The last-minute deals are done, the players have been assessed and now the January transfer window is shut.

There’s just one thing remaining: the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) prices.

Late on Tuesday afternoon, FPL did just that and priced up all the deadline-day arrivals – and those who were signed in the preceding days.

And here they are…

NEW FPL PLAYER PRICES

Player Club Position Price Marco Asensio Aston Villa Midfielder £6.0m Nico Gonzalez Man City Midfielder £6.0m Mathys Tel Spurs Midfielder £6.0m Marshall Munetsi Wolves Midfielder £5.0m Eiran Cashin Brighton Defender £4.5m Patrick Dorgu Man Utd Defender £4.5m Kevin Danso Spurs Defender £4.5m Nasser Djiga Wolves Defender £4.5m Alex Palmer Ipswich Goalkeeper £4.5m

Marco Asensio and Mathys Tel both being listed at £6.0m will pique some interest. Those two versatile attackers are listed as midfielders, too.

One of their new clubs, Aston Villa or Tottenham Hotspur, will have a ‘double’ in Gameweek 25. Whichever Double Gameweek materialises, a move for either player would most definitely be ‘punty’ without seeing them kick a ball in the Premier League.

We will, however, be able to witness those two teams in cup action ahead of the Gameweek 25 deadline. Aston Villa and Spurs actually play each other in the FA Cup on Sunday, three days after the Lilywhites face Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Asensio and Tel have really struggled for game-time at their respective parent clubs for a long, long time, so it remains to be seen how ready they are for the cut-and-thrust of Premier League football.

Nico Gonzalez (£6.0m) and Marshall Munetsi (£5.0m) are less appealing based on their central midfield positions. Both players are more box-to-box than sitting shields, however, as evidenced by their recent attacking returns.

All four new defenders are listed at £4.5m, with Patrick Dorgu arguably the pick of them given that he’s the only one who isn’t a centre-back. Dorgu racked up some eye-catching underlying numbers at Lecce but, as explained in our transfer blog, those will have been distorted by stints on the right wing. Still, there’s some potential there at that price.

There’s, understandably, no generous pricing of Alex Palmer (£4.5m), who may well go straight into Ipswich Town’s starting XI.

FPL PRICES OF THE OTHER JANUARY WINDOW SIGNINGS

The rest of the January window signings were already priced up before Tuesday but can be found in one place here: