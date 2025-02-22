28
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Scout has ruined my season by recommending Kevin Schade in the scout squad article and spot the differential.

    1. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      That’s no reason to throw Schade on them.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Too soon.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      My weekend was ruined before Saturday even began. Lovely.

    3. Ruinenlust
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Mbeumo was the most obvious pick ever. Don’t know why the Scout keeps persisting with Wissa

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Aye. No Mbeumo in the final scout picks also influenced my decision. This is a tough one to take. Need to shut down until Sunday night.

    4. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27085867

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Who said this though?

        "It’s not just Schade’s 23-point haul in the reverse fixture that led to this nomination: he’s found the net in three successive away matches going into Friday’s game. Not only that, the German has had an eye-catching 10 shots in the box since his return to the Brentford starting XI in Gameweek 23 – that’s as many as Bryan Mbeumo and Wissa combined."

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Don’t know or care, you were bigging him up yourself you pillock

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            I had my head turned by the scout. There's no way I would have looked at Schade and delved into his data without them planting the seed and putting him on my radar.

            1. EffPeeEll
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Groupthink is a killer.

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                It wasn't groupthink. It was trying to be too clever.

    5. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      You are either trolling, or the most spoon fed induvial here.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        individual*

        bad typo

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        I bought Schade instead of Mbeumo. I'm inconsolable.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          why?

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            21 mins ago

            Because Leicester had conceded 122 chances on Schade's left flank compared to 89 on Mbeumo's right.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              just now

              this will sound bad, but if anyone for a second things schade is a better option than Mbemo needs their brain checking for rot.

        2. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          23 mins ago

          Schade had higher xg than Mbeumo tonight

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Blew him out of the water for xGI thou.

  2. xuwei
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Clearly a conspiracy that they didn’t even mention the Wissasist

  3. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Will Hardwood-Bellis be back for GW 29?

    1. JohnnyB10
        2 mins ago

        Hopefully I read on X March 8 maybe back but def should be okay for 29 I have him also!

    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      This Wissa assist stuff is over the top. He didn’t touch it. Why are peeps trying to force FPL into giving him an extra 4 points?

    3. ....
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Well...I knew it was likely this would happen selling Mbeumo. It is what it is. He bullies crap teams!

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        why did you sell him. Someone has dirt on you?

    4. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Am I panicking more than I should or is this team really not well set up for the next GW?

      Verbruggen (BOU)
      Castagne (wol) | Munoz (AVL) | Hall (liv)
      Salah (NEW) | Palmer (c) (SOU) | Murphy (liv) | Rogers (cry)
      Marmoush (tot) | Watkins (cry) | Isak (liv)

      Pickford (bre), Dibling (che), Aina (ARS), Greaves (mun)

    5. The Final Boss
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Surely you don't bring Mbeumo now for a dgw player like bruno who play against lei in 29 right?

