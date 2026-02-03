Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 25?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 25.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) – who might ‘double’ in Gameweek 26 – is the first player to reach nine bookings for the season. One more caution before Wolves have contested 32 fixtures and he’ll pick up a two-match ban.

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) are among the players one caution further back.

Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) is a notable name on seven bookings, sitting in almost 15% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 25?

Kevin Schade (£7.1m) and Jeanclair Todibo (£4.3m) both begin three-match bans after being sent off for violent conduct in Gameweek 24. One of those three matches will be served in the FA Cup fourth round, so they’ll be back in Gameweek 27.

Neco Williams (£4.7m) will miss Gameweek 25 and return thereafter. He received his marching orders after handling a goalbound shot in Nottingham Forest’s draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 25

Adam Wharton (£5.0m) returns from a one-match suspension after being sent off for two bookable offences in Crystal Palace’s Gameweek 23 defeat to Chelsea.