Suspensions

Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 25?

3 February 2026 49 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 25.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek ban 23 yellow cards

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) – who might ‘double’ in Gameweek 26 – is the first player to reach nine bookings for the season. One more caution before Wolves have contested 32 fixtures and he’ll pick up a two-match ban.

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) are among the players one caution further back.

Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) is a notable name on seven bookings, sitting in almost 15% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 25?

Kevin Schade (£7.1m) and Jeanclair Todibo (£4.3m) both begin three-match bans after being sent off for violent conduct in Gameweek 24. One of those three matches will be served in the FA Cup fourth round, so they’ll be back in Gameweek 27.

Neco Williams (£4.7m) will miss Gameweek 25 and return thereafter. He received his marching orders after handling a goalbound shot in Nottingham Forest’s draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 25

Who is suspended or returning from a ban in FPL Gameweek 24?

Adam Wharton (£5.0m) returns from a one-match suspension after being sent off for two bookable offences in Crystal Palace’s Gameweek 23 defeat to Chelsea.

  1. el polako
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    No one worth noting then.

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Senesi, defcon monster with great fixtures coming

      Open Controls
  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Roll FT or do one of the following:
    Saka & LeFee out to which 2 mids? (Or delay till gw27?)
    A) Rice
    B) Wirtz
    C) Rogers
    D) Semenyo

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Timber Andersen
    Saka* Bruno Mbuemo Enzo
    Haaland Thiago Kroupi

    Areola Keane VDB Lefee
    (2FTs & 1.2itb)

    Open Controls
    1. kempc23
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      At least hold until tonights game. It could all change in the (admittedly unlikely) event that Chelsea win.

      Open Controls
      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        If nothing changes? And Saka in contention to start weekend?

        Open Controls
  3. kempc23
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I cant quite believe it, but I actually got a good bench boost, for the first time ever.

    Sa 1, Reinildo 11, Alderete 6, Kroupi 7

    I went for wildcard 23, to fix my team and set up the bench boost. Good thing is, im happy to have these guys long term, and they were cheap as chips.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I got -1 on a bench boost a few seasons ago!

      Open Controls
  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Not this week, to raise funds in the coming weeks thoughts on these moves?

    Guehi > Mukiele

    DCL > Kroupi

    Open Controls
    1. I have no Wirtz
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Both good moves. Kroupi will still need to prove to Iriola he is starter in the long term though.

        Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      Who scores more this gw?
      A) Semenyo Summerville
      B) Rice Anderson

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Mukiele lost out on 1 bonus point because Opta made a late data correction after the GW had already closed in FPL.

      https://x.com/i/status/2018511323190202880

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        sickening

        Open Controls
        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          just now

          What could've been eh? Season-defining.

          Open Controls
    4. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Do players still earn BAPS from these dodgy assists?
      I'm also a bit tempted to get Guehi next week knowing that he's immune from scoring OGs

      Open Controls
    5. Bumbaclot
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      How’s this wildcard team everyone??

      Raya/dub
      Gabriel/guehi/keane/mukiele/hill
      Semenyo/bruno/wirtz/enzo/summerville
      Haaland/ekitike/kroupi

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Not sure on the Keane pick

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Not keen on the Shaw pick

          Open Controls
          1. Mother Farke
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Not confident on the Summerville pick.

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              No confluence on some Neville schtick

              Open Controls
              1. Stimps
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Not confident on the Haaland pick

                Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        - This may change depending on which team doubles in 26.
        - I would not have Keane (too short term) and Geuhi (likely BGW31) on WC

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Guehi*

          Open Controls
    6. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Rogers (bou)
      B) Wilson (EVE)

      Open Controls
      1. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        B, quite comfortably

        Open Controls
    7. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Whose joining me and benching haaland this gw

      Open Controls
      1. robbunt
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          I'm so tempted to sell him but I know I'd regret it

          Open Controls
        • I have no Wirtz
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            The thought has crossed my mind. Who would you start between either Semenyo or Haaland?

            Open Controls
          • Better off with a pin and a…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            I've just setup my bus team and Haaland is on the bench - along with Guehi (and Dorgu!). I am playing Semenyo. If Bruno G is still injured Haaland will start - and Bruno G may well become Rice or Enzo.

            Open Controls
          • Punned It
              just now

              I thought I'd be the only one silly enough to bench rather than play or get rid. But yeah.

              Open Controls
          • Babit1967
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            BB yay or nay?

            Dubravka Thiago Tarkowski Gudmonssen

            Open Controls
          • I have no Wirtz
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Contemplating how to get from 2 to 3 Ars, if they survive Chelsea tonight. Got Gab and Rice.

              A) Roefs, Tarkowski > Raya, Mukiele
              B) Watkins> Havertz

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                Both will likely require 2FT if you plan to navigate BGW31 without using FH. You can hide Raya on your bench, whereas you will likely sell Havertz.

                Open Controls
                1. I have no Wirtz
                    1 hour, 34 mins ago

                    Good point, thank you.

                    Open Controls
              2. Essem
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                76 points on WC. Congratulations to anyone that copied my team:
                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/30/fpl-gameweek-24-scout-picks-three-double-ups?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27534599

                Should be good going forward too!

                Open Controls
              3. Ask Yourself
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                Who would you start ? x

                A) Gudmundsson (NFO)
                B) Hill (AVL)

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Expect both to concede, so Hill for defcons

                  Open Controls
              4. Toplad
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                Who shall I bench:

                A) Kroupi
                B) Semenyo
                C) Wilson
                D) Rogers

                Thanks in advance !

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              5. LarryDuff
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                The feeling when Haaland does nothing and you don't own him is way better than having him captain when he scores

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  If he’s still going to be above 100% EO next GW but I’m not captaining perhaps I should just bench him rather than rooting for him to play and not score points

                  Open Controls
              6. The-Red-1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Hi, I remember seeing a rotation tool where you could find rotation pairings for your team (members). Does anyone know where I can find this please? Thanks!

                Open Controls
                1. Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  Is it the rotation tool on the ticker that you mean?

                  https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/season-ticker/

                  On the drop-down menus, you can select Sort By: Rotation and then choose the club you'd like to find a rotation pairing for.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The-Red-1
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    That's it, thanks so much

                    Open Controls
              7. TKC07
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                L Miley replacement as 8th attacker upto 5?
                A) KDH
                B) Scott
                C) Any other suggestions?

                Open Controls
              8. I have no Wirtz
                  55 mins ago

                  Quick question on bgw31, what will be decided tonight is no Arsenal/Wolves vs no Chelsea/Everton. The other impact on bgw31 comes from no ManCity/Palace vs no Newcastle/Sunderland.

                  So currently odds are we are set to loose all Arsenal/Wolves/ManCity/Palace players in gw31? Difficult to navigate without FH, no?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 7 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    Depends how many players folks have from each team.

                    For example, I currently have 3x Arsenal (including Raya) and 1x City. I can hold Raya/Gabriel/Haaland as my blankers on the bench and use FTs to field 11.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Conners
                    • 7 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Relatively few people have any Wolves players for a start (a few have Mane), and at most one Palace player.

                    Use 2 or 3 FT's to replace your outfield City/Arsenal and you're basically at a full 11.

                    Open Controls
                • cigan
                  • 7 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Fellas what would be your priority here with 2 FT? Currently on A

                  A) Roefs to Sanchez
                  B) DCL to Pedro
                  C) both

                  Was considering either starting Dubravka or using BB before Dubravka's horror show yesterday, now that's surely off the table

                  Roefs
                  Gabriel Timber Senesi
                  Bruno Enzo Rice Wilson Anderson
                  Haaland Ekitike
                  (Dubravka DCL Andersen Gudmundsson)

                  Open Controls

