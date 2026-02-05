Scout Squad

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 25

5 February 2026 31 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
It’s time for our Scout Squad panel to propose their Gameweek 25 picks.

In this article, our in-house team discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

Staff writer Marc, general manager Sam, deputy editor Tom F and editor Neale each take turns explaining their picks.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks. However, the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to source cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 25

 

1



1

31 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Good luck for the weekend

    Not much happening here

    This is what I've got now

    Roefs Dúbravka
    Gabriel Timber Chalabah Mukiele Van Hecke
    Bruno Semenyo Rice Rogers Enzo
    Haaland Ekitiké Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bench

      Roefs Van Hecke Mukiele Guiu

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Great team imo

      Open Controls
  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Kroupi to Joao Pedro
    or
    B) roll FT - upgrade LeFee to Wirtz/Semenyo/Rogers GW26

    (1FT & 3.7itb)
    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Timber Andersen
    Rice Bruno Mbuemo Enzo
    Haaland Thiago Kroupi

    Areola Keane VDB LeFee

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
        just now

        B, Joao Pedro too short term imo, especially as Kroupi has good fixtures for longer

        Open Controls
    3. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      A) Allison and Saka to Raya and Mbuemo
      B) O'Reilly and Saka to Timber and Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. azza76
        • 3 Years
        just now

        B. Raya won't get save points. Timber more of an attacking threat.

        Open Controls
    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      😆 😆

      "There was praise for Trevoh Chalobah, meanwhile – not that you have to do much to earn plaudits from management’s answer to the ‘Brilliant’ character from The Fast Show."

      Open Controls
    5. sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Thoughts please?

      Raya
      Gabriel, Chalobah, Cash
      Bruno, Mbeumo, Rice, Rogers, Wilson
      Haaland, Thiago

      Dúbravka / Mukiele, Heaven, Guiu

      1 FT. £3.1m.

      A. Roger to Semenyo/Enzo/Palmer/Estêvão
      B. Heaven to Cucurella
      C. Thiago to Ekitiké
      D. Roll

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        23 mins ago

        If you do B, who would you bench?

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Cash, I reckon!

          Open Controls
    6. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      25 mins ago

      Dubravka
      Gabriel Lacroix Esteve
      Bruno Saka Rice Enzo
      Haaland Ekitike Thiago
      (Roefs Kayode Miley Dorgu)
      Got 2fts and 1.3 itb.
      Thinking
      Dorgu, Saka to
      A) Timber, Semenyo
      B) Timber, Sarr
      C) Timber, Mbeumo
      Which one? And is Timber good for mins?

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        A since you already have Bruno for United cover for me

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 15 Years
          8 mins ago

          Not tempted by Sarr? On pens

          Open Controls
          1. NZREDS
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Definitely tempted but semenyo looks like he’s gonna be a beast at city as usual

            Open Controls
      2. Boz
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        C

        Open Controls
    7. The Mighty Whites
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Start 1:
      Tarkowski / Van Hecke / Andersen

      Open Controls
    8. Little Frank
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      Having already taken a -8 and still not entirely happy with my team, I've pulled the plug on the WC:

      Sanchez
      Gabriel Timber Andersen
      Bruno Mbeumo Rice Enzo
      Haaland Pedro Ekitike

      Dubravka Anderson Cash Hill

      Tentative future plans are Enzo -> Wilson, Pedro -> Thiago and Rice -> Wirtz around GW28.

      All good?

      Open Controls
      1. azza76
        • 3 Years
        just now

        All good. That team is good. No more hits.

        Open Controls
    9. C0YS
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Whom do you play this GW?

      1. DCL (NFO)
      2. JP (wol) -4

      Open Controls
      1. azza76
        • 3 Years
        just now

        2. JP on fire.

        Open Controls
    10. Sid07
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      have 2ft
      1) Saka + tavernier + dorgu to rice + mbeumo + hill (-4)

      2) Saka + tavernier + dorgu to timber + mbeumo + Dewsbury hall (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. Boz
        • 13 Years
        just now

        1

        Open Controls
    11. CYN
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Saka -> Rice
      Tavernier -> Enzo
      Alderete -> Chalobah / Andersen

      Worth a -4 to avoid playing Sunderland defender vs Arsenal?

      Open Controls
      1. Boz
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Rice only

        Open Controls
        1. CYN
          • 7 Years
          just now

          If I just get Rice, I'm playing Mukiele and Alderete vs Arsenal..m

          Open Controls
    12. Boz
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      CS odds are both 23%. Start:

      A) Martinez
      B) Dubravka

      Open Controls
      1. CYN
        • 7 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    13. batmaniac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hi folks, any thoughts appreciated.

      Raya
      VVD, Gabriel, Tarkowski,
      Rice, Bruno, Mbuemo, Enzo, Stach
      Halaand, Thiago
      (O'Rielly, Alderete, Guiu)

      A) Start O'Rielly or Alderete
      B) -4 Stach to Sarr

      Open Controls
    14. Pomp and Circumstance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      should roll (1 FT, 0.4 ITB) or replace Saka now? thing is, don't know who to choose as best mid-range replacement/target

      team is:
      Sanchez
      Gabriel, Keane, Andersen
      Bruno F. (c), Semenyo, Enzo, Wilson
      Haaland (v), Ekitike, Thiago

      subs.: Dubravka; Saka**, Alderete, Heaven

      Open Controls
    15. Letsgo!
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Garner to brunoF for -4
      Or foster to kroupi for -4?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.