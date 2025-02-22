The Gameweek 26 Scout Notes kick off with Brentford’s thumping 4-0 win over Leicester City.

MBEUMO SHINES

Brentford won their fourth consecutive away game on the spin on Friday, with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over strugglers Leicester.

Three goals in the first 32 minutes did the damage, with Yoane Wissa (£6.3m), Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) and Christian Norgaard (£4.8m) on target, before substitute Fabio Carvalho (£4.5m) completed the rout late on with a slotted finish.

Mbeumo, who is now up to 15 goals and four assists this season, was undoubtedly the star of the show from a Fantasy perspective, continuing his fine recent record against the Premier League’s lesser teams.

In fact, against the current bottom five this season (West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton), Mbeumo is averaging 10.5 points per match, with nine goals and two assists in eight games.

His goal against Leicester on Friday, a fierce whipped shot, was followed by a pin-point free-kick delivery for Norgaard, resulting in an impressive 14-point haul.

DAMSGAARD’S ASSISTS

“He’s the link between the defenders and the strikers. Now we find him in good spaces, he knows where to play us in behind. He’s the magician of the team, and we are the finishers!” – Yoane Wissa on Mikkel Damsgaard

Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.0m) was another key performer at the King Power Stadium, as he claimed his eighth and ninth FPL assists of the season.

Having been moved a little bit further forward by Thomas Frank, the playmaker is reaping the rewards, creating more chances than any other player since the turn of the year, with 22.

Above: A game-by-game breakdown of Mikkel Damsgaard’s 22 chances created (CC) in 2025

The first assist on Friday, a delightful flick to release Wissa, summed up the front four’s clever attacking interplay, with their relationship going from strength to strength in recent weeks.

Next up – back-to-back home games against Everton and Aston Villa.

“I would go so far to say it’s a front four! Mikkel Damsgaard is the one that really gets them going. The front four, the way they interact, the relationship, the more they play, they have all the ability we need. “A big thing is that he is fit. The first season he came back for being out for almost a year, he had to get up to pace. The second season, he was four months out. Now we have a rhythm, he’s clicking with the team, it’s nice to see.” – Thomas Frank on Mikkel Damsgaard

Elsewhere, Nathan Collins (£4.5m) was a rock at the back, with 12 clearances and six blocks registered.

Meanwhile, on the injury front, Norgaard took a knock in the first half and was replaced by Yehor Yarmoliuk (£4.4m) at the break, while Mathias Jensen (£5.3m) missed out on the matchday squad with a minor abductor issue which will rule him out of Gameweek 27.

TOOTHLESS LEICESTER

This was another dismal day for Leicester, who have now lost six home games in a row to nil.

They have also gone 19 Premier League matches without a clean sheet, with the Foxes’ leaky defence put to the sword once again on Friday.

Apart from a couple of early Jamie Vardy (£5.4m) chances and Facundo Buonanotte’s (£4.7m) second-half cameo, there was very little else to cheer, especially for those FPL bosses who handed Ruud van Nistelrooy the assistant manager chip.

Right-back Woyo Coulibaly (£4.0m) didn’t hesitate to get forward on his full debut, smashing in an early shot, but faded after and was hooked at half-time.

No matter what happens at Villa Park on Saturday evening, this performance was certainly an incentive to keep Cole Palmer (£11.1m) a little while longer, with Chelsea set to host this Leicester side next Sunday.