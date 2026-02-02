Transfer deadline day live updates: The new FPL arrivals

It’s deadline day: the winter transfer window finally closes on Monday evening at 7pm GMT.

We’re expecting a late flurry of ins and outs, with several clubs anticipated to be active throughout the day.

These late developments in the market could potentially affect Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ plans going into Gameweek 25 and beyond.

With that in mind, this live blog will be rounding up the confirmed incomings that could present Fantasy bosses with new targets – or have a negative impact on existing assets.

The biggest arrivals will also get their own Scout Reports, which are more in-depth articles.

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY – AS IT HAPPENS

10:00 – GOOD MORNING

No confirmed deadline-day incomings as yet, although Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) to Crystal Palace looks fairly imminent. The Norwegian striker has reportedly passed a medical. Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) was expected to leave the Eagles for AC Milan but there’ll need to be further assessment on the striker’s knee first.

Southampton’s Adam Armstrong looks set to join Wolverhampton Wanderers as Strand Larsen departs.

Perhaps the biggest transfer fee of the day will be shelled out by Liverpool for centre-half Jeremy Jacquet. However, the defender is expected to stay with Rennes for the rest of the season before joining the Reds in the summer.