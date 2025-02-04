17
  1. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Isak to Havertz worth a punt?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      No

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cannot see why you’d do it, but it’s your choice.

    3. Steavn8k
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      No guy has been a bigger troll for me than Havertz. Do not, and I can't stress this enough, do it.

      1. Pusey Patrol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Not even DCL or Richarlison?

        1. Steavn8k
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Haven't had any of them this season. Richarlison was actually decent when I had him in the squad.

          1. Pusey Patrol
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Havertz was decent when I had him in my team.

            1. Steavn8k
              • 1 Year
              just now

              We all have our charms and curses, I suppose

    4. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Only if Havertz doubles gw25 and even the for couple of weeks only....

  2. Steavn8k
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Impressive you guys already have tomorrows media reports

  3. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Sorry if this has already been discussed, but is anyone else's FFS planner app stopped working?

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    How are folks ranking the Bournemouth midfielders?

    1. Dango 5.0m
    - cheapest attacker
    - OOP mid
    - maybe ok to cover BGW29, Evanilson predicted back in April
    - no back-up replacement signed in January transfer window

    2. Semenyo 5.6m
    - nailed 90 mins
    - likes to accumulate multiple chances

    3. Kluivert 5.9m
    - pens
    - the form player

    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      3 then honestly a flip between 1&2. Depends which slot its easier to fit the player in.

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nvm Outtara is middy so then just a flip.

  5. Legohair
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sell one

    A. Gordon
    B. Amad

    Buy one

    1. Kluivert
    2. Mbeumo

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      B
      2

  6. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    I have suddenly three players flagged, no FTs, and might soon regret having played the mystic AM chip this GW.

    Also I consider bringing Pep in against Liverpool in case MCI is dropping on more rank. But again, FT issues...

    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Think Watkins and TAA are fine atleast. Keeping them myself.
      Which ones you got flagged?

