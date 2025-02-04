47
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Why hasn't scout produced a simple guide on if this happens then this happens but if this happens then this happens in relation to the doubles and the 29 blank? I'm not sure what I'm looking out for in the semis this week.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      They have done one already I think

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        There's this https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/31/fpl-double-gameweek-25-confirmed but an at-a-glance infographic would be better, I feel.

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      No point speculating when we'll get a whole week to digest the outcome before 25 deadline.

    3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        9 mins ago

        Why don’t you start your own site and then do all the things not done here that you complain about?

    4. PathologicalFPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      What’s going on with the scout app?

      Can’t seem to register my team ID or use the team planning tool since Friday? Has assistant manager glitched the app or something?

    5. Meta12345
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Play colwill away to brighton or robinson home to forest?

        1. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Robinson by some miles

      • Meta12345
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          If a double gameweek is given to fulham, would you do slot to silva for a -4?

          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            42 mins ago

            No. Fulham could easily lose both games.

            1. Meta12345
                14 mins ago

                What if it is for a free transfer? That will mean playing gordon away to man city instead of kluivert.

                1. CONNERS
                  • 6 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  I still don't like it, especially at the expense of buying Kluivert.

                  1. Meta12345
                      just now

                      But there is the potential table bonus for fulham vs forest. You wouldn’t pick him given good odds for fulham to win?

            2. Stranger Mings
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              If villa, FUL or spurs dgw25 worth selling hall -4 for one of their defs? Already own robinson

              1. CONNERS
                • 6 Years
                41 mins ago

                No. There doesn't seem enough upside, especially when you the blank GW29 into consideration.

                1. CONNERS
                  • 6 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  *when you take

                2. Stranger Mings
                  • 4 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  OK cheers although hall away to city

                  1. CONNERS
                    • 6 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    I think Kerkez would be a better buy, even without a double. Some great fixtures coming up and a game in the blank.

                    1. Stranger Mings
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Yeh good shout

            3. OneTeamInBristol
              • 1 Year
              48 mins ago

              Play Wissa or Huijsen?

              I have Mbuemo

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                28 mins ago

                Wissa. Always play the attacker.

              2. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Bristol Rovers fan?

            4. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              48 mins ago

              Not surprised....

              Since 4th December, Cole Palmer has created more chances than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues - 32.

              He’s registered 0 assists in that time

              https://x.com/footballontnt/status/1886854659350126842?t=EyWYuEbSFVDA2Psaxy4ieA&s=19

              1. fantasyfog
                • 9 Years
                11 mins ago

                Not surprised either

                Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Makes you wonder who is not converting these potential assists

                  1. fantasyfog
                    • 9 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Can't think of anyone?

                    1. Jimmy B
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      Thing with this is yes Nico's a bad finisher but chance creation would include Palmers hospital pass to Nico vs City that would have been a guarenteed goal if Palmer got it right.

            5. SomeoneKnows
              • 8 Years
              40 mins ago

              Sels
              TAA, Hall, Robinson
              Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Gordon
              Isak, Gakpo, Wood

              (Fabianski, Rogers, Timber, HB)
              1FT + 0 itb

              A) Timber > Kerkez
              B) Hall > Kerkez
              C) Gordon > Kluivert

              1. Boberella
                • 8 Years
                just now

                A.
                No point having Timber at that price if you’re gonna bench him

            6. pundit of punts
              • 12 Years
              38 mins ago

              GTG? 🙂

              Slot
              Pickford
              TAA - Mykolenko - Robinson
              Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Kluivert
              Isak - Mateta - Wood

              Valdimarsson - Hall - Harwood Bellis - Choudhury

              Will do Isak ➡ Watkins this gw if Villla double.

              GW 26 - Slot ➡ Arteta
              GW 27 - Hall ➡ Mazroui
              GW 28 - Save FT
              GW 29 - Mateta + Watkins + TAA ➡ Haaland + Cunha + Milenkovic for -4

              GW 30 - WC

              GW 33 - BB
              GW 36 - FH

              AM and TC used.

              THOUGHTS? 🙂

              1. The Knights Template
                • 11 Years
                34 mins ago

                Nailed it.

              2. Nightcrawler
                • 5 Years
                19 mins ago

                Planning exact transfers 4 weeks ahead when we don't even know which teams double or blank yet

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I know what moves I want to make up until GW30 pretty much lol.

              3. keefy59
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                14 mins ago

                GW34 might be a problem
                F.A.Cup semi final weekend
                Potentially up to 8 teams could blank
                Might be better playing FH then

                Open Controls
                1. Hairy Potter
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Is it better to play a FH in the small blank when there are plenty of good players to choose? Rather than the big blank where there are slim pickings for players to have?

              4. CONNERS
                • 6 Years
                13 mins ago

                Looks a reasonable plan, although I would save FT in 27 rather than bringing in a United defender.

                You may want/need to prioritise an alternative transfer over a def so I'd bank as many as possible until the blank.

              5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                Won’t DGW 36 be preferable to BB. I think it’s a bigger one

                1. Hairy Potter
                  • 9 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Who has a double then?

                  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    We will know after GW 30. But the later one is usually the bigger one.

                  2. KNOWSNOWT
                      just now

                      To my knowledge the FA Cup Semi-Final teams

                2. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Looks like you thought about it quite a lot. But you are missing some good fixtures.

                  - You should consider Amad for 27 and 29
                  - You should consider keeping Palace through blank 29 as they Ipswich and Saints in 28 and 30 (I will have 2 palace)
                  - I'd maybe consider getting in Cuc or James in for 27 and 28 to go with Palmer caps

              6. fantasyfog
                • 9 Years
                30 mins ago

                Hi all, missed the boat so still have AM an TC chip (along with BB and free hit)

                Depending on who's doubling Gw 25, I'm guessing TC'ing Salah will be best best if pool double?

                The rest I can get my head around later

                1. Boberella
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Think that’s where I’m at.

              7. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                14 mins ago

                It will be nice if Everton wins or Salah scores a hat trick...

                Just to put to bed any lingering arguments about TC24 over AM24 ... for many moons to follow.

              8. Cold Palms
                  9 mins ago

                  If you have Moyse AM and Pickford then 1-0 Everton will be gold!

                  Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Pickford scores into the top corner, for max bonus points?

                • Cold Palms
                    3 mins ago

                    Penalty save by Pickford and a miss by Salah would be gold ?

