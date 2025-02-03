54
54 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Awesome to see the editor back on deadline day duty and fully recovered from the scratchy throat. Literally no one better at summing up the FPL implications of each transfer. Fingers crossed Bournemouth don't sign a striker today!

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      How is your throat virgin, after taking Neale's bazooka all this while?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 hours ago

        LOL 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Hmmmm sounds like you have some intimate knowledge there....

        Open Controls
      3. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        I'm not gonna lie, it is a tad raw.

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Palmer to Ipswich looks like it’s over the line.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Muric and Walton already seem to rotate, must be one for the future.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I think Walton's out injured for a while now and Muric has been awful, wouldn't be surprised to see him go straight in

        Open Controls
        1. Hooky
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          I'd agree with this. Muric's confidence is completely shot and Walton is out for a while so I think Palmer will be straight in the starting line-up.

          Open Controls
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Don't think United are going to sign any attacker

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      The business done previously was shocking, they need Delap & bin the others that ETH purchased

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I think they should be restricted to only buying Dutchmen. (Smile)

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Tough to convince anyone in current situation

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        For some reason Tel sounds like he particularly wants Man Utd, no?

        Open Controls
        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          And yet he appears to be going to Spurs.

          Open Controls
    3. MarcusAurelius
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Looks like another 6 months of Hojlund running around like a headless chicken

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        It might help if someone told him that his job was to try and get away from the opposition centre backs. He seems happier wrestling them than actually trying to score goals.

        Open Controls
    4. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Insane. If Diallo gets injured there is no creativity left. Bruno plays to deep imo and Garnacho seems to have lost all of his confidence. How are they going to score goals?

      Open Controls
    5. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      1. Extend a clearly failing manager
      2. Spend another summer window on his targets despite none of his previous ones working
      3. Sack said manager 3 months into the season after previous season's form continues
      4. Raise ticket prices to compensate for previous manager's redundancy package
      5. Hire manager with completely different system and no suitable players to support it
      6. Let two attacking options leave (one of them a proven goalscorer) despite other strikers having 5 league goals between them
      7. Refuse to replace leaving players and hope nobody notices
      8. Crawl to the worst finish in club's PL history

      INEOS' 8-step plan for success.

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Does Dan Ashworth's appointment and sacking not merit some steps in the plan?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Take away the Steward of the Day £100; tops it all for pettinenes, compared to the big picture.

          Open Controls
    6. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      They have Mainoo now

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Rashford for the double?

    Open Controls
    1. MarcusAurelius
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      You just know he’s gonna get off to a flyer at Villa

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Rashford TC

      Open Controls
    3. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Malen can also be interesting. Impressed as a sub, goals are coming. But no secured minutes yet.

      Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Spurs fans will be fuming reading these types of post...

      Open Controls
    5. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Rashbon-lahor

      Open Controls
    6. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Double chin maybe

      Open Controls
  5. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    City just bought the player that will change their season for good and people keep mentioning finished Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      City are closer to United than Liverpool on the points tally. They're as finished as Rashford this season as reigning champions

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      2 matches
      0 goals
      0 assists
      0 shots on target
      6 goals conceded

      Some player

      Open Controls
  6. ONLYPEPKNOWS
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Regarding Assistant Manager: Do you get extra points for each additional player of the same team as the assistants manager?

    Or can you have the assistant manager but no players and still score points?

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      No and yes

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      You do your player points as normal

      So is that a yes and yes?

      Extra points for team goals and a clean sheet.

      Open Controls
  7. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    When do you guys plan to use BB chip?

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      In the next double or the other one if still 2 to come.

      Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      59 mins ago

      Only after I get a 2nd playing goalie.

      Open Controls
    3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Will have rage quit before then

      Open Controls
    4. FlyingCanary
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      probably the immediate week after using my second WC...if there's no more surprises!! (which is GW 30 probably, ben crellin pending)

      Open Controls
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Dg36 I think.

      If that's the biggest one it's the easiest to play the squad into.

      Open Controls
  8. Els365
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Getting it wrong with my 4th mid. Moved to Sarr after his form and only gave me a solitary assist. Since moved to Kuluveski and he has been blanking including matches vs leicester. Any reliable 6.4 and under midfielder not Rogers whom i have owned all season

    Open Controls
    1. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Kluivert appears to be the popular pick in that price bracket with those upcoming fixtures.

      I'd advise waiting until after the Carabao Cup SF's to see if there's a DGW player that you may prefer to take advantage of.

      Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I got Szoboszlai as my 3rd Liverpool doubler.

      Open Controls
  9. fantasyfog
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    So DGW chaos again, missed the boat gw 24 so going hard after DGW25
    Slot AM
    Maybe a punt on Rashford, Emery will get a tune out of him surely....

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Same here. Got butt shafted by getting no Everton players because the above average duo told me not to get bad players from bad teams even if they double.

      Open Controls
      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        On behalf of every other FFS user, we are devestated to hear this.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I paid a fortune for that superchat.

          Open Controls
      2. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Everton are done with their easy game nobody popular got a huge haul. I'm on 105 without Everton. More ways to play this game

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Last time Rashford played a game was 12th Dec. Likely take a while to get match sharp/fit

      Open Controls
  10. Glasner Turtleneck FC
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Spurs are jokers coming in so late for Guéhi, must be doing it as a statement to appease their fans. We not going to sell a CB so late just after losing Chalobah (loan recall) and Riad (injury) - would have no cover/time to buy a replacement.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Got till midnight tonight. Plenty of time.

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Palace can't get into Europa or be relegated and guehi is good but not 70m good. Shd have sold

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Chasing Disasi now. Levy must be conducting a social experiment to see how long it takes Spurs fans to start rioting.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.