  1. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Wonder is it time to jinxmyself again ny selling Wood. Ends up in tears each time.

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Selling Wood? why?

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        I'm guessing it's the fixtures. BGW 29 prevents me from even considering it as he plays. Silver lining

        1. HelmutCool
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Eyh. Depends on who doubles aswell. Tough choices gw25.

        2. Odikostar
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Yeah I'm gonna get him in myself for 29. Anyone with tripple liverpool and tripple newcastle gotta be careful with their transfers if they don't plan to use a chip in 29.

        3. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Not tempted to FH in GW29?

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I think I'm leaning Wood > Watkins still if the latter is fit and has the DGW.

      I can reverse the move in 29. These next 4 fixtures are pretty bad for Forest.

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Agree with Camzy. 4 out of 5 losses for Forest this season have come against their next 4 opponents.

  2. One for All
    • 6 Years
    3 hours ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Aina, Van Dijk
    Mbeumo, Kluivert, Palmer, Salah, Rogers
    Wood, Isak

    Vald, Pedro, Hall, Greaves

    0FT

    Gtg?

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      gtg

      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks

  3. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Manchester United(Games to lose 5 home PL matches)

    1. Ruben Amorim- 7
    2. David Moyes- 14
    3. Erik Ten Hag- 28
    4. Louis van Gaal- 30
    5. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer- 31
    6. Alex Ferguson- 88

    Jose Mourinho & Ralf Rangnick never lost 5 home games.

    Looking like the fry pan to fire pattern

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I think they are worse now than at any time I can remember since before Sir Alex took charge.

      But not sure what the answer is, manager wise.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        The issues at that club run deeper than just changing a manager.

        Open Controls
        1. Non-template FPL is for Kin…
          • 11 Years
          33 mins ago

          The problem is that haven't yet found a replacement for Roy Keane and Paul Scholes.
          Also the roof is leaking

        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes I agree.

      2. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Right. It feels like they should just take a chance employing a member of their fan base. Who knows? Maybe it is a “destined to be” case, until they do, things could remain the same. I wouldn’t mind being the new gaffer even though I am not a fan 🙂

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      That's a result of Eth terrible signings. Amorim hasn't even got summer window yet

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        30 mins ago

        They were good enough to beat a very good Man City team and win the F A Cup last season.

        They just seem to be unbothered most of the time. When they actually are prepared to put forth an effort they are a good team.

        1. FFS ManU
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes, that's how I saw it too by the latter stages of ETH's time as manager. The defending had improved a lot and there was a recognisable style of play in attack, but there were definitely still problems with the motivation of the team from game to game.

  4. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Can I have some early thoughts? What should I be looking into here?

    Flekken / Valdimarsson
    Gabriel, Hall, TAA / Davis, Faes,
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr, Rogers
    Isak, Wood, Wissa

    1.5 in the bank, 2 ft.

    I wanted Mbeumo, but then I would have to ditch Wissa (3 Brentford players). Gordon to Mbeumo, Wissa to Mateta for free is sideways?

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Wissa better than Mbeumo so probably too sideways, Hall v City upgrade?

    2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Gordon or Sarr > Bournemouth mid?

  5. WVA
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Who blanks in 29?

    Liverpool, Newcastle, Villa and?

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Palace?

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      We'll know after the cup games. But it's expected to be Liv, Avl, New, Cpl.

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Thanks, that’s tough, Got Salah, Gakpo, TAA, Isak, Hall, Munoz and need Rogers for DGW. Currently only 1FT and may move Moyes AM which only leaves 3FT I think. Gakpo Hall and one other out I guess leaves something like….

        Sels
        Gabriel Kerkez VdB
        Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert ????
        Wood Cunha
        Fab Salah TAA Isak Munoz

  6. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Flekken Valdi
    TAA Gabriel Hall Mylo Lewis
    Salah Palmer Rogers Martinelli Amad
    Jackson Isak Gakpo

    Getting Jackson over Wood clearly a season definer but what would you do here?

    A) Jackson & Amad -> Wood & Kluivert
    B) Jackson & Amad -> Wissa & ?
    C) Something else entirely?

    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

  7. Triggy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Slightly weird article referring to a Minteh shot that "hit" Sels and Welbeck close when hitting the bar. No reference to Sels making a world-class (possible save of the month) from Welbeck, pushing the shot onto the bar and the save against Minteh was a classic 1-on-1 great keeper save.

    This makes the Forest defence better, with a goalkeeper in excellent form behind them and the xGC was less than 1 anyway.

    1. MyPrettyPony
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      It's about time he got save of the month after some of his brilliant stops this season and that fingertip onto the bar was massive given the score at the time and how close it still was to going in.

      1. Men in green tights
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        Makes a change having a world class goal keeper again giving the entire team a boost in confidence adding our attacking play to that , there's very good chance of being back in European comps next season. Happy days let them keep on coming.

        1. MyPrettyPony
          • 7 Years
          41 mins ago

          It's looking promising!

          I rarely get up to see Forest live as I'm no longer in the area but as a student in Nottingham I was at the Bayern Munich home leg in '96 and that was a lifetime ago...

          1. Men in green tights
            • 6 Years
            35 mins ago

            My last game was Malmö 95/96 at the city ground we had a good team that season.

          2. Triggy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            I was there too (I was at all four home games that season) and we were in many ways unlucky with five disallowed goals! I still remember the match fondly.

  8. MyPrettyPony
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    It's a very fair point about Wood blanking in the reverse fixtures and they are tough games. Not conclusive by any stretch though, given that he hit a hattrick away to Newcastle last season when we (Forest) weren't anywhere near as strong a team.

  9. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Anything need attention with this bus team?

    4ft 2.5itb

    Pickford
    Munoz Taa Gabriel
    Salah Palmer Rogers Kluivert
    Isak Wood Gakpo

    Iversen Amad Castagne OShea

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      you could lend me a few of those FT's 😀 Good team lad !

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Not really. Team looks in great shape especially considering how many FTs you have saved - although you'll need a couple for that bench come BGW time

  10. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Do we want arsenal to beat Newcastle so we get arsenal/Chelsea dgw25?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Personally, with 0 Arsenal & only Palmer for Chelsea (not that I like anyone else there), I definitely don't want that. DGW33 for NEW/CRY would be much easier to prepare for

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        True. I own timber & palmer

  11. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    AM active and so assuming Pool beat Spurs I will keep Slot. My defence has good cover and so If Trent seems doubtful I could bench him for GW25 and do Sarr > Kluivert for free. Sound ok? 

    If Spurs beat Pool then I will move Slot to a DGW manager and consider a -4 for either Trent (Kerkez) or Sarr (Kluivert).

    Pickford
    Gabriel - TAA - Munoz - Milenkovic
    Salah - Palmer - Gordon 
    Isak - Wood - Wissa

    Dubravka - Amad - Sarr - O'Shea

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Sound plan. Update on Trent from earlier (thanks to Tonyawesome):

      https://x.com/_pauljoyce/status/1886746672824246776?t=KP9JhOF4q9ILMvCUnQk-6w&s=19

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thanks. Days rather than weeks sounds encouraging. While he probably won't be risked in the EFL Cup I imagine he'll be eager to play in the last derby at Goodison - finger crossed.

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Spurs have 2 goal advantage & the kids have transformed the decimated squad.

      Spence had Salah in his pocket previously & did similar to Brentford, I can see Spurs sneaking this especially if Tel lives up to the hype

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Spurs won the first leg 1-0. One goal from the King and it's game on. Bookies have Liverpool with a 70% chance of reaching the final.

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        It really wouldn’t surprise me if Spurs reach the final. Then get spanked at Ipswich in GW 26!

        That would be the most Spurs thing ever!

  12. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/04/alexander-arnold-injury-latest-reports-suggest-days-not-weeks

