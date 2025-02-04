Media reports emerging on Wednesday suggest that Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) has avoided serious injury.

The right-back came off after 70 minutes of Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth on Saturday. A thigh injury was subsequently diagnosed.

Alexander-Arnold was sent for a scan on the muscle issue on Monday – and while we’ve had no official word from Liverpool, local and national media are reporting that no major damage has been sustained.

Scan results after Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered thigh injury at Bournemouth show he will be out for days rather than weeks. Liverpool won’t take any risks with his fitness. More @TimesSport — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 4, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold has avoided any serious injury after limping off on Saturday. Still a doubt for Thursday and would be unlikely to play at Plymouth on Sunday anyway but should be OK for next week’s Merseyside Derby if he is not risked this week. #LFC 🔴 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) February 4, 2025

While it sounds like Liverpool’s upcoming cup ties on Thursday and Sunday will come too soon for the 33%-owned FPL defender, there is the possibility of him returning for the second instalment of Liverpool’s Gameweek 24 double-header on Wednesday 12 February. That is, of course, the Merseyside derby.

If he fails to recover for the Everton clash, Gameweek 25 – another possible double – is the next target.

Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday 16 February and, provisionally, Aston Villa on Wednesday 19 February in that Gameweek.

We won’t have to rely on just media reports for much longer. Arne Slot faces the media tomorrow morning at 9.30am, when he will hopefully provide us with an update.