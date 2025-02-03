Gameweek 24 continued on Sunday with a thumping 5-1 win for Arsenal over Manchester City.

Here are some of the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) takeaways.

RUTHLESS ARSENAL

This was a ruthless and clinical display from Arsenal, who capitalised on all of Man City’s mistakes to win emphatically in north London.

In the end, they scored five times from just 1.17 expected goals (xG).

Kai Havertz (£7.8m) assisted the opener and later redeemed himself after missing a golden opportunity, helping to seal the win with a tidy finish.

He had a match-high four shots at the Emirates, twice that of any other player.

The German admittedly misses a lot of chances, like he did on Sunday, but he plays his role well for the team and if Arsenal do end up ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 25, he is arguably the best attacker to invest in.

Elsewhere, Martin Odegaard (£8.2m) scored just his second goal of the season, with Thomas Partey (£4.9m), the impressive Myles Lewis-Skelly (£4.5m) and Ethan Nwaneri (£4.5m) also on the scoresheet.

“I wasn’t expecting it. I was talking today with one of our staff members about that he needs to threaten more in the final third when he gets in this position. Riccy [Calafiori] did it the other day against Wolves and he scored. Our full backs are now generating these kinds of things. The same with Jurrien [Timber], he adds threat, he gave a different kind of problem to the opposition, so great.” – Mikel Arteta on Myles Lewis-Skelly

Occupying a box-to-box No 8 role, Declan Rice (£6.2m) was particularly influential, too.

Full of energy and bite in the middle of the park, he supplied two assists and created four key passes, the most of any player.

“I don’t think people think I’ve got that in my locker. To get two assists was big – I need to add goals and assists to my game if I’m going to keep playing in the No 8 position. I’m feeling way better than I did at the start of the season and we have to keep going to help this club achieve silverware which is why I’m here.” – Declan Rice

Arsenal are now unbeaten in 14 Premier League games, their best-ever run under Mikel Arteta, and face strugglers Leicester City and West Ham United next.

If Chelsea (h) is added to Gameweek 25, expect interest in their assets to quickly ramp up.

HAALAND X SAVINHO

Erling Haaland’s (£14.7m) only shot at the Emirates – a thumping header – resulted in a goal, as the Norwegian continued his recent revival.

Over the last six Gameweeks, he’s now up to six goals, one assist and 47 points.

Of those goals, four have been created by Savinho (£6.3m), including Sunday’s excellent floated cross, with the pair’s on-pitch relationship going from strength to strength.

Haaland’s goal would prove to be Man City’s last shot of the game, however:

Elsewhere, Omar Marmoush (£7.0m) was once again deployed to the left of Haaland and took all of City’s corners.

One of those whipped deliveries almost produced an assist, with Josko Gvardiol’s (£5.9m) header forcing a brilliant fingertip save from David Raya (£5.5m).

As for Phil Foden (£9.3m), he was much quieter than usual and hooked on 71 minutes, with Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m) replacing him.

CITY EXPOSED AGAIN/EDERSON INJURY

City battled up until Haaland’s equaliser, but as soon as Arsenal came back with their second, they fell apart.

A lack of pace and mobility in midfield was arguably to blame, with gaps appearing far too easily for their opponents.

Four second-half goals were shipped at the Emirates, with 26 now conceded in total since the start of November.

They have also committed eight errors leading directly to goals in 2024/25:

Teams sorted by errors leading to goals (Err goal) in 2024/25

With City playing Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the next three Gameweeks, those defensive deficiencies will surely be exposed again.

Meanwhile, Stefan Ortega (£5.2m) replaced Ederson (£5.3m) in goal in Gameweek 24, with the Brazilian “not fully fit”.