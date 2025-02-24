West Ham United, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 27.

At the time of writing, these three players all have an ownership of 5.0% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 27 team news: Monday’s live injury updates

MOHAMMED KUDUS

FPL ownership: 2.4%

2.4% Price: £6.2m

£6.2m GW27-31 fixtures: LEI | NEW | eve | wol | BOU

West Ham United have endured a difficult start under Graham Potter but the 1-0 away win at Arsenal in Gameweek 26 may provide the catalyst for improvement as they prepare to host Leicester City.

Saturday’s performance coincided with a superb individual display from Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m), a player who registered a respectable eight goals and nine assists in his first season in English football.

In his best game for a while, Kudus was a real handful for Arsenal’s defenders, with Potter full of praise after the match.

“He was really good. I think every day, he is a bit of an example. Every day in training, he’s been really, really good. His effort and application have been top. Sometimes when the team isn’t functioning as well as you would like, the individuals within it sometimes don’t look as good as they can be. But actually, he’s been brilliant, and I think he got his reward today because his performance was fantastic.” – Graham Potter on Mohammed Kudus

West Ham entertain Leicester on Thursday, who have failed to keep a clean sheet in 19 Premier League games.

They have also conceded 32 away goals in 2024/25, the most of any top-flight side.

Above: Teams sorted by away goals conceded (GC) in 2024/25

After that, it’s another home clash against Newcastle United, which arrives just six days before the Magpies travel to Wembley for the EFL Cup final.

It could be worth taking a punt on Kudus, then, who could provide a real boost in rank if he delivers on Thursday night.

PEDRO NETO

FPL ownership: 0.9%

0.9% Price: £6.2m

£6.2m GW27-31 fixtures: SOU | LEI | ars | TOT | bre

It’s fair to say that it hasn’t been a great season for Pedro Neto (£6.2m), yet back-to-back home clashes against Southampton and Leicester City have brought the Portuguese into our thinking.

Neto, who usually plays on the wing, excelled in a central striker role at Villa Park in Gameweek 26.

Neto’s pace and movement caused all sorts of problems for Unai Emery’s backline, with those traits on full display when he created Enzo Fernandez’s (£4.7m) opener.

He also registered match-leading totals for shots (four), penalty box touches (nine) and chances created (four).

It suggests Neto could be a potential solution to Chelsea’s number nine problem, with Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m) and Marc Guiu (£4.7m) both currently sidelined.

“Yeah, could be a good option. We tried with Pedro days before the game and we see that he could do that. It was a positive one. The performance in general, I think, was positive. Some players, Enzo [Fernandez] was fantastic, even Reece after a long time [playing] 90 minutes, struggled in some moments but it is normal – overall, his performance was very good. Pedro, now with the Nico [Jackson] injury and the Marc Guiu injury, both strikers injured, could be a good option for us.” – Enzo Maresca on Pedro Neto playing up front

If deployed up front, Neto looks to have the ideal opponents in which to build on Saturday’s momentum.

Southampton and Leicester have combined for just one away clean sheet all season, conceding 24 and 32 goals respectively on the road.

Both teams put in abject performances over the weekend, too.

Neto’s pace in behind could therefore be a key weapon for Enzo Maresca, with the potential to lead the line. He’s an exciting punt for those on the lookout for a midfield differential.

RAYAN AIT-NOURI

FPL ownership: 5.2%

5.2% Price: £4.7m

£4.7m GW27-31 fixtures: FUL | EVE | sou | WHU | ips

One of the standout statistical performers in his position this season, Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.7m) could be a defender to take a chance on over the coming weeks.

The attack-minded wing-back, who is just over our usual differential threshold of 5.0%, has registered 17 shots in the box in 2024/25, the sixth-most of any FPL defender.

He also ranks third for penalty box touches (25) and 12th for key passes (22).

Speaking earlier this month, Vitor Pereira said:

“He’s an offensive player, very offensive. A left-back who is sometimes more of a winger than a left-back. We must improve him as a defender and he can give us a lot when we are attacking, because he has the quality. But he’s trying, in a different system when asking him to do different things, to deliver what I’m asking. The next step is to understand that he can attack inside, attack outside and do different things.” – Vitor Pereira on Rayan Ait-Nouri

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Fulham and Everton in the next two Gameweeks, before a particularly favourable run against Southampton, West Ham United and Ipswich Town, where Ait-Nouri’s attacking raids down the left could potentially translate into attacking returns.

There is a bit of clean sheet potential for Wolves, too, who have registered two shuts outs in their last three games and conceded just three goals in their last four, despite facing Bournemouth, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal.

Ait-Nouri could therefore be a smart buy, given that he’s playable pretty much every week right up until the end of the season.

There were suggestions Ait-Nouri was taken off with an injury on Saturday, but it hasn’t been mentioned since, suggesting he’ll be fit to start in Gameweek 27.