FPL Gameweek 25 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

KEY GAMEWEEK 25 INJURY NEWS FROM THURSDAY

CHELSEA

Liam Rosenior is unsure if Reece James and Pedro Neto (both knocks) will be available for Saturday’s match at Molineux.

Jamie Gittens (hamstring) is definitely out, however.

Cole Palmer and Estevao are both ready for “90 minutes”, according to their manager.

LIVERPOOL

Jeremie Frimpong (groin) remains out, while Joe Gomez (knock) won’t be ready to start on Sunday – but could be on the bench.

“Jeremie will definitely not train this week, so he’s not available for the weekend. “With Joe, we have a little bit of hope – hope is the word, I think – that he might train Saturday. So, not available to start but maybe available to help the team if needed during the game because, as you already know, there are not that many defenders available at the moment.” – Arne Slot

Conor Bradley (knee), Alexander Isak (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) remain sidelined.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Yasin Ayari (shoulder) will miss the ‘A23 derby’ after picking up an injury last weekend.

Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain sidelined, while Solly March (knee) is still short of match fitness on his own road back from a lengthy lay-off.

Diego Gomez is at least back after missing Gameweek 24 with a minor issue. Jack Hinshelwood has recovered from illness, too.

Mats Wieffer (toe) is also “close”, having been out since December.

“Diego Gomez, he will be back. He will be an option. “Mats Wieffer is close. “Yasin Ayari is unfortunately out for the game. I think after his foul he suffered in the game against Everton, he had a small shoulder issue. It’s nothing big but for this game, he will be out.” – Fabian Hurzeler

It’s been one in, one out on the loan front this week. Brajan Gruda departed for RB Leipzig but Matt O’Riley is back from Marseille.

“He’s an experienced player. He can offer us a danger in the opponents’ box because he’s a great player to attack the opponents’ box. He has a very good left foot, I think that’s another big advantage. He’s very good in playing in the pockets. He has a good understanding of the game and therefore, we are pleased that he’s back because he’s not only a good player, he also has a good character. He’s fitting to our values, to our principles.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Matt O’Riley

In discussing the right-wing options, with Gruda now gone, Hurzeler said that Yankuba Minteh is “getting back now more and more into his shape.”

SUNDERLAND

Granit Xhaka (ankle) and Bertrand Traorè (knee) remain out for the Black Cats.

New signing Nilson Angulo is “fit and ready”.

WEST HAM UNITED

Jean-Clair Todibo begins a three-match ban following his sending off last weekend.

Nuno Espirito Santo otherwise seemed to give his squad a clean bill of health. The only player flagged with an injury at the moment is back-up goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (back).

“Some problems that we have to assess. We still have tomorrow for players that we need to see carefully and then decide. “Everyone else [bar Todibo] is available, yeah, hopefully.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

New loan signing Axel Disasi could be involved.