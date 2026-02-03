FPL prices for new signings revealed

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have priced up the deadline-day signings, plus one new arrival, Melker Ellborg (£4.0m), who joined Sunderland a day earlier.
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Price
|Adam Armstrong
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Forward
|£5.5m
|Nilson Angulo
|Sunderland
|Midfielder
|£5.0m
|Angel Gomes
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Midfielder
|£5.0m
|Luca Netz
|Nottingham Forest
|Defender
|£4.5m
|Axel Disasi
|West Ham United
|Defender
|£4.5m
|Melker Ellborg
|Sunderland
|Goalkeeper
|£4.0m
There’s not a huge amount to interest FPL managers here.
There are plenty of reservations about Adam Armstrong (£5.5m): he has scored exactly two goals in each of his last three Premier League seasons.
As for new teammate Angel Gomes (£5.0m), he has Joao Gomes (£5.3m), Matheus Mane (£4.6m), Andre (£5.3m), Jhon Arias (£4.9m) and the fit-again Jeanricner Bellegarde (£5.1m) to compete with the middle of the park.
The others will likely all play back-up at their respective clubs, although a couple of suspensions could hand Axel Disasi (£4.5m) and Luca Netz (£4.5m) an early chance to impress.
You can read our thoughts on the deadline-day arrivals here.
FPL have also changed the clubs of the players who swapped one Premier League side for another on deadline day: