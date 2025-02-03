100
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    I looked at Beto but the below from the scout squad article put me off and I started Pedro instead 🙁

    "I’d favour a line-leading striker over Ndiaye on the left flank but with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, Beto potentially moving to Torino midway through a Double Gameweek and David Moyes courting a new forward in the transfer market......."

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 46 mins ago

      That's a shame.

    2. Non-template FPL is for Kin…
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      Thankfully I bought him before reading anything from content creators

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        I wasn't so fortunate 🙁

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 41 mins ago

      Is Beto leaving?

    4. TiAgoFPL
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      I sold Wood for Beto . It was a rollercoster

    5. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Good

      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 24 mins ago

        *good luck

        Hate it when it posts comments by accident early.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 15 mins ago

          Who trolls the trolls?

          1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 54 mins ago

            Troll-ception

  2. Debauchy
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 52 mins ago

    Hardly positive news on Trent is it '' there is hope he will not be subject to a lengthy layoff'' so what are they hoping for ? Just a 2 week layoff perhaps ? whatever he's gone for me in 25.

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      The Everton game is 9 days away and if Liverpool double again, then the next game is 13 days time with 2 cup games in between where he might get minutes in the second. I wouldnt say 'whatever' right now unless you are planning on using him as makeweight to AM Slot GW25.

  3. Debauchy
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    It's reached that time of the season when the chasers (I'm one of them)
    need to be bold so start taking risks with differentials and indeed do not follow the advocated chip strategies .
    You will never make up the points following the obvious strategies so why not give yourself a chance and get creative , this will give you at least a way of getting into your ML money and improving your rank .

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      I’ve halved my rank last couple of weeks going early for players, so continuing for now. Previously going nowhere for months.

      1. Debauchy
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        GL Steve

    2. Sharkytect
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      I find myself in this position EVERY season

      1. Debauchy
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        Same with me most seasons

    3. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Best way to do this is not ask for too much advice regarding exact moves on here cuz you'll always be guided into the template moves. Considering advice is good especially with chip strategy though

      Sold Salah for Foden a few weeks ago. Then sold Foden a couple of weeks ago...TCed Salah in favour of AM chip...all heavily discouraged moves on here that have paid off

      1. Debauchy
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yep , the only way to improve from poor position.

  4. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 40 mins ago

    Merson on Sky saying Mateta is better than any forward at United but they won’t go for him as he plays for Palace

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 15 mins ago

      He's right. Utd only buy first reamers from premier league clubs now if the player is overrated English player like wan bissaka mount or maguire

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        We signed Wan-Bissaka from Palace mate

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 13 mins ago

          Exactly

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            6 hours, 11 mins ago

            Slightly contradicts the theory that we wouldn't don't buy players from clubs like Palace then doesn't it

            1. Nightcrawler
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 7 mins ago

              Don't think utd would buy any non English players from premier league clubs. He's partly right on that note but merson adding his usual ott touch

              1. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                5 hours, 33 mins ago

                We've had Eriksen, Evans and Reguilon in the last 3 years or so

                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 57 mins ago

                  Eriksen and Evans were free. Reg was loan. Maybe I'm overthinking it but always get the feeling united only want to spend big money on English players when buying from the premier league. Mata the last one I can remember

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    4 hours, 52 mins ago

                    Goalposts have moved again - must have wheels on! You're forgetting Matic and Lukaku.

                    1. Nightcrawler
                      • 5 Years
                      4 hours, 42 mins ago

                      What goalposts. My op said united BUYING FROM CLUBS. It's different. City would never buy a 34 year old from another club but for a fee but gundo coming for free can't be included in that

                      Yes I forgot Lukaku. Explains why they're reluctant to go big again

                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 10 Years
                        4 hours, 36 mins ago

                        "United don't sign players from other Premier League clubs"
                        -->
                        "United only sign English players from other Premier League clubs"
                        -->
                        "United only sign English players for big money from other Premier League clubs"

                        Lukaku did well in his first season, before he came back from the World Cup overweight. The club also recouped his transfer fee, so it's the opposite if anything.

                      2. Nightcrawler
                        • 5 Years
                        4 hours, 31 mins ago

                        Lol totally forgot how much u enjoy twisting comments. Read my first post on this thread again. None of it applies to Evans eriksen and reguilon

                      3. Nightcrawler
                        • 5 Years
                        4 hours, 26 mins ago

                        One last thing please don't make stuff up and quote it. Not cool

                        "United don't sign players from other Premier League clubs"
                        -->
                        "United only sign English players from other Premier League clubs"
                        -->

        2. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          And Wilf Zaha.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Merson's done so much packet, he still thinks it's the mid-90s where 'bigger' teams can just take the 'smaller' teams' best players for next to nothing. Palace have just turned down £70m for Guehi, how much does he think they'd want for their star striker?

  5. Meta12345
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      All I am asking for is a goal and a clean sheet from colwill

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        A combination he's achieved once only, in the Championship, and never in PL. Good luck! 😉

    • Egg noodle
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      Bench 1 next GW

      Wood
      Dango

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        Wood easily

        1. Egg noodle
          • 14 Years
          5 hours, 18 mins ago

          Is it easy though? He just scored a hattie!

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 47 mins ago

            I think so. Southampton are that bad. Every forward seems to be punishing them

    • Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Lisandro Martinez - ACL tear, misses rest of the season

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        6 hours ago

        Offt guy cannot buy any luck

      2. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 52 mins ago

        So just a wingback, striker and centrehalf we need to buy in the next 6 hours? Brilliant.

        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          Martinez had as much idea where the opposition onion bag was as our forwards recently.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 44 mins ago

            Hojlund's scored in 5/30 games this season, Zirkzee 4/34 and people are actually celebrating Rashford being frozen out

            1. Goro Majima
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 25 mins ago

              Don't really understand that mentality towards Rashford from United fans in all honesty. Just feel sad it's got to this point myself.

        2. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 47 mins ago

          I think Man Utd shouldn't give up on Hojlund, I think he'll improve as time goes on. Zirkzee on the other hand, I believe the polite term is raw

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 20 mins ago

            We needed to sign an experienced senior striker with Hojlund, so he wouldn't have an insane amount of pressure on him. Someone like Toney would have been incredible, but we spent that money on one of the worst players I've ever seen in a United shirt. Sack everyone involved.

            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 54 mins ago

              Antony what a deal that was buying with ManU tax extreme

        3. Men in green tights
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 42 mins ago

          That's the same every transfer window for your boys 🙂

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 18 mins ago

            Feel like I've been stuck in a loop ever since we were asking for Baines, Bale and Ramos all them years ago hahaha

            1. Men in green tights
              • 6 Years
              5 hours, 14 mins ago

              Think you going to give the manager a couple of transfer windows to sort the team out , wouldn't expect much this one expecting a big clear out in the summer and then you might get your Striker .

              1. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                5 hours, 10 mins ago

                Part of me thinks the board have seen how poor the results are and are having second thoughts about investing in Amorim and his unflexible system. Whole season's been a shambles, wouldn't surprise me to see Ruud back in the dug-out come May with how bad the decision-making has been.

                1. Men in green tights
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 5 mins ago

                  See your point . But the club knew what style of management they were getting.

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    5 hours, 4 mins ago

                    They knew Ten Hag was hopeless and his talent ID was nonexistent, but it didn't stop them keeping him on and giving him millions to spend

        4. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 36 mins ago

          And Tel loan deal to spurs just to add insult to injury

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 33 mins ago

            Not like he's scoring goals either. Have to wonder how good he is when Bayern would only have an obligatory buy clause, not an option too.

            We might actually try for a proper bagsman now, though that's probably me just overdosing on hopism.

            1. Mambino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 hours, 32 mins ago

              I can't see us doing anything now but you never know

              1. x.jim.x
                • 10 Years
                5 hours, 28 mins ago

                £70m for Nkunku, I will be there.

                1. Mambino
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 hours, 6 mins ago

                  No more incomings this window apparently

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    5 hours ago

                    Don't worry - Mount and Shaw will be back to play 3 games between them soon. Like new signings.

                    1. Mambino
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      4 hours, 46 mins ago

                      Shaw's saving himself for an England recall

                2. g40steve
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 59 mins ago

                  Elanga rubbing in salt, what a bargain he was for us 😉

                  1. Men in green tights
                    • 6 Years
                    4 hours, 42 mins ago

                    He happy playing free flowing attacking football , definitely a steal for us . Happy days and especially his link up play with mgw .

                    1. g40steve
                      • 6 Years
                      4 hours, 12 mins ago

                      🙂

              2. Goro Majima
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 27 mins ago

                No me neither. Anyone got Weghorst's number?

    • Zimo
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      I think I'm benching Foden for 25.

      Can't see myself benching any of Salah Palmer Mbeumo Dango Isak Wood Mateta.

      Could be he doesn't even start with match being sandwiched in between Madrid CL double.

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Sarr -> Semenyo on the cards......

      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        What if you have both?

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 2 mins ago

          Sarr -> Salah

    • Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      Gordon to Rashford if Villa have a double already have Rogers though. Is his minutes with Rashford?

      1. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        At risk*

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Also, is Kluivert the real deal, or you'd still go for Semenyo?

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Looking at Gordon and Amad ---> Kluivert and Semenyo if villa don't double

        But if I had to pick one after watching Bournemouth play, I'd go with Kluivert. Semenyo's finishing limits his ceiling

    • have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      It will be interesting to see if Ferguson finally becomes an option.

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Hi Mate - he undoubtedly has the talent and I really hope he gets a run of games

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          Hi mate.

          Yea. Nice to see him get a chance. Hopefully he stays fit.

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      - Sanchez finally dropped for Jorgensen
      - Tosin starts over Chalobah
      - Bowen back in the starting 11

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Areola starts over Flappy again

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

      Bench: Sanchez, Chalobah, Acheampong, Gusto, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Neto, Nkunku, Guiu

      West Ham XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Coufal, Kilme, Cresswell, Emerson, Soucek, Irving, Soler, Bowen, Kudus

      Bench: Fabianski, Foderingham, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Casey, Scarles, Orford

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Kilman instead of Kilme haha

      2. AYEW JOKING
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          K*ll me, lol

        • brianutd-why always we? 20
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          Ta

        • mookie
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          Cheers!

      3. Debauchy
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        You just know a Jackson haul is finally coming

        1. La Roja
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Nailed on for a blank

        2. AYEW JOKING
            4 hours, 8 mins ago

            Inevitable

        3. Kaneyonero
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          Palmer to score 4 again

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 28 mins ago

            900 points per point. I need about 190 points from Palmer.

          2. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 27 mins ago

            Would love that. Need a big haul

          3. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 25 mins ago

            Ooft nice

          4. AYEW JOKING
              4 hours, 21 mins ago

              Does palmer points matter anymore?

              1. Debauchy
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                Nope

          5. oi no professionals
            • 14 Years
            4 hours, 34 mins ago

            Rashford straight into the fantasy squad this week? Bosh! The old Rashford resurgence

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 17 mins ago

              Is he match fit?

              1. oi no professionals
                • 14 Years
                4 hours, 16 mins ago

                Who cares, vibes

              2. Ask Yourself
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 9 mins ago

                Cup game against spurs this weekend for us to see

          6. Lucky Z
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 34 mins ago

            So far only Arsenal will not make any transfers this window? Evan Ferguson grabbed by WH would be a great addition to their squad e.g. - type of the striker they missing.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 54 mins ago

              Naive of Arteta to let them score 5 yesterday, never gonna sign a striker now

          7. brianutd-why always we? 20
            • 13 Years
            4 hours, 30 mins ago

            Elanga nailed to my bench now ahhhh

