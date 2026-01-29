Double Gameweek 26 provisionally confirmed: All the details

Our first ‘double’ of the season is set for Gameweek 26.

Gameweek 26 will now either feature:

Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers playing twice, with the other 18 teams playing once

**OR**

and playing twice, with the other 18 teams playing once **OR** Chelsea and Everton playing twice, with the other 18 teams playing once

Whichever pair of teams ‘double’ in Gameweek 26 will also blank in Gameweek 31.

WHY IS THERE A DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 + BLANK GAMEWEEK 31?

The EFL Cup final clashes with Gameweek 31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

So, whoever makes it to Wembley will have their Gameweek 31 league fixture postponed.

Here’s how the EFL Cup semi-finals look after the first legs:

Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United

Arsenal 3-2 Chelsea

Whoever wins in the Arsenal v Chelsea tie will have their Gameweek 31 fixture moved to the midweek after Gameweek 26. They’ll blank in the former and double in the latter.

As per the Premier League statement:

WHEN WILL WE KNOW FOR SURE WHO DOUBLES?

We will know for sure who doubles on the evening of Tuesday 3 February. That’s in between Gameweeks 24 and 25.

That is when Arsenal host Chelsea in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final. Most bookies give the Gunners somewhere in the region of 85%-90% chance of progression, due to their first-leg lead.

More to follow