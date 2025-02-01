After the conclusion of the day’s Gameweek 24 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up all the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats.

Included in this article are Saturday’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG).

SATURDAY IN BRIEF

An all-time record-breaking week for chip usage, in which 2.68 million FPL managers hit activate, started with some tidy scores for many.

It’s not just the Merseyside derby on Wednesday week that will ultimately dictate whether the chips have been successfully played, of course. The Assistant Manager is a three-Gameweek chip, so what ensues in Gameweeks 25 and 26 will be just as important. Those who haven’t used their Triple Captain will be able to have a crack at matching Mohamed Salah‘s (£13.7m) score later in the campaign.

It might take some doing, with the Egyptian already on 16 points after a brace at the Vitality Stadium. Triple Captainers and Slot backers will have been pretty pleased to emerge with double-digit hauls after Bournemouth gave the league leaders a hell of a game, hitting the woodwork twice and posting an xG of 1.58. The clean sheet was hard-earned.

Six points might be Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.3m) lot after he came off with what looked like a hamstring injury. Slot doesn’t think he’ll be fit for Thursday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg.

Everton’s 4-0 victory was a lot more comfortable. Ahead from 10 seconds in, the Toffees utterly demolished feeble Leicester. Nine of David Moyes’ starting XI delivered returns, with Beto (£4.9m) the only player to outscore his manager.

Moyes and Slot were outdone by Vitor Pereira and Marco Silva, however. Both of those head coaches got the +10 manager table bonus after their sides defeated Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

It was yet another case of ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ for Aston Villa, who have won only one of their post-Europe league games this season. Did Newcastle meanwhile have one eye on Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final? Their sluggish performance would maybe suggest so.

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) was replaced at half-time at Molineux but Unai Emery is hopeful that the striker, who remember could ‘double’ in Gameweek 25, isn’t seriously injured.

It wasn’t all positive for double-chasers. Chris Wood (£7.0m), the most-sold player of Gameweek 24, bagged a superb hat-trick as Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler decided to bewilderingly rock up at the City Ground with Joao Pedro (£5.5m) and Georginio Rutter (£5.1m) in midfield. Anthony Elanga (£5.3m) delivered his own treble, of assists, to make it nine returns in as many Gameweeks.

A ninth goal of 2024/25 for Liam Delap (£5.6m) – no sub-£6.0m forward has more – wasn’t enough for Ipswich Town, who lost to rock-bottom Southampton. Four of the Saints’ nine points this season have been taken from Kieran McKenna’s troops.

GAMEWEEK 24: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 24: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

