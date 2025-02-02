215
215 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Gordon to Kluivert tonight before a price rise?

    Open Controls
    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      yes i think, but you might want other DGW players more than kluivert next week

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      No, wait for DGW news

      Open Controls
  2. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Wish there was an Assistant Manager Triple Captain chip.

    Also couple of tricks I think they’ve missed with the integration of the new chip:

    - There should be a BPS system, which awards Manager of the week extra points
    - As it is actually a Manager chip after all, what if after the gameweek concludes it automatically plays your optimal XI using the bench

    Would have been very interesting, those changes plus it only being for one week would be great imo

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      @OfficialFPL give me a job lol

      Open Controls
    2. jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      i think AM chip is perfectly ok, there can be another chip, like ...you can add your bench points after the game week, not activate before like BB

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Yeah perhaps, do wish AM chip was one GW only anyway

        Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      3 weeks is too long especially since you can't play another chip in that period.

      Open Controls
  3. Ze_Austin
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Arsenal just put 5 past City, yet their only attacker I'll consider consistent enough to buy is Havertz. Yet I'll be hesitant to lose strikers like Isak, Gakpo, Wood or Matera for him. Weird

    On the other hand... How the flying F is Cunha still fourth among forwards?

    Open Controls
    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      because, arsenal attack isnt relaible without saka, he was injured 8 weeks ago, still the highest scorer for arsenal...about cunha...why not? he scored regularly ...15 returns

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        My Cunha comment is more about the failure of other attackers to overtake him since GW18. Strikers have been tumbling in and out of form. Getting their timing right is so important now

        Open Controls
  4. Not again Shirley
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    I am such an idiot. And to think I actually used to be good at this game. My plan for this GW was always going to Everton defender for Gvardiol (Myko probs) but oh no, let’s leave Gvardiol in (and let him get zero) and transfer out Mateta instead for Wissa. 90 points instead of 110. Still way off in ML and those 20 missed points could have been useful.

    Was gonna TC Salah too but went for Moyes AM instead. Not awful that decision but still the wrong one.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      50:50 decisions at the time, even 60:40 decisions with some risk appetite, always look like 80:20 (or worse) decisions once you add a nice sprinkling of hindsight

      DGW25 news came late, with many suddenly added unknowns in the mix. I strongly doubt there were any "wrong" decisions possible there. Just comparisons of outcomes

      Open Controls
  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Frontline is Wood, Mateta and Isak

    Surely all stay in my team for now?

    Open Controls
    1. Pornchef
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      There might be temptation and hype to bring in Watkins for Isak if they double. Content creators already talking about it

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        They have to talk about something.

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        2+ returns vs City. There's a sense of inevitability to that, imo

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Don't need to be a cc to consider Isak to Watkins assuming fit and double.

        Isak/Newcastle fixtures:
        mci, NFO, liv, whu, likely blank

        Open Controls
        1. Lord of Ings
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Sure Isak has a tough run, but except Ipswich at home what exactly is easy for Watkins except the fact he has an extra game? He has palace away Brentford away Liverpool at home I believe, and I’m pretty certain with the number of attackers Villa have signed there the odd chance he gets benched here and there as well.

          Open Controls
  6. Pornchef
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    I guess myself like many others will have some benching headaches next game week

    Who we benching out of?

    A. Gapko vs wolves at home
    B. Isak Vs city away
    C. Kluivert Vs Southampton
    D. Rogers Vs Ipswich at home

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      headache

      Probably Rogers because he's a troll

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      A and D may have double game weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Pornchef
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Oh yes I nearly forgot, this will cause a headache for sure. Can't bench a doubler

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Who are the other 3 attackers

      Open Controls
      1. Pornchef
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Mateta
        Salah
        Mbeumo
        Palmer

        All pen takers

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          I have absolutely no idea who to bench here assuming LIV/AVL double

          Open Controls
          1. Pornchef
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            You and me both no doubt I'll get it wrong again. Had Mateta on the bench this week

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Bench points is inevitable

              Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Rashford to Villa confirmed

    https://x.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1886172757299167544?t=Ve0r1uSFbnyAkpZtK75Eow&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Now the question, especially with Asencio also arriving - what does this mean for Rogers?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Seems to predominantly play as a winger

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/marco-asensio/leistungsdaten/spieler/296622/plus/0?saison=ges

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Not a particularly great photo here...

      https://x.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1886173385903771990?t=WZtNw_Bl-Lr_k8HUv49k5A&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        He looks wrecked in that photo

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Still recovering from a tough medical

          Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Like seeing a pic of your ex with her hunky new fella on a holiday in Dubai. Sickening.

      Open Controls
  8. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Stolarczyk >>> Pickford = 9 points gained and counting
    Mateta >>> Ndiaye = 5 points lost and counting
    Haaland >>> Gakpo = 1 point lost and counting
    Bruno >>> Palmer = 1 point lost as it stands, with Palmer yet to play
    Ndiaye captain over Salah = 16 points lost and counting
    Greaves played over Munoz = 10 points lost

    Can't do anything about the last one. -14 for now. Assuming Liverpool beat Everton, this isn't going to end well unless Palmer scores about eight.

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Wow

      Open Controls
    2. The Pretender
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Elements of outthinking the room in Ndiaye over Salah. The rest I understand to an extent. Chance you still come out on top but thats the one decision I wouldnt have over thought - make up ground elsewhere.

      Open Controls
      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        True. But with my ranking (3.2M), you either consolidate utter mediocrity or shoot for the stars without much to lose. The bigger takeaway from this is never bench anyone going against United.

        Open Controls
  9. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Play a) Hall city b)bednarek BOU? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Arsenal fans should be ashamed of themselves, calling for Arteta to be sacked. Look where Arsenal are now, back in the race for second.

    Open Controls
  11. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Just think we need to take a moment to acknowledge that Forest are 6pts above City in February. Astonishing.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      We are the better team, fact 😉

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.