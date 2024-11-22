387
FFS Cup November 22

Prizes on offer as the 2024/25 FFS Cups open for entry

387 Comments
There is a total of £600 worth of prizes on offer as our Fantasy Football Scout (FFS) cup competitions for the 2024/25 campaign are open for entry.

We are launching our latest open-to-all tournament, along with a separate competition for Premium Members only.

Sign-up for the open cup competition can be found here

Premium Members can sign up to both tournaments, via the entry forms here and here

The roll call of former FFS Open Cup winners looks like this: donnellyc, Jonty, gooner dave, Ninja_Fit_Saints, sleepingmaster, MCH, Wild Rover, Tdubb05, Gribude, CMIFLFC, Mark, Leon Harris, A Manager Has No Name, Sleepysi, TH14, 2EyedTurk, Man-Chest-Heir F.C, LOKOMOTIV, Philman, Powell, Genovoze, Fusen, Colombo Geezers and TFO.

As former winners, those listed will gain a bye to the first round of the tournament should they enter with the same username.

In our FFS Members Cup, our list of winners is as follows: Kippax Kloggers, Fuzzy Dunlop,  Acquafresca, Trigg, Waltzingmatildas, Ola Svanheld, Malaikat Jahad, rrcmc, Jay #, Pep Pig, Mohd Rodzi, Scrumper, Chaballer, Mani10000g, Mayanyi and Biggsy.

Again, those listed above will gain a bye to the first round proper of the Members Cup should they enter with the username listed.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ, offering all the details.

*Please note that the FFS Cup page will be updated with the 2024/25 details in the coming days

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for the Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup will take place in Gameweek 12, with the first round proper running in Gameweek 13.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the Open Cup until 11:59 GMT on Tuesday November 26.

The qualifying round for the Members Cup will also take place in Gameweek 12, with the first round running in Gameweek 13.

Fantasy managers can, once again, enter their teams in the Members Cup until 11:59 GMT on Tuesday November 26.

We will make both first-round draws after Gameweek 12 ends.

  • Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.
  • Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the free-to-all FFS Open Cup via the entry form here.

Enter the FFS Members Cup via the entry form here. This form is only visible to Premium Members and you’ll need to log into the Premium Members’ Area to view it.

You will be sent a confirmation email to verify your entry and you’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process. If your FPL team is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date.

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the list of entries.

The open-to-all FFS Open Cup list is here.

The FFS Members Cup list is here.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-8 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Fantasy Football Scout Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 12 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

Results from the Members Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 12 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 18
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

We ask you to supply a Fantasy Football Scout username so we can feature you, as a member of our community, in any articles associated with the tournament.

Ideally, you will already have a username with us, but this is not essential to enter.

You must, however, supply a username for the purpose of the tournament so you can be identified in articles.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Keane There Dunne That
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which is the best move?
    A) TAA -> Gabriel, Save 1FT

    B) TAA + Wood -> Konate + Isak

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Like both moves.
      Slightly favour B

  2. Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    2 FT & 0.2m ITB - What to do here?

    Sanchez
    Ait-Nouri - Hall - Konsa
    Salah - Saka - Mbuemo - Johnson
    Haaland - Cunha - Welbeck

    Fabianski - Keane - Lewis - Winks

    A) Johnson + Lewis > ESR/Rogers/Semayeno + Saliba
    B) Johnson + Saka > ESR/Rogers/Semayeno + Palmer
    C) Roll FTs

    1. Captain Mal
        just now

        Palmer is a must I think

    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Waiting on Saka news to move from Son.
      If he’s not fit move to Bruno?
      Raya
      Pau,Gvardiol,Robinson
      Salah,Son,Palmer,Mbeumo,Rogers
      Isak,Cunha

      Fabianski,Delap,Aina,Dunk 1m itb 1FT

      1. Cabellafan
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        I would just get Bruno. Great short term potential. Get Saka GW 16

      2. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        You’ll be waiting a long time for that.

    3. Cabellafan
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Instead of Saka Im keeping Mbeumo for 4 more weeks and getting Watkins instead of Cunha on WC. 3 great home fixtures for Villa. Switch to Saka and Cunha Gw 16. Good plan?

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        I’m thinking Mbuemo to Bowen in 15 especially if Lopertegi is sacked

        1. Cabellafan
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Good option as well! But definitely need Arsenal attack from 16. Maybe a switch to Bowen and Havertz from gw 16 then?

          1. The 12th Man
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Maybe, I’m not feeling Havertz personally.
            It’s Saka or no one for me.

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        You can't look at EPL fixtures in isolation.

        Go on an App like SofaScore and look at the Villa fixtures including Champions League.

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          This is so important. Villas schedule is brutal. Surely Duran will get game time.

        2. Cabellafan
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Good point thanks

      3. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Will you sell Mbeumo if he keeps his great form until and including GW15 ?

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          It’s a fixture swing thing. Brentford turn at a time West Ham get good.
          Mbeumo hasn’t been as good with Wissa back as well.

        2. Cabellafan
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          No need to if he keeps his form. He will be as good as Saka then for 2.5 mill less.. Will find another way to get arsenal coverage then

    4. le beau jeu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      24 mins ago

      Would you make any changes to this team?
      .5 ITB

      Sanchez | Fabianski
      Gabriel | Colwill | Digne | Davis | O'Shea
      Salah | Palmer | Mbuemo | Fernandes | Semenyo
      Watkins | Isak | Pedro

    5. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Rank in shambles at 3.5mill. Really appreciate advices!
      1FT and 4.6 ITB:

      Flekken
      TAA Gabriel Lewis
      Foden Mbeumo Semenyo Maddison Salah (C)
      Strand-Larsen Solanke

      Valdi DCL Faes Greaves

      Maddison -> Palmer is 99.9% to be done. As for the rest of the mess I have some questions:

      A) TAA -> Saliba, Timber or Pool-defence for -4?
      B) Start Solanke or give DCL one last dance?

      Feels like there is a lot of issues going on in the team, so I'm open to discuss other pressing matters 🙂

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Take a hit up front and change DCL or Solanke to Isak or Jackson or similar... Havertz too.

        The only thing is that Brentford tend to concede but Everton don't score many, especially DCL.

        Possibly lose Solanke first?

      2. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        That strike force is disgusting

    6. Krap Nottarf
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      With a defence of TAA, Gvardiol, Konsa, Lewis, Faes this week isn’t looking great.

      Thinking Ait Nouri for TAA but his 4 yellow cards is a worry but not much else cheap that have a good game this week

    7. Nightf0x
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      sels (fab)
      Gabriel konate robinson (konsa lewis)
      Saka foden mbeumo rogers diaz
      Haland raul (wood)

      Which plan ? 3 fts & still got the WC.

      A) lewis foden wood to palmer + RAN/mazraoui jpedro (or) hall welbeck
      B) haland diaz foden raul -4 to palmer salah isak welbeck/jpedro
      C) lewis foden to burgess/4.1 def. palmer & roll 3rd ft, gw13 diaz raul to gordon welbeck/jpedro

    8. Ha.
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Kelleher (Fab)

      Gabriel, RAN, Konsa (Robinson, Johnson)

      Rogers, Bruno, Mbuemo, Salah (c) (ESR)

      Welbeck, Cunha, Haaland

      G2G?

    9. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      No Eze for Palace

      Thinking to buy a Villa defender now

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        just now

        For the 2 points ?

    10. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Interesting Lewis news (Kova out). Shame that City does not do cs and their next two are horrible. My defence is in shambles. What to do? Soonish want Arsenal defence back in my team but that requires downgrade in midfield (likely BJ).

      Defence: RAN (ful), Lewis (TOT), Myko (BRE), Aina* (ars), Greaves* (MUN)

      3ft

      a) Lewis to Hall (play RAN, Hall, Myko)
      b) Lewis to Hall, Myko/Aina to Colwill/Fofana (play Hall, Colwill, RAN)
      c) save and play RAN, Lewis, Myko

      Full XI
      Flekken FAb
      RAN, Lewis, Myko (Aina* Greaves*)
      Salah Palmer Mbuemo BJ (Dibling)
      Haaland Cunha Wissa

    11. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Saka has trained

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Decision made

        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          (partially)

    12. Dennis System
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Ok I have got TAA + Lewis + Greaves

      I can gamble on one of them starting or do -4 to Timber (or literally any def)

      Would you gamble on one starting or do the -4?? (got Gvard and Ran too)

    13. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Arteta on White:
      Ben is gonna be out for months. It’s been different kinds of struggles. It’s never been the same thing. It’s not been improving. It got to a point a where we have to protect the player. Unfortunately it’s going to be a few months.

      Arteta on Calafiori:
      Riccy trained today. His rehab has gone really well. He will be in the squad.

      Arteta on Trossard:
      Trossard seems to be OK. He trained this morning and is feeling good. He was able to do part of that session.

      Arteta on Rice and Saka:
      Bukayo and Declan as well very good they had partial session.

      https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/fixtures-results/arsenal-press-conference-live-mikel-30426848?s=09

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Back 4:
        Timber Saliba Gabriel Calafiori

        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          First choice but full backs still not nailed to play every game I’d say

          Centre backs are gonna play every match like last season

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Calafiori and Timber probably have enough long term games/mins for folks to go there

      2. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Good news all round.

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Still a bit skeptical on Saka's update. Seems he couldn't train through IB until partial session today

      4. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Okay so in Arteta language Saka does not play/start.

    14. Bagheri Arce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Anyone keeping Solanke?

      Just hearing Kovacic is out. Feels like could be goals in this game.

      Was lining up Solanke to Jackson for the long term but might wait

      1. Captain Mal
          14 mins ago

          Jackson has the much better fixture. City are bad defensively, but not as bad as Leicester.

        • vova
          • 14 Years
          12 mins ago

          don't have Solanke but I wouldn't see moving him out as a priority (unless it is to facilitate other moves)

        • GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          City have conceded in 9/11. With or without Kovacic they're not the fortress of old.

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            When they said 9/11 was an inside job, I didn't realise they were talking about APTs

      2. vova
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        Hey guys! Hope everyone is doing great! Need some serious help with my team, been tumbling down the ranks after an ill advised WC haha

        Flekken Valdi
        TAA Gvardiol Gabriel Myko Greaves
        Son Foden Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
        Haaland Wood DCL

        3 FT
        0.3 ITB

        Currently liking the following moves:

        TAA > Hall
        Foden > Bruno
        Son > Salah

        Any help is greatly appreciated

        Thanks! 😀

        1. Captain Mal
            2 mins ago

            You're going to miss Palmer, but it's a tricky spot you are in.

        2. MGD
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Thoughts on:

          Palmer
          Mbuemo
          Luis Diaz

          Likely starting/playing?

          1. Captain Mal
              1 min ago

              Palmer and Mbeumo will start, Diaz does not look likely.

              1. MGD
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Thanks!

          2. Bobby_Baggio
            • 13 Years
            14 mins ago

            Afternoon all - 2FT and 1.8m in the bank. Which one?

            Raya
            Gvardiol - Hall - Robinson
            Palmer - ESR - Semenyo - Rogers
            Haaland - Watkins - Wissa

            (Turner) - Johnson - Keane - Porro

            A) Save
            B) Johnson + Watkins + Porro > Salah + Delap + 4.4m
            C) Johnson > Bruno
            D) Watkins > Isak
            E) Anything else

          3. FlyingCanary
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Hello fantasy football gurus!
            I need your wisdom,
            which 2 do you start from - ESR, SEMENYO, MCNEIL (palmer / salah already)
            Forwards are haaland / welbeck / larsen...
            I think i keep the front 3, then go ESR / Semenyo...but McNeil against Brentford DEF?

            Cheers in advance

            1. Dutchy FPL
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              Aah you're talking about gurus and wisdom. Not the right guy probably but give it a go. Start ESR and Semenyo. Think if everybody is fit I would bench Larsen, Fulham away isn't easy. But to answer your question; ESR and Semenyo, bench McNeil

              1. FlyingCanary
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                ha, i appreciate the reply! yeah true that's the other problem, who's starting...i have it currently as you say, i think i shall stick with it...thanks again!!

          4. Gommy
            • 14 Years
            11 mins ago

            Start one of the following:

            a) Lewis (TOT)
            b) VdB (eve)

            Was on VdB all week but considering the Kovacic injury and Tottenham defence now looking decimated, I feel I have more of a decision to make.

            Thanks,

          5. corderz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Flekken Fabianski
            TAA Gabriel Lewis Ait-Nouri Greaves
            Salah Palmer Mbueno Semenyo Rogers
            Isak Watkins Cunha

            TAA out for:

            A) Konate
            B) Hall
            C) Colwill

          6. The Mighty Whites
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            2FT, 1.2 ITB, thoughts?

            Flekken / Valdimarsson
            TAA / Gabriel / Ait-Nouri - Greaves - Bednarek
            Palmer - Diaz - Mbuemo - Semenyo - Rogers
            Haaland - Solanke - Strand Larsen

