  1. Your Man With The Hair
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Need some advice, would you WC this GW with the following needing addressed?
    I've been slowly losing ground over the past 4 gameweeks.

    Colwill, Hall, TAA
    Amad Fernandes, Buonanotte
    Jackson

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      There’s some real lollygaggers there!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Not all of the players listed are a priority sell. How many FTs do you have? You may want to play TC/AM25 over WC

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      There's probably enough reasons there to do it, albeit Trent is likely coming back soon.

      Take it you played TC24 or earlier?

    4. Juza
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes, then load up with doublers and BOU with an eye on BGW29, keep some transfer to navigate through it.

  2. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Would you start Colwill or N. Williams?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Latter

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Neco

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Williams

  3. BrandNewLion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Anyone else use the FFS app having issues with it recognising your Team ID? App has not been useable for me since the weekend

    1. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      just now

      App working fine for me

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Boring question - bus team is in a strange 451 setup.

    Assuming LIV/AVL double, would you start Pedro v CHE (H) or Ndiaye v cry (A) over Robinson v NFO (H) or Munoz v EVE (H)?

    AM24 Slot
    (WC/FH/BB/TC left)
    2FT 0.4ITB
    Pickford
    Gabriel TAA Munoz Robinson
    Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Rogers
    Isak
    (Paulsen Pedro Ndiaye Greaves)

    1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I'd chill until we have the full info and take extra care to avoid buses in the meantime.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think that looks right, but who did you sell for Ndiaye? Just curious how you ended up so light up top

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      you ve got ur best 11 on the pitch as it stands

    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tough one. Pedro seems to do better against top half of the table teams. This was the case last season as well. Not sure how this can be measured though. From what I've seen Munoz was unlucky not to get more attacking returns than what he got so far. As for Robinson, he was lucky to get as many as he got.

      For me, this would be a Pedro vs. Robinson dilemma and would most likely play Pedro in the end.

  5. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    All this talk of City spending big in January, but no mention of Claudio Echeverri arriving from River Plate after signing him this time last year.

    Is there room in the squad for him? Will he play? With Foden, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva, Marmoush, and now Gonzalez joining the team, you'd think he would have a hard time getting a look in.

    He's supposed to be an incredible talent. What are your thoughts?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      He's only 19 and managed 5 goals in 52 appearances last year.

      I'd imagine Pep will want to break him down before he installs him near the first team ... But you never know.

      I guess he's only been with the squad for a few weeks now, maybe a month?

      1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        AC/DC > Fair! Looking forward to seeing him in action. This coming from a Spurs fan 🙂

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Expectation from Tel? Bench player?

          1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            Holmes > Not sure tbh! He wasn't on my radar prior to about a week ago.
            It seems like he's been inconsistent at Bayern, though hasn't had much of an opportunity. Not sure if that's down to quality, attitude, or application.
            Also, not sure where he would play. Maybe in the second half when Son isn't being effective. He can't play as a lone striker, and I don't see him dislodging Kulusevski or Johnson from the right wing.
            Pretty underwhelmed by Tottenham's business this January. Though Kinsky is a great signing and will provide stiff competition to Vicario.
            In short: The jury is out 🙂

  6. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    bench two out of
    a. Munoz vs EVE
    b. Dango vs Sou
    c. Huijsen vs Sou
    d. Gordon vs Mci (got Isak)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pffft good luck with that! Have you played your BB?

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        nope and thought about it - Fabz and Faes prevent from playing it/ Hint: dont buy players whos last name starts with an F:))

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          That's so strong I might even play it with a dud GK if you could get a decent Faes replacement for free

          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I may change those two for a hit if we get dgw news and play BB thx Menta

  7. pilgrimchris
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    I think he is staying in Argentina for an U20 tournament so unlikely to make it to Manchester until late Feb. Think he is seen as a development player rather than first team for now

  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    15 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (314 teams)

    Current safety score = 79
    Top score = Jacqueline Allen with 112

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      83 with Slot, Salah(c), Konate and Pickford.
      TAA and Gakpo are my worries here, right?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        just now

        5 Salah TCs behind you
        75 own Moyes
        260 TAA
        172 Gakpo
        98 Myko
        53 Ndiaye

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Only 11 points off top spot this week but won’t get there unless Moyes and Gakpo get mega hauls, don’t think those two go together!

