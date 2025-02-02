40
  1. Craigsimpson
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Buy kluivert before the inevitable price rise(s) or wait for dgw news?

      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Wait, this season money really doesn’t seem like an issue.

      2. Cheeseoid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Wait

      3. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Had to or be priced out, so went for it.

    • RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Sorry for the pity post, each season I reach a very down stage where I kinda wanna give up, and this is it I think……after 5 consecutive red arrows now sinking me to 750k and even dropping to 2nd now in my main cash ML which I lead for a long while.

      The team for next GW is:

      Sels
      TAA* - Gabriel - Huijsen
      Kluivert - Palmer - Salah - Mbuemo
      Wissa - Gakpo - Isak
      _______________________________
      Fabianski: Rogers: Aina: Lewis

      (All other chips intact apart from AM)

      To be fair, I have taken a -8 in conjunction with AM on Moyes this GW, but to sell wood for Gakpo is very disheartening.

      Not sure where I’m going with this, suppose just any opinion on where I can realistically expect to finish with this in such a turbulent season.

      I’m pretty much only wanna finish inside top 100k to save some dignity haha!

      Apologies for the rant. Cheers guys.

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        You have a good team, you will be fine. Cheer up!

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Cheers bud, all is not too bad I know, just feels very deflating of late haha. I’ll keep plowing on.

      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        your team is pretty good, just have patience.

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Thanks bud! Indeed patience is key, I do like the team a lot, just gotta trust it more 🙂

      3. Boberella
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        A Gakpo goal and assist vs Everton and he matches wood. Shame about the -8 hit, but don’t give up on the week until all games played.

        Your team looks good moving forwards, decent bench etc. I’m similar rank and Top 100k is definitely doable.

        Chin up.

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Appreciate it bud, that’s what I’ve been trying to tell myself with Gakpo, he can closely match Wood hopefully.
          You can relate then having a similar rank, still many GW’s to build on I suppose, I’m sure top 100k is very doable as well, just getting a little worried at this stage haha!

      4. iFash@FPL
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Try having fun with the game: don’t take things too serious. Having said that, you’re still within the 7th percentile and still a long way to go this season.
          Enjoy… 🙂

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Thanks man! Yeah agreed, I tend to take it less seriously when doing well and more when I’m not haha! Still a good chunk to go like ya say, a lot can happen and with chips also.

        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Same as what the others are saying. Strong team. Just wait for the DGW before making any more moves.

          You're very lucky to be in the running for a cash ML with a 750K OR. I'd be 17th in my work league with that score. Count your blessings in that regard!

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Cheers Camzy! I shall, I’ll wait until the dust has settled on the DGW and assess on the next one, I don’t need to do any moves really with this team right now.

            I am indeed! A lot of us have found it tough this season in main ML, have tumbled though from around 150k > 750k, along with others, so we were all higher about 4/5 GW’s ago but have all tumbled together, mainly everyone has a similar’ish team.
            Didn’t help with 2nd & 3rd around me having palace and spurs defenders today, gotta laugh!

        • Kingy109
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          The only real weak link in the team is Rico Lewis and Gakpo gets a 2nd double (maybe) next week to make up points
          Theres a long way to go and lots of blanks, doubles and chips which give you further chances to catch up.

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Cheers Kingy, encouraging words appreciate it, definitely a lot to go yet in this.
            Lewis will go on next WC I think now, really hoping Gakpo can turn up as he’s a huge differential in my ML.

        • Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Much better team than mine, that is a great team. Will be fine I guess.

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Thanks mate! I do really like the team, just wish it performed better, but late getting back to the Mbuemo train and recently acquired Kluivert this GW, so just gotta sit tight now, make no moves. I know it should improve a lot, just very deflating of late.

      5. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Last Man Standing Update (314 teams)

        Current safety score = 73
        Top score = Jacqueline Allen with 106

        https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

      6. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Early thoughts here?

        I wanted Mbeumo, that means ditching Wissa (three Brentford), but there are other concerns as well...

        Flekken / 4.0
        Gabriel, Hall, TAA / Davis, Faes,
        Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr, Rogers
        Isak, Wood, Wissa

        2 ft, 1.5 itb

        1. jimmyharte
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          You don't need 2 brentford. Just 1 also get some Bournemouth instead.

      7. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        FINALLY. Some scout notes.

        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Sorry that the editor having COVID inconvenienced you

          there’s nearly 2 weeks until the next deadline, hardly urgent

      8. jimmyharte
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Rashford or Malen for the potential Villa DGW?

        1. Cheeseoid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Wait and see. The state of Watkins injury will be essential to any Villa decision if one needs to be made at all

        2. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          None

      9. Tazah
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        rashford will be doing nothing but playin 20 min cameo's at villa

        guy looks overweight
        https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2F1tm1swyyusge1.jpeg

        1. sirmorbach
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Just a weird angle I reckon.

      10. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Gordon, Sarr, Wissa to Mbeumo, Kluivert, Mateta for a hit?

        1. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Would keep Wissa
          Other two fine but can see why you would want mateta

      11. jimmyharte
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Is there only 1 dgw from gw 30 onwards? I.e. the big double

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          GW33 and 36 have free midweek slots to rearrange BGW29/34 fixtures

      12. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury is not serious. A decision on his inclusion for the Tottenham game will be made closer to the game. He is not expected to have a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

        https://x.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1886197402610151712?t=OQGXADSIBuErEHZyc0qLow&s=19

        1. vova
          • 14 Years
          just now

          lovely, should be good for Everton then

      13. SligoRovers1928
          15 mins ago

          Buy Bournemouth mid for Gordon or wait?

          1. The Pretender
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Wait on the DGW news.

            1. SligoRovers1928
                1 min ago

                That’s what I was thinking as well. Would you say go for Rogers if Liverpool double again? Or Rashford? If Spurs and Fulham double I dunno what to do

          2. Tazah
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            does anyone else not feel that ortega could have done more for a few of those goals... i know ederson would have at least dived for those

            1. SligoRovers1928
                just now

                Definitely the last one, didn’t even make a dive. I’m a united fan tho so I ain’t complaining

