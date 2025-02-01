199
  1. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    FPL at its peak this gw, so interesting following all the action from Friday till now

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yea. I haven't been that engaged with fantasy recently. Gave me something to think about at least.

      1. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yes AM chip is lovely for the game

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          The added bonus is that no one really knows where the stand with it and the results so far. And it does put the emphasis on 3 GWs over 1. So that's probably a small win for FPL towers, if they wanted to increase activity.

          Ultimately, there is too much spoon feeding in this game. AM makes people have to think a bit more, especially when its plonked in their lap at short notice. Anything that makes this game harder is a positive IMO.

          1. Shark Team
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            I agree completely

  2. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    An interesting stat about Pickford:

    Under Dyche: 1 save every 27 mins
    Under Moyes: 1 save every 52 mins

    Not good for us Pickford owners imo

    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Under Dyche : 0 assists
      Under Moyes: 1 assists

      More seriously, I dunno - having to make half the saves might increase CS.

      1. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        True. Just don’t expect huge hauls unless he keeps it going with the assists

        1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            just now

            Doesn’t seem reasonable to expect huge hauls from any keeper so far this season

        2. SalahFingers
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          I think only Liverpool and Notts Forest have more clean sheets than Everton.

          Everton are doing badly, but pretty good CS wise (especially now since new manager and all that).

      2. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Good for CS

      3. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        I cant believe he got an assist lol. Luckily it didn't hurt non-owners much.

        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          He was robbed the week before! Assisted the pen

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Yea, fair point.

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Marco Asensio joining Villa on loan

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Wonder what the players must be thinking with these signings coming to take away their CL minutes.

    3. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Does anyone else have an oddly strong squad for next GW?

      I’ve no idea who to bench here, right now I’ve got it as:

      Sels
      TAA* - Gabriel - Huijsen
      Kluivert - Palmer - Salah - Mbuemo
      Wissa - Gakpo - Isak
      _______________________________
      Fabianski: Rogers: Aina: Lewis

      Bit annoying having to bench Rogers (IPS) and Aina (FUL)

      But that more or less correct in your opinion?
      Cheers guys.

      1. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yeah it's a tough call but you can't bench Huijsen and Kluivert against Southampton.

        You can't bench liverpools if they have a double (but even a single I wouldn't)

        But then your bench.. Rogers at home to Ispwich.. ouch.

        Aina is very tough to bench. He's the best defender in the game at the moment (points wise). I benched him this week and missed out on his points.

        It's almost good if TAA gets injured because you can just pop in Aina and all seems right.

        1. SalahFingers
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          I'm benching Gordon, Hall, and Ndiaye next week. At least the Newcastle players have a tough game (sort of.. man city away is still tough even if man city are having a nightmare season)

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Agreed, I’d still be benching Hall if I had him. Likewise Gordon, and safe to bench Ndiaye.

        2. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Absolutely, be criminal to bench Huijsen or Kluivert, same for Poop like ya say.
          Really don’t like benching Rogers. By far my biggest troll so will probably bag a brace haha!
          Can’t even BB as I’m playing AM.
          I shouldn’t hope for a TAA injury to keep him out but like you point out, it would make my decision a hell of a lot easier! 🙂

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        Similar, and that's before I think about bringing someone like Watkins in. I am just going to play the best fixtures. Which might mean Mateta bench and Isak>Watkins.

        Team is:
        Alisson
        Munoz - Virgil - Kerkez
        Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo - Kluivert - Rogers
        Wood - Isak/Watkins

        Vald, Mateta, Robinson, Hall

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Such a pain isn’t it! I like the prospect of bringing Watkins in as well.
          I think what you have there is the correct line up, I toyed with benching Isak for Rogers but it was an immediate “nope” haha!!

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            I am struggling with that benched attacker. All of them have pens but Rogers, but Rogers has Ipswich. Wood is in my thoughts too, he obviously hauled this week, but he does have a tricky Fulham away game.

            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              It is a tricker situation with benching an attacker for sure, it has to be between Mateta and Wood, preferably Mateta imo, tbh e form wood is in, gutted I sold him for Gakpo this GW!

              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Yea, it should be Mateta. Everton better defence. Mateta lesser owned, so wont hurt me if he does return.

      3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Going to be even more complicated if Rogers gets the double mate!! Haha

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          This too!! My god what am I gonna do lmao

    4. el polako
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      “Szoboszlai is playing hung(a)ry” - M Keown 🙂

    5. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Time to ditch Hall?

      1. BrockLanders
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Probably

    6. mookie
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Last 3 times I logged onto Twitter this is the first thing I saw. Starting to think Musk is an Ndiaye owner.
      https://x.com/MattSibson/status/1885737381057216785

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Well, he wants to buy a PL club. Think he was thinking about Pool.

    7. BrockLanders
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      76 points (28 above the average) and I got a 2k red arrow..

      1. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        In the top million, I'd say the average is a lot higher. I got 96 points and I didn't gain that many places.

      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Lots of abandoned ships. The real average is much higher.

        1. BrockLanders
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Fair point. 42k to 44k so not the end of the world. So hard to gain rank. Need those diamonds others dont

    8. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I suppose no much point planning anything until we know the line up for the final of the league cup and also the extent of Taa and Watkins injuries.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Correct

    9. Meta12345
        just now

        How am I on a red arrow if I had wood, salah captain, trent, aina, slot? 74 points
        Is it because a lot of managers activated triple captain Salah?

