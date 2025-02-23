35
Scout Notes February 23

FPL notes: Nwaneri “fatigue”, Merino sussed out + Bowen goal

35 Comments
Arsenal’s title bid took another hit on Saturday with a first home defeat of 2024/25.

Assessing West Ham United’s win at the Emirates from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, it’s our latest Scout Notes.

NWANERI INJURY FEARS EASED

Already four men down in attack and struggling for numbers, Arsenal looked to have been dealt a further blow on Saturday when Ethan Nwaneri (£4.6m) limped from the field.

Six words from Mikel Arteta after the game eased those fears – although the “I think” leaves some trace of doubt.

“It was just fatigue, I think.” – Mikel Arteta on Ethan Nwaneri’s substitution

HOW LONG LEWIS-SKELLY WILL BE BANNED FOR

Myles Lewis-Skelly (£4.5m) was dismissed for the second time this season on Saturday. Like the first, it stopped a swift breakaway. Unlike the first, it won’t be overturned.

A professional foul/the denial of a goalscoring opportunity carries an automatic one-match ban. Two red cards in the same season usually means an extra one-match suspension on top of that – but because Lewis-Skelly had been exonerated the first time around, that does not apply here.

Long story short: he’ll miss Gameweek 27 and return after that.

MERI-NO SURPRISE ELEMENT

An ‘out of position’ Mikel Merino (£6.0m) had rescued victory at Leicester City a week ago but there was to be no repeat performance in Gameweek 26. This time, West Ham knew what was coming.

The surprise element lost, the Hammers mostly handled the makeshift striker with ease. Bar one early chance on the stretch, Merino didn’t really get much of an opportunity.

“Because of what happened against Leicester with Merino coming on and scoring two, we guessed that he would start the game. If you look at how he attacks the box and what he does, he’s incredible, getting on the shoulder of defenders and timing his runs into the box. So he’s very dangerous, and then you’ve got the quality from the sides and Odegaard’s putting balls in and from all angles pretty much. So again, we had to defend that situation well. I thought we did it as well as we could.” – Graham Potter

That will be the concern for Arsenal going forward. When Plan A (or whatever plan ‘Merino up front’ is) fails, what else can Arteta do? Looking at the bench, the Arsenal boss could only call upon a has-been in Raheem Sterling (£6.7m) and a might-never-will-be in Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (£4.5m). It doesn’t bode well for another low block from Nottingham Forest in midweek.

The Gunners had 20 shots against West Ham, the most of any club on Saturday. It all added up to just 1.2 xG, with Merino’s aforementioned chance deemed the best of them. Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m) and Ben White (£6.1m) flashed efforts wide, while Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) topped the shot count (five). Really, though, there was no clear opening.

Nwaneri

Nwaneri’s reputation has risen to the point that he was doubled up on by West Ham. Welcome to Bukayo Saka‘s (£10.2m) world, Ethan…

POTTER MAGIC IN NORTH LONDON

Graham Potter has won more games than he’s lost at the Emirates following this victory.

From what we’ve seen so far, the Hammers look much better in the wing-back system he used on Saturday (and before that) than the 4-2-3-1 he tried against Brentford in Gameweek 25.

You can imagine Potter going a bit more attacking against Leicester City at home next (maybe back to a back four), so it remains to be seen how that affects their performance in Gameweek 27. Then again, it’s Leicester – do tactics matter?

Above: West Ham set up in a 5-3-2, with Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen up top

A Jarrod Bowen (£7.3m) punt is tempting in Gameweek 27. Remember that West Ham have Newcastle United after that, too, just six days before the Magpies head to Wembley. Everton away follows in Blank Gameweek 29.

Bowen had already fired one warning shot when skewing wide but he wouldn’t miss again, nodding in the 44th-minute winner. Both of his chances were set up by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.4m), the formerly attack-phobic right-back who continues his slow transformation into Cafu.

That’s now six attacking returns in eight starts for Bowen.

Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m) was brilliant, too. Given that he was being pilloried by his own support only a week ago, the challenge now is consistency.

  1. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    If you owned Nwaneri would you be tempted to move to Bowen?

    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Tempted!
      I'd chop my own testicles off.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      He could be worth a squeeze.

      West Ham's attacking data has been limp under Potter but it's a small sample size. Bowen has FPL pedigree, and he's the talisman and he has good fixtures until the end of the season.

    3. Vote Joke
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would you be happy to sign him as a replacement for Salah in the summer? The idea has been doing the rounds for a while. More recently it seems more likely they’ll go for Kudus

  2. MC Hammer
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Hammer time!,,

  3. MC Hammer
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    AWB doesn't get enough credit for his performances this season, he really has been among the best RBs in the league.

    1. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Plus the attacking returns. What good coaches can do in a player's life.

  4. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Which is the best here? 1 FT

    A) Rogers -> Mbuemo
    B) Rogers -> Bowen
    C) Gakpo -> Cunha

    Planning to FT both out before 29

    1. Les Bleus
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I've already did C last night, and contemplating taking a -4 to do B as well.

      I already own Mbeumo but the fixtures are only good for Brentford for a couple more games. If you're WC30 then Mbeumo is the one to go for as his good fixtures would have dried up. If you're WC after 30, then I think you'll get some better fixtures longer term with Bowen.

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    How do you stop making dumb decisions in FPL every week?

    Does anyone have any rules that they remind themselves of before confirming a transfer?

    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Leave Fantasy Football Scout forever.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Would you join the dark side (hub)?

        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 1 Year
          28 mins ago

          Are you still here?

        2. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          Not with Bakar there.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Miss the deadline! Huzzah!

    3. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      I thought your Schade decision was a good one. Just not the right outcome.
      To be honest I thought Schade way more threatening than Mbuemo, especially in the first 20 minutes.

      I’d say you were a tad unlucky, there. That’s the way it rolls sometimes.
      My decision this week didnt go well. Slot > Arteta. Wasted a transfer for no points. That’s the way it rolls sometimes though.
      I’d have been in the top 1k if I’d of gone Glasner.
      Just gotta move on.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        How do you explain someone having Jörgensen in their team or picking McKenna when the groupthink on FPL twitter focused on Glasner after his press conference?

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Mistakes happen and can be compounded with another one and so on.
          Happened to me last season. Finished 2.6m. Felt like quitting myself.

          I removed myself from Twitter and only listen to 2 podcasts now. Keeps my mind clear from th group think. I play the game to be happy with my decisions, not others.

          The reason I was put off Glasner, was that I was starting Robinson and Jimenez who I fancied to do well.

    4. The Point About It Is
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      I seem to be a dumb decision magnet this season - Rule 1: Don't copy my transfers.

  6. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    As things stand, are these the AM entitled to TB next week?
    1. Juric vs CHE
    2. Glasner vs VILLA
    3. Hürzeler vs BOU
    4. Pereira vs FUL
    5. Postecoglou vs CTY
    6. Howe vs LIV

    Thanks

  7. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    1FT, 1.3 ITB, thoughts?

    Pickford - Valdimarsson
    TAA - Gabriel - Colwill - N. Williams - Bednarek
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Rogers - Dango
    Isak - Wood - Cunha

    A: Rogers ➡️ Semenyo / Kluivert / Kudus / Mitoma / Kulusevski
    B: Roll and play two of Rogers / Isak / Wood

    1. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      B and bench Rogers this week, reassess with extra transfer next week

  8. Viper
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    117 (!) behind in a mini league. (They are top 1k!)

    Only chip they have left is Wildcard.

    I have wildcard, bench boost, free hit & assistant manager.

    Is it possible to catch them?

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Of course. I was a 100 behind my no leader at the turn of the year. Already caught up with just TC but I have had a lot going my way recently

    2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Jimcarrey.gif

  9. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who would you rather have over the next 3 games?

    Bruno IPS,ARS,lei
    Bowen LEI,NEW,eve

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bowen by a country mile

    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Actually a tough question that.
      I think the big damage will be done in the upcoming g/w, so Bowen.
      Close call though.

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        It’s the Leicester game isn’t it. Suppose Bruno could do just as well against Ipswich.

        1. The Night Trunker.
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          And he will feast against Foxes away probs.
          Yeh, tough call.

        2. The Night Trunker.
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Sorry, yeh they both have Foxes, it's the Toffees away I don't fancy Spam so much so it le els out there for me.

          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 1 Year
            just now

  10. Bavarian
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who to replace VVD for (5.1 budget) to fund Amad > Bowen transfer?
    Have Kerkez-Hall & Ait Nouri

  11. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    I have a couple of thoughts on Assman following my 3 gameweek stint ending.

    Number 1 is anyone planning on using it from gameweek 36-38 could be very disappointed. The bottom 3 will be relegated before/around then for sure. The sides immediately above them - Everton, West Ham, Wolves (eventually) will be safe enough and low in motivation. Tottenham and Man Utd could have europa, possibly FA Cup for Man Utd as bigger priorities as realistically its their most likely route back to europe. Your best hope is that the battle from sort of Brentford up stays competitive but even then by virtue of the fact you've taken half the league out of the table bonus equation you might not get the fixtures fall in your favour, I haven't looked much to be honest. The much heralded on the beach scenario will appear but not in the way you hoped is my suspicion.

    Number 2 is if this chip is rolled out next season but not as a chip and a perma feature each week along with the players then I suspect the optimum strategy will be to choose from the better sides and not target the table bonus and save yourself transfers for the players. The variance factor in the Premier League will be higher over a smaller sample of matches (3 gameweeks) than over the course of the season as a whole and I think you could easily find yourself taking hits week after week chasing potential bonus that will materialise occasionally but over the course of a whole season it probably wouldn't pay off vs just keeping it on the sides likely to finish in the top 4.

    Glad the chips done for me this season anyway personally, I know some like it but its not for me.

  12. bobicek92
      4 mins ago

      Anyone considering captaining Palmer this week?

