provided he returns to his 2024/25 form, when he plundered 14 goals and provided four assists in 35 matches.

Crucially, he appears to be a good tactical fit for Palace, who, despite some poor recent form, rank seventh for xG over the season.

The Eagles should therefore create plenty of chances for Strand Larsen, as they’ve previously done for Mateta.

Although Mateta has at times struggled, he has still managed to score 22 goals since the start of the 2024/25 season, including five penalties.

If Strand Larsen assumes the role of Palace’s primary penalty taker upon his arrival, it would significantly boost his appeal. Sarr successfully converted a penalty at the City Ground on Sunday, but we don’t know for sure who will take the next one, especially if Mateta stays.

Palace’s system should put Strand Larsen in decent positions to score regardless: only Erling Haaland (£15.0m) and Igor Thiago (£7.1m) have been presented with more big chances than Mateta in the Premier League this season, even though he’s missed most of them.

Palace are now set to face the likes of Burnley, Wolves and Leeds United over the next six Gameweeks. If those fixtures can inspire some form, it could make Strand Larsen a decent pick almost immediately.

That said, with Glasner set to depart at the end of the season, plus Palace’s recent iffy form and the fact that Mateta is still at Selhurst Park, it has introduced a degree of uncertainty.