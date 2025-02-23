109
Scout Notes February 23

FPL notes: Rogers injury, Neto up front + Enzo advanced

Anyone who kept the Assistant Manager chip on Unai Emery (£0.8m) for Gameweek 26 would have been relieved at Aston Villa’s late winner against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

With bonuses being gobbled up elsewhere, Emery at least banked victory points for his owners.

Chelsea meanwhile slumped to another defeat. It’s now just two wins in 10 league matches for Enzo Maresca’s side.

We delve deeper into the game at Villa Park in our latest Gameweek 26 Scout Notes.

ROGERS INJURY UPDATE

Two of FPL’s five most-owned midfielders, Cole Palmer (£11.1m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.7m), continued their indifferent runs of form.

We can expect to see Rogers’ ownership in particular dwindle in the coming days.

Not only does he have a blank in Gameweek 29 but there’s now a yellow flag next to his name. It doesn’t sound like a serious issue but the context-less ‘75% knock’ will no doubt accelerate the rate of sales.

The budget midfielder, who is on a run of six successive blanks, came off after 77 minutes of Saturday’s draw with Chelsea. The game was finely poised at 1-1 at the time.

We’ve heard two updates straight from the horse’s mouth but the most detailed one came from Emery’s presser (not available to stream), transcribed by The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell below.

“We played on Wednesday and maybe we were getting tired. Morgan Rogers, the injury, a small injury, hopefully. Tyrone Mings. We needed players and substitutes to make a good impact and they did it.” – Unai Emery to Sky Sports

“The players that were tired or with some pain, like Morgan, like Tyrone Mings, we substituted them.” – Unai Emery to Villa TV

As Emery mentioned above, Tyrone Mings (£4.4m) also came off. He’d been battling to play through knee discomfort but finally admitted defeat on the hour.

Villa did at least get Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) back from injury on Saturday, while loanee Axel Disasi (£4.2m) will return in midweek. He was ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 26.

Chelsea lost a centre-half, too, in the shape of Trevoh Chalobah (£4.4m), who appeared to be holding his back before a very early withdrawal.

“We will see. It’s early, we will see tomorrow. He was quite good now, but I don’t know.” – Enzo Maresca on Trevoh Chalobah

HOLD FIRM – IT’S SOUTHAMPTON AND LEICESTER NEXT

Going back to the other well-owned blanker, Palmer, his last Premier League goal came over a month ago.

Chelsea may be a team in a funk right now, and Palmer is well below his best, but arguably two of the worst teams to ever grace the Premier League are up next. Both of them were beaten 4-0 at home in Gameweek 26.

Leicester City’s run without a league clean sheet is now at 19 matches. Southampton, threatening to break the Premier League’s lowest points total, have one shut-out in their last 16.

Palmer is surely a ‘hold’ for the next two Gameweeks no matter how poor the Blues’ individual and collective displays are. The question is more whether he’s captaincy material.

The England international was close to scoring at Villa Park, despite being muted. A first-half effort from the edge of the box deflected narrowly wide. His best chance, initially a one-on-one with Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m), saw him stumble and dither enough to allow Konsa the time to get back and block his tame goalbound effort.

NETO UP TOP, JAMES + ENZO IN MORE ADVANCED ROLES

If Palmer is a ‘hold’ for Gameweeks 27 and 28, are there any Chelsea players who are a ‘buy’ for those matches? Not many, in all honesty.

Maresca’s tactical tweak on Saturday may rekindle a bit of short-term interest in Enzo Fernandez (£5.0m).

The Chelsea boss changed his set-up in the West Midlands, deploying Reece James (£4.8m) in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo (£4.9m). That freed Enzo up to get forward a bit more.

injury Rogers

The World Cup winner registered more shots against Villa than he’d done in a game all season (four). His penalty box touch count (five) was also at its highest since Gameweek 1.

Converting Pedro Neto‘s (£6.2m) cross from point-blank range, Enzo ghosted into the box to nod a Palmer delivery wide shortly after. A floated effort from just outside the area went narrowly over.

The caveat, of course, is that Maresca could quickly reverse this experiment in midweek, moving Enzo back deeper.

Neto did well as a makeshift centre-forward/false nine, with Palmer and Christopher Nkunku (£5.7m) flanking him. Eight of the visitors’ 15 shots either came from, or were set up by, Neto.

It was actually a better Chelsea display than we’d seen in recent weeks, which is admittedly damning with faint praise.

“Without a No.9 in the last two games, we struggled to create chances. Today, we tried Pedro during the week, it worked very good, attacking in behind and creating chances, scored a goal but it is a moment where we probably are a bit unlucky.” – Enzo Maresca

As for Nkunku, he is attractively priced, was back in a position that suits him better (on the left) and hauled against Southampton in Gameweek 14. Any punt on him would be purely playing the fixture, though, as he’s shown absolutely nothing of worth for a long time.

At the back, same s**t, different day. Filip Jorgensen (£4.2m) fumbled Villa’s late winner into his own goal, leading to the usual questions for Maresca.

“I don’t know. In this moment, it is not today’s mistake that I am going to change my mind about Filip in this moment. We will see.” – Enzo Maresca on whether he will change goalkeeper in midweek

ASENSIO AT THE DOUBLE

Villa had been on a five-match winless run themselves. Let’s not get too carried away by this victory, as but for Jorgensen’s error they’d be in ninth place, having played a game more than those around them.

They’ve got a similar clean sheet aversion to Chelsea’s: both sides are in the bottom six for shut-outs in 2024/25.

But unlike the Blues (and Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United etc), they seem to have really bolstered their attack in January.

The two high-profile loan signings, Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) and Marco Asensio (£6.0m), combined for both goals here. Asensio’s first strike was very much like Enzo’s, the Spanish loanee bundling the ball in from mere yards out.

Rashford was a half-time substitute, his minutes being managed after the high-tempo midweek draw with Liverpool. Seven chances created in effectively two games (one start, two half-time substitute appearances) is a fine start to life at Villa.

Emery clearly sees Asensio as a number 10, shifting Rogers over to the right against Chelsea to accommodate both players. It’ll be interesting to monitor their output from those positions if that’s to continue. Rogers didn’t have a single shot on Saturday.

“He’s a clear number 10. He can take tempo when we need it and he can as well assist, he can as well score goals – like today.” – Unai Emery on Marco Asensio

  1. DagheMunegu
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Huijsen
    Salah Palmer Gordon Semenyo Mbeumo
    Isak Wissa

    Fab Hall Greaves Ndiaye

    A Ndiaye to Cunha and bench Gordon
    B Gordon to Bruno
    C Roll

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Bookmark this.

    You have to get Nero for the next 2: gameweeks.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      *Neto

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Can I use the stamps I've saved up?

      Open Controls
    3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        You won’t shout while he fiddles about

        Open Controls
      • McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Two weeks of Nero would F with my brain!

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          "The last time i met someone as objectionable as you was in1992."

          When are you going to be a grown person and apologise or simply... whatever?

          Open Controls
    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Unpopular opinion.

      I really like the AM chip and hope it returns next season. 60+ points on offer for engaged managers like us who can find a good sequence of 3 table bonus fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Hi mate. Personally dont like it because it requires too much thought! I thought all the new chips were challenging, but this is different gravy!

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          As Wayne once said in Wayne's World....

          "We're not worthy, we're not worthy..."

          Open Controls
          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Cheers pal

            Open Controls
      2. FplmorelikeFml
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Totally agree, I felt these 3 GWs kept me engaged and had to look at FPL slightly differently. Refreshing and makes the game less monotonous

        Open Controls
    5. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Inexplicable how this quote wasn't included in the article covering the Chelsea match:

      Will Filip Jorgensen start against Southampton?

      "I don't know. In this moment, it is not today's mistake that I am going to change my mind about Filip in this moment. We will see."

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        What, the completely equivocal one?

        Open Controls
    6. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      When does Torres normally come on here? I owe him an apology for last week!

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        "I will go to bed tonight satisfied that I will never again need to exchange with the most inadequate person i have met in 33 years"

        Well done, this was far from the only thing you said about me

        Open Controls
        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Ding Ding! Round two!

            Open Controls
            1. NZREDS
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Where they at? Was just getting started!

              Open Controls
              1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  The Bout at the Scout

                  Open Controls
                  1. McGurn
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    Ha ha. Definitely not Pay per View. Even free to air would refuse watching 2 idiots girl fighting!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bennerman
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      Speak for yourself

                      Open Controls
                  2. McGurn
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Apologies that i didnt ackwoldege the Genius of "Bout at the Scout" Best thing i have seen here x

                    Open Controls
                    1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                        25 mins ago

                        Low bar 😎

                        Open Controls
                        1. McGurn
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 15 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Ha very true, but genuinely that was great!!

                          Open Controls
                      • Bennerman
                        • 6 Years
                        25 mins ago

                        McGurn, are you going to ackwoldege the slander upon me? Or just... run away as always?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                            23 mins ago

                            Can run, can’t hide

                            Open Controls
                          • Bennerman
                            • 6 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Gutless. Absolutely... weak.

                            Open Controls
                      • McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        1 hour, 1 min ago

                        Also, can i please wear a T shirt? Whilst i i am trying to work on my pyshique, i am inadequate in that area! T shirt and shorts works for me x

                        Open Controls
                      • Yank Revolution
                        • 13 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        Someone's Oh Must Go!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                            2 mins ago

                            2 fighters enter, only 1 leaves

                            Open Controls
                    2. Bennerman
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 32 mins ago

                      I'm ready to rock, righteous indignation flowing through me

                      Open Controls
                      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                          1 hour, 27 mins ago

                          Your style is﻿ impetuous, your defense is impregnable, and you’re just ferocious. You want his heart, you want to eat his children

                          Open Controls
                          1. Bennerman
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 25 mins ago

                            Ali is the king of this game.

                            Open Controls
                          2. McGurn
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 15 Years
                            1 hour, 22 mins ago

                            My style is gently, and would rather have a sandwich! and maybe a cup of tea. I retract my earlier comment, i foresee a battle between Sky, Amazon and TNT. The wishy washy liberal patheticness of me would rather the BBC but not happening!

                            Open Controls
                            1. Bennerman
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 20 mins ago

                              So how do you account for your aggressive attacks upon.. me? As I said, either look up your part of it, or say sorry.

                              Open Controls
                        • Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                            2 mins ago

                            You’re drinkin' TNT, you’re smokin' dynamite
                            You hope some screwball start a fight

                            Open Controls
                    3. Pumpkinhead
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      More drama please

                      Open Controls
                  3. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 12 mins ago

                    Why isn't everyone talking about how Brighton had TEN big chances today?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 57 mins ago

                      Because they played the worst team in the league.

                      Open Controls
                    2. McGurn
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                      Didn't see the game but the fact and lack of coverage are both unsurprising. My takeaway tonight was VAR! Although to be fair it has been my takeaway for every single EPL game for the last 6 years!

                      Open Controls
                    3. Boberella
                      • 8 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Minteh missed some sitters. Could have had a 20 pointer.

                      Open Controls
                      1. FPLrookie2009
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        What about Mitoma? Did he created chances. He was my captain and he only got 16 points for me!

                        Open Controls
                  4. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Gakpo > Cunha tonight. Or wait?

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Iceman
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 32 mins ago

                      I went for it earlier tonight. The PSG fixture being dumped right after the Soton game makes me think Gakpo sees limited minutes in that one.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 31 mins ago

                        Less about that. More about whether you think Gakpo (NEW) scores more than Cunha (FUL) - or any injuries etc.

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Iceman
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours, 29 mins ago

                          Cunha having form, pens and nailedness for 90 mins swayed me to move early.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Hazz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 28 mins ago

                            That's not really answering the question but okay lol

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Iceman
                              • 2 Years
                              2 hours, 20 mins ago

                              Yes I do think Cunha outscores Gakpo this upcoming GW - but this is FPL and I could also be wrong.

                              Open Controls
                          2. RICICLE
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 27 mins ago

                            I reckon this is wise, tempted to just pull the trigger now, even though in don’t lose any value on Gakpo and Cunha isn’t rising

                            Open Controls
                      2. xuwei
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        2 hours, 21 mins ago

                        Damn that’s a good point. That schedule is a mess.

                        Open Controls
                    2. McGurn
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      2 hours, 21 mins ago

                      Cunha is so tempting right now. But i can never forget the 4 weeks i had him, with nothing. Like Likewise the zero returns from Mbuemo and then... So basically do the opposite if what i say!

                      Open Controls
                  5. Price Changes
                    rainy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 9 Years
                    2 hours, 51 mins ago

                    Price changes 23rd February

                    Rise:
                    Muñoz 4.9

                    Falls:
                    I.Sarr 5.5
                    Archer 4.9
                    Young 4.5
                    Kinsky 4.4

                    Open Controls
                  6. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 45 mins ago

                    Thanks Rainy

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      What an odd thing to say in isolation

                      Open Controls
                  7. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Loved this moment.

                    It would be like Best and Marsh in the old days

                    https://www.skysports.com/football/video/30998/13315148/eberechi-eze-and-joachim-andersen-engage-in-comical-stand-off-the-cheekiness-hands-on-hips

                    Open Controls
                  8. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 29 mins ago

                    Shame I did not do Gakpo > Cunha GW26. Could have had the Dango spot as Fernandes. Maybe United will help me out and be rubbish.

                    Open Controls
                  9. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 54 mins ago

                    My season is officially over. Yet another season of my scout membership getting me sweet FA rank-wise. Par for the course. And a massive thank you to Mark for advising me to AM McKenna because he won't admit that he is too busy at work to give FPL the proper consideration it deserves and therefore he didn't read Neale's amazing article on table bonus results this season and he didn't realise that the groupthink on FPL twitter had turned pro-palace after eze was declared fit in the press conference and he also never bothered to look at how many clean sheets Fulham actually had despite their excellent defensive data. If he's not going to put the time and effort in with FPL, he needs to stop pumping out low quality advice on black box.

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      Currently on 14 points btw with AM active. Cheers.

                      Open Controls
                      1. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        Haven't checked my rank. If I do I will start listening to this and never stop

                        https://youtu.be/8t_pbfLCrFo?feature=shared

                        Open Controls
                    2. McGurn
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      Sorry to hear that mate. I have said it before, but the best advice on this site is to ignore advice and go with your gut. This site is great for the team news, injuries etc, and therefore worth the £ for that alone, but always ignore the advice. However you should probably ignore my advice!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bennerman
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        So once again McGurn:

                        "Wow mate, seriously. read the room pal. Anyway you love the last word so, feel free to follow up with some self indulgent hatred."

                        These are all your words again,

                        Why do you think this is all right?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bennerman
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 7 mins ago

                          Do you not have the guts to explain your position?

                          Open Controls
                        2. xuwei
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          1 hour, 7 mins ago

                          Can you please stop? No one wants to read this.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Bennerman
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 5 mins ago

                            Hang on, you are now curating a free world-wide forum... for what you like or don't like?

                            Open Controls
                            1. xuwei
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              1 hour, 4 mins ago

                              Please stop. It’s really annoying.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Bennerman
                                • 6 Years
                                1 hour ago

                                It's not your whatsapp group, though. What you say in here is largely immaterial

                                Open Controls
                                1. xuwei
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 12 Years
                                  59 mins ago

                                  Please stop.

                                  Open Controls
                    3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                        51 mins ago

                        Lickspittle

                        Open Controls
                      • pablo discobar
                        • 15 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Only one person pushes the button pre deadline

                        I've had a disaster week, ruined in cash mini league by Crystal Palace Assistant Managers. BUT I'm not gonna dig out out one content creator. The noise is massive on every social media channel pre deadline- it's at fever point.

                        Pretty sure some in my mini league are just following some cc's move by move by move and with that the game is gone.

                        But as long as you continue to play each week, it's is on you - despite how much you may or may not pay for guidance.

                        The great days of independent thought on many decisions/punts are long gone due to fear factor of going against the masses.

                        Open Controls
                    4. Lav
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 51 mins ago

                      Teams in absolute shambles I feel like, no WC left. May need to take hits…

                      Pickford Kinsky
                      Konate Timber Robinson Hall Milenkovic
                      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Dango
                      Isak Wood Gakpo

                      Open Controls
                      1. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        1 hour, 1 min ago

                        Looks ok me to me! 2 transfers at most and dont be afraid to do hits if needed - it doesn't need to pay off in the first week. Good luck mate.

                        Open Controls
                    5. SpaceCadet
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                      19 from 7. Disaster of a gw.

                      Open Controls
                      1. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        1 hour ago

                        Who is still to go?

                        Open Controls
                        1. SpaceCadet
                          • 11 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Wood, Isak, taa, Salah c, slot

                          Open Controls
                          1. McGurn
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 15 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            That is ok then. Still chance for a good week. Good luck pal!

                            Open Controls
                      2. Bennerman
                        • 6 Years
                        59 mins ago

                        I've not looked – I daern't – but I do believe we are on the same space shuttle

                        Open Controls
                        1. SpaceCadet
                          • 11 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          Just saw the average is 23. Many on the same shuttle hopefully.

                          Open Controls
                        2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                            7 mins ago

                            If my season was a Space Shuttle its name would be Challenger

                            Open Controls
                            1. McGurn
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 15 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Ha ha , i almost made the exact same comment (i even just Googled it in case i was mistaken). I didnt in case someone was offended (plus i am on by best behaviour tonight!)

                              Open Controls
                            2. McGurn
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 15 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              But great comment though!!!

                              Open Controls
                        3. xuwei
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          50 mins ago

                          This is partly why I don’t love AssMan - way too much of a potential gap if you pick an upset.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
                              43 mins ago

                              AssMan leaves massive gap when done properly

                              Open Controls
                              1. xuwei
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                41 mins ago

                                I suppose - I would have thought Iriola and Arteta were doing it properly banking relatively safe points. Lot of luck involved.

                                Open Controls
                        4. Mourinho mentality
                            1 hour, 20 mins ago

                            Guys weren't Villa 5 positions below Chelsea why is there no table bonus points for Emery as assistant manager

                            Open Controls
                            1. xuwei
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              39 mins ago

                              They weren’t 5 places.

                              Open Controls
                              1. xuwei
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                37 mins ago

                                Brighton was on 37 at the time.

                                Open Controls
                          • Tripleh123
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                            Best replacement for Rogers till GW 30?

                            A. Dango
                            B. Semenyo
                            C. Nkunku

                            Open Controls
                          • seewhyaxe
                            • 8 Years
                            1 hour, 5 mins ago

                            of all the players i was deciding to bench this week, i decided to bench Wissa at the end as I have Mbeumo

                            And the others I played ahead all blanked.

                            Looking at you Palmer, Kluivert, Nwaneri

                            Open Controls
                          • McGurn
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 15 Years
                            54 mins ago

                            To my friends from Oz and NZ, I stayed up as long I could to apologise personally to Torres for my poor behaviour and comments to him last weekend. If anyone who knows him can pass this on then thank you so much. Best wishes all x

                            Open Controls
                            1. NZREDS
                              • 11 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Oceania for the win!

                              Open Controls
                              1. McGurn
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 15 Years
                                just now

                                Oh yes, my respect for that region is growing by the second! x

                                Open Controls
                          • Boberella
                            • 8 Years
                            47 mins ago

                            Honestly, you two.
                            Please exchange email addresses/phone numbers and have your petty arguments on there instead. You just keep ruining the comments sections on what is supposed to be a friendly forum

                            Open Controls
                            1. McGurn
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 15 Years
                              14 mins ago

                              I totally agree and apologise for my comments last weekend. I felt horrible all week and i hope i have improved today. I wish everyone well x

                              Open Controls
                              1. Boberella
                                • 8 Years
                                8 mins ago

                                I’m sure TM isn’t gonna lose any sleep over it mate. Best form of apology is to just move on and try and keep the massive long arguments with Bennerman off here. Don’t feed the trolls.

                                Open Controls
                                1. McGurn
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 15 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  I agree TM has probably forgotten about it, but i haven't so i want to apologise personally. Weird yes but it is how i am! If i made a mistake i need to apologise. Cheers mate!

                                  Open Controls
                            2. McGurn
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 15 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              If i have said anything bad this week then please feel free to call me out x

                              Open Controls
                          • Vasshin
                            • 6 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Best replacement of Rogers with budget of 6.9

                            Open Controls

