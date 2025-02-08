50
  1. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Bench one for Gw25

    A Isak
    B Wissa

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      When possible none of them

      1. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Other players are Mateta, Diaz and Kluivert..need to bench one

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Diaz & Wissa non pen takers, Diaz mins bit worrying but he's doubling. On all account then Wissa.

  2. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Palmer Gordon Salah Kluivert
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    Valdimarsson Enzo Porro Greaves

    0FT, 0.2itb

    Thinking play Emery AM, then maybe transfer to Iraola GW26… so for transfers:

    1. Gordon Porro >> Rogers (or Rashford) Konsa [-4]
    2. Gordon Isak >> Rogers Watkins [-4]

    Thanks

    1. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      B- more risk/reward.

    2. One for All
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      5 blankers in gw 29 are you gonna free hit?

      1. FCSB
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Highly likely yes

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Tough justification for AVL players in with LIV 2nd fixture and blank GW29

  3. YoungPretender
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Gordon & Wood > Semenyo/Outtara & Watkins for free?

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yes for me. I'll be doing Bruno&Isak to Dango&Watkins for free, if Watkins is fit.

      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Not sure id lose isak....

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Isak - mci, NFO, liv, whu and in BGW29 either RAN vs sou or Gvardiol vs BRI

          vs.

          Watkins - IPS&LIV, CHE, cpl, bre and in BGW29 Haaland(c) vs BRI

          Basically 4 games Isak and 1 game RAN/Gvardiol vs 5 games Watkins and 1 game Haaland(c).

    2. Hits-Taken
        33 mins ago

        Yay!

    3. agueroooooney
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      When will the big blanks and doubles be this season?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        29 34 blanks

        25 33 36 doubles

      2. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        29- blank for 2-4 teams
        33- Big double for teams blanking in 34
        34- Blank
        36- Small dgw likely

        1. Hits-Taken
            35 mins ago

            There's some conjecture if gw33 or 36 is the bigger double, partly because fixtures now come forward rather than postponed.

            But if 3 Premier League teams made it to the FA Cup semi finals then likely 3 fixtures blank in gw34 and probably double in gw36.

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          34 likely to be the bigger blank

          There's some conjecture if gw33 or 36 is the bigger double, partly because fixtures now come forward rather than postponed.

          But if 3 Premier League teams made it to the FA Cup semi finals then likely 3 fixtures blank in gw34 and probably double in gw36.

          1. lilmessipran
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Interesting, cheers

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              55 mins ago

              Just gone back to read email threads

              The prevailing view is that the gw34 blanks go to 33 and 36 and gw33 likely to be the bigger double for BB33.

              Won't know until gw30.

              But this seems to have been on the precedent of the League Cup final blanks coming forward into gw25, which may be a one off with the congested European fixtures to avoid that end of season snarl up.

              1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                • 10 Years
                48 mins ago

                Yes, PL have been proactive with the upcoming rearrangements, but they might not need to be later on when there are fewer "what ifs" that could cause problems if certain scenarios happen.

                There are also potentially 2 blanks on the weekend of GW37 for the FA Cup final. I suspect some games will be played in the midweek of 37 too.

      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Gordon > Mbeumo (-4), worth it? Also to anticipate BGW29.

        1. lilmessipran
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Yes for me

      4. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Which one better to accompany Salah and Gakpo?
        A. Slot Kerkez, use 1FT
        B. Emery TAA, no FT use

        1. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          For those not doing FH29 is it worth taking a -4 now to prepare for it and have a better chance of fielding 11 in 29? I'm thinking of losing Sarr and Gordon for a -4 to prepare for 29 and take advantage of the likes of BOU's nice fixtures

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            53 mins ago

            I guess for me covering BGW29 is the nice to have goal. Taking hits with better prospects for next 3-4 GWs (fixtures and form) that's somewhat what's FPL is all about?

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          58 mins ago

          A

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            51 mins ago

            Cheers

        3. Hits-Taken
            37 mins ago

            B

        4. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          1 FT and 0 ITB. AM active last week,

          A - Sarr > Dango (and bench Milenk)
          B - Gordon > Kluivert (and bench Sarr)
          C - Other?

          Slot
          Pickford
          Gabriel - TAA - Munoz - Milenkovic
          Salah - Palmer - Gordon
          Isak - Wood - Wissa

          Dubravka - Amad - Sarr - O'Shea

          1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
            • 10 Years
            52 mins ago

            B

          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            39 mins ago

            B unless you trust Gordon for mci NFO liv next three

          3. Hits-Taken
              37 mins ago

              B

          4. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            51 mins ago

            The problem with saving FH from 29 to 34 is that Newcastle, Liverpool etc are the players you'll want for dgw33.

            It's going to be hard to carry those players and afford them all back in.

            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              47 mins ago

              You not wc in 30?

            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              43 mins ago

              WC30 is the plan

              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                42 mins ago

                Albeit this will not solve losing values

                1. Hits-Taken
                    38 mins ago

                    Albeit it doesn't solve losing value, it is the plan. Losing value don’t matter

                    1. Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      36 mins ago

                      I wouldn't say it doesn't matter especially if you want to buy back immediately, just it's part of the plan

                    2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                      • 10 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      How often do you see people say "I can't sell x because I have too much value tied up in him"? Ironic as these are usually the same people who celebrated the price rises in the first place.

              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                25 mins ago

                True to an extent, but I think not having FH34 if those same teams double in 33 (or 36) is going to be harder to manage, unless you save your WC for 34/5 which I just think is too late to get max benefit from the strongest chip

            3. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              26 mins ago

              Will Grealish and Gundo be up for it at the Leyton Orient community stadium?

            4. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              23 mins ago

              It could get tasty at Elland Road

              After full time

              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Not talking pie & chips here either.

            5. SpaceCadet
              • 11 Years
              8 mins ago

              Best option here folks? 1ft, 0.3m itb

              A. Taa Moyes > digne slot -4
              B. Gordon moyes > kluivert emery -4
              C. Moyes > Emery

              Pickford
              Taa Gabriel huijsen
              Salah palmer Gordon rogers
              Isak gakpo wood

              Valdi sarr myko greaves

            6. AD105
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Which teams are definitely blanking in GW29 and which ones may blank?

              1. Merlin the Wraith
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Just L'pool/Villa/N'castle/Palace.

              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                All confirmed now. No more "may blank"

            7. dansmith1985
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Worth a -4 to take Choudhury out for Rogers? Or just play Isak? Could also do Isak to Watkins

