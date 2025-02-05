164
164 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Wow Odegaard should score and Newcastle capitalise immediately

    Open Controls
  2. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Arsenal cooked, clearly gonna be one of those games

    Open Controls
    1. Maddamotha
      • 8 Years
      just now

      They just got the beat-Man-City trophy. Target of the season hit.

      Open Controls
  3. Maddamotha
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Isak is so good. Why would anyone wanna sell.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      He is incredible

      Open Controls
  4. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Like it, have zero arsenal coverage for gw25.

    Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Dubs save

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Id rather you tell us when he doesnt

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Not watching the game. Reckon Newcastle going through?

          More interest in these 2 EFL cup games this week than any other I can remember.

          Open Controls
  6. Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    5 FT's & 0.2m ITB

    Sels
    TAA - Gabriel - Hall
    Salah - Palmer - Semenyo - Mbuemo
    Gakpo - Isak - Wood

    Fab - Konsa - Winks - Keane

    Not sure what to do with 5FT's - thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hall? Upgrade your bench?

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Was thinking Hall > Kerkez/Munoz - which would you take?

        Open Controls
    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      You had 4ft and no interest for everton players for the dgw?
      Salute to your patience, I couldnt do it.

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sels to Pickford was the only one temping me and probably should have done it tbf

        Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Dubs injured

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'd rather you tell me when he isnt

      Open Controls
  8. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    If Newcastle United win this evening & into the League Cup final

    GW29 BGW

    Will their originally planned fixture Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
    be in GW25 to create a DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      No. It'll be adjusted in a later double gameweek.

      Open Controls
      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Not necessarily in 33 or 36.

        Open Controls
    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      No it wont, newcastle not in europe so they got more midweek slots open later on.

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      No

      https://www.premierleague.com/news/4243043?utm_source=x&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fpl&utm_content=dgw25

      Open Controls
    4. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      No. Neither are in Europe so game will be played later in season in the late doubles

      Open Controls
    5. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      No, NEW vs CPL will likely be in GW33 then

      Open Controls
    6. Stan Bawls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      Doubt it. That question comes up almost every season but I don’t recall any time when it has actually happened. Maybe too close to organise.

      Possible I suppose.

      Open Controls
  9. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Should Arsenal be considered in the same bracket as Pool & City? They have achieved nothing in recent years and don't think they're going to achieve anything this season as well. They're closer to the same bracket as United, Chelsea and Spurs, the ones that have been struggling in recent years. Pool & City are miles ahead of these clubs including Arsenal.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Definitely not.

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Same Spurs that beat City in the round of 16 in the league cup back in October

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Or 4-0 at Etihad. I'm convinced city won't even be in ucl next season but I get they've been the big team for the last 10 years.

        Putting spurs and united with a team finishing top 2 for 3rd consecutive season is comical though

        Open Controls
    3. Maddamotha
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Ten Hag won more trophies than Arteta. Put some respect on Ten Hags name lol

      Open Controls
    4. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why does it have to be one or another? Strange hate for arsenal

      Not achieved what city and pool have achieved recently but very obviously miles better than spurs and united. Also a very young squad. Definitely in a better position than city going forward

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        In the end it doesn't matter if you're good but continuously don't win anything. It's actually kinda Spurs if you think about it (maybe not quite that bad...)

        Open Controls
        1. Josh.E
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          "continuously don't win anything" say that again with a straight face. didn't know 5 years made Arsenal's history

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Trust the process!

            Open Controls
        2. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          It does matter cuz it gives u an indication of how likely u are to win something going forward.

          Why do u think ten hag got the sack after winning something two seasons in a row

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            There's other factors at play there. United have been run horribly for the last decade. That's not true of Arsenal.

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Eth wouldn't be sacked if United were actually doing well in the league. The point is nobody actually cares about fa cup and league cup. That's why the fans wanted him gone too

              Open Controls
            2. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Also not really sure what the point here is. Arsenal obviously need to start winning league/UCL to reflect their quality but the fact they're even in the discussion puts them closer to city pool than united spurs which is what the absurd original post was about

              Open Controls
      2. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        ^100%

        Open Controls
    5. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      I don’t think they’re closer to Utd and Spurs. Those two are way out back. Spurs have lost 13/24 league games! Arsenal have lost 2!

      Arsenal are definitely in the same bracket, or closer to, as City and Liverpool currently imo

      Open Controls
    6. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      They are not as good Liverpool, but at The moment they are better than Manchester City.

      Open Controls
    7. F4L
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      PL points last 3 seasons (including this one so far):

      Arsenal - 223
      City - 221
      Liverpool - 205

      no other teams are near to those totals. i know they ain't won much, but yes much closer to city and pool than others, hard to argue otherwise imo.

      maybe not same bracket if you consider silverware the entry requirement though

      Open Controls
  10. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Marty hammy

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      He's off

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Nwaneri wagon

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      McFly?

      Open Controls
  11. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Martinelli's been poor

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No, I’m pretty sure he’s well compensated for playing.

      Open Controls
  12. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Assume if NEW win no chance of dGW25 for them?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        OK ta

        Open Controls
  13. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is Isak better than Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
      1. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        In terms of FPL

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Currently yes

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Two very different players but Isak scores as much in that city team as Haaland does imo

      Open Controls
    4. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      On current form yes and he’s a better all round player but when a team is set up for Haaland he’s an absolute beast

      Open Controls
    5. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      He is humbler so yes.

      Open Controls
    6. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes, currently.

      Open Controls
    7. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yeah, totally, this season.

      Open Controls
    8. F4L
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      tbh think no, not until Isak can put up a season of goal per game like Haaland. would likely need to transfer to show that though.

      i mean look at the city-chelsea match where city actually played the ball into haaland for once. he dominated. if he had gone to Madrid instead of City (before Mbappe) his numbers would probably have been ridiculous, prime cr7 madrid level

      Open Controls
    9. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      He is not in the same bracket because he hasn’t won Champions League and gets paid less and I don’t like his boots

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Therefore he is in the bracket with Jackson, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Boots maketh the man

          Open Controls
          1. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            As the Viagra advert goes in-store

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I haven't touched Viagra since I saw My Favourite Cake

              Open Controls
    10. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think Isak is a better player in overall but Haaland is a better striker if you understand what I mean

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I comprehend your message hombre

        Open Controls
    11. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Haaland is a very one dimensional player who's only good with finishing. Isak is a better football player overall. Easily.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Only good with finishing 😮

        Open Controls
  14. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Lolhertz YC

    Open Controls
  15. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bruno G is painful sometimes

    Open Controls
  16. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Saliba YC

    Open Controls
  17. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Last time I saw Saliba play this poor he got sent off at Bournemouth

    Open Controls
  18. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Luckily for arsenal they don't play Newcastle until the penultimate week of the season. Can't handle Isak at all

    Arsenal basically need to win every game till then though

    Open Controls
  19. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sorry for the long post, but its a good opportunity to ask thoughts about my long term transfer plans whilst this place is quiet. I still need to iron out the details, and may have overlooked something, but this is the rough idea. If I put a question mark, I'm not totally sure.

    Current team

    Alisson - Vald
    VVD - Munoz - Kerkez - Robinson - Hall
    Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo - Rogers - Kluivert
    Isak - Mateta - Wood

    Moyes AM, 1.6 ITB, 1 FT

    For GW25:
    Moyes>Emery
    Isak>Watkins (-4)

    For GW26:
    Emery>?
    Rogers>Amad (or do it in GW27)

    For GW27:
    VVD>Cucurella?

    For GW28:
    Watkins>Cunha?
    Hall>Ait?

    For GW29:
    Palmer>Foden
    Salah, Mateta, Munoz, and Cuc to bench

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Need to get a playing keeper for 29 too.

      Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I won't sell Isak for a hit. Could easily outscore Watkins even without the double.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Maybe you are right. But its very hard to ignore DGW fever. All I would have is Rogers and Emery then.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Even I'll be with just the two of them and will hold Isak instead of switching to Watkins.

          Open Controls
  20. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    In other news, Leeds United are probably coming back to the Prem.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.