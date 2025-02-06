75
  1. Bielsa's Bucket
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Emery (if using AM chip) Rogers, Watkins if fit. I don't think 3rd player is worth it.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      I'm not even sure Watkins is worth it given it'd mean selling Isak

      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah I have Gakpo, Isak and Wood upfront. Not sure I’d sell any right now.

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Emery might even be a set and forget AM. No table bonus but 26 & 27 are winnable.

      Just Rogers on the pitch though.

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Slight chance Villa could be a table bonus V Chelsea if they don’t win in gameweek 25

        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          And also 3 home games

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          I guess the best you can hope for in that scenario is:
          - Loss vs. IPS
          - Draw vs. LIV
          - Fulham to at least Draw vs. NFO
          ... I think?

          Unlikely & means Emery probably won't score that many points. Basically table bonus draw vs. LIV, just to get the hope of table bonus vs. CHE.

          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            2 Villa draws in the double and a Fulham win?! Fulham beat NFO last time.

    3. SligoRovers1928
        12 mins ago

        Defo not worth it

      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        How many villa players will you have for dgw 25?

        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I'm aiming for 2:
          Rogers or Rashford
          Watkins if fit

          Emery possibly too

        2. Gubby-Allen
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          None. May get one in with my one FT but I would then have to use on to sell them next week. There is no attacker I don't want to drop.

          May just get a defender but even then it's just for a clean sheet V Ipswich

        3. Gubby-Allen
          • 3 Years
          59 mins ago

          They could put six past Ipswich but I don't see to much of a downside not having any. They spread the goals out bar Watkins.

        4. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          52 mins ago

          Just Rogers I think.

        5. Shearer & Sutton
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          47 mins ago

          Rogers
          Possible Emery

        6. ....
          • 14 Years
          45 mins ago

          possibly none.

        7. SligoRovers1928
            40 mins ago

            None but maybe Emery

          • Zimo
            • 6 Years
            39 mins ago

            Probably none since the Liverpool match up will probably net them all points. Not gonna buy just for Ipswich.

            1. Zimo
              • 6 Years
              just now

              2 points*

        8. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Rogers
          + likely/possibly Emery

          Would rather not have to go for Watkins if I can avoid it.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour ago

            Reply fail!

        9. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          As a Salah, Vvd and Gakpo owner, wish that was a PL game.

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            Slot Virgil & Salah, similar.

          2. BrockLanders
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Big time

        10. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Not used any chips yet.

          Salah TC or Slot/Emery AM for DGW25?

          1. SligoRovers1928
              8 mins ago

              I’d say Salah to and AM 36-38

              1. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                just now

                I’m leaning towards this also.

          2. SligoRovers1928
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Too early to say but I’ll come back in a weeks time to decide whether or not Moyesiah let me down

                2. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  59 mins ago

                  I can see myself going for Rashford. I already hate it, but that 5th mid slot (Amad) is my most expendable and it could be a fun punt. I don't really want to go Rogers having sold him a few weeks ago.

                  It's that or Wood > Watkins which doesn't appeal given Wood's form.

                  1. SligoRovers1928
                      13 mins ago

                      Sell Wood, we need another hat trick

                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I have largely been good at not selling too early this season. I held Foden through all 6 of his good fixtures and also have gotten 48 of Wood's points in the last 5 weeks. I think I'm gonna hold strong but it's quite difficult when the pull of the DGWs is strong.

                    • Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Last time Rashford played a game was 12th Dec. Likely take a while to get match sharp/fit

                      1. No Kane No Gain
                        • 6 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        He’ll get this weekend for that. It’s not like he needs to get used to the league

                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 6 Years
                          1 min ago

                          He'll need more than one game

                  2. Warby84
                    • 9 Years
                    58 mins ago

                    Moyes to Emery a no brainer

                    Open Controls
                    1. SligoRovers1928
                        20 mins ago

                        Seems like it yeah

                      • BrockLanders
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        I'm definitely going there

                    2. The Iceman
                      • 2 Years
                      56 mins ago

                      What’s the best move with 1FT?

                      A) Sarr > Rogers
                      B) Sarr > Bournemouth MID

                      Do Villa have a game in GW29 and when will we know if they do or don’t?

                      Open Controls
                      1. SligoRovers1928
                          18 mins ago

                          Villa have no game in 29 that’s why they double this week so defo Bournemouth mid, Villa fixtures are incomparable

                          1. The Iceman
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            Cheers for the info. Tough decision for sure!

                        • Tonyawesome69
                          • 6 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          Refer to the article you posted in for the answer to the Villa GW29 question

                          1. The Iceman
                            • 2 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Yeah that’s my bad… prefer A or B?

                            1. Tonyawesome69
                              • 6 Years
                              just now

                              Depends how you plan to navigate BGW29 and do you have the FTs to buy/sell Rogers

                        • FPL Blow-In
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          We do know, they don’t

                          1. FPL Blow-In
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 12 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            I mean, you could read the heading of the article lol

                            1. The Iceman
                              • 2 Years
                              16 mins ago

                              I’ve had a very long day, my bad. Any preference for A or B?

                              1. FPL Blow-In
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                14 mins ago

                                It depends on your full team. How many have you blanking in gw29 currently? If you have 5 or more getting Rogers is risky unless you plan to use FH in 29.

                                1. The Iceman
                                  • 2 Years
                                  just now

                                  3 x Liverpool and 2 x Newcastle so 5 I think?

                        • BrockLanders
                          • 10 Years
                          1 min ago

                          A. Take the Double.

                      2. No Kane No Gain
                        • 6 Years
                        49 mins ago

                        Play kluivert or wood this week?!
                        Rogers DGW caused this

                        1. FPL Blow-In
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          That’s a toughie. Saints are just so much worse than Fulham that you have to play the fixture I guess. Both have form

                        2. BrockLanders
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          I'd play Kluivert

                      3. MarcusAurelius
                        • 9 Years
                        44 mins ago

                        Anyone else benching Isak this week? He’s on my bench but feels wrong but who else to bench?

                        Pickford
                        Kerkez Gabriel Robinson
                        Rogers Salah Mbuemo Palmer Kluivert
                        Gakpo Wood

                        Slot Valdimar Isak Myko Hall

                        1. Joyce1998
                          • 9 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          I'm in the same dilemma it's between Isak + Wood

                          1. MarcusAurelius
                            • 9 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Who you benching atm?

                            1. Joyce1998
                              • 9 Years
                              1 min ago

                              I'm on Wood atm but I can see myself benching Isak closer to deadline

                              1. MarcusAurelius
                                • 9 Years
                                just now

                                Haha thanks for the help

                        2. Kingy109
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          I think I might back the Fulham defence over the City defence so in a similar situation I'm thinking about benching Wood. My other option, unless benching Rogers, Mbeumo or Palmer (all of which sound like a bad idea) would be Mateta but he's on form too.

                      4. BrockLanders
                        • 10 Years
                        37 mins ago

                        Exact money for Isak, Murphy & Moyes to Watkins, Rogers & Emery for -4.

                        Do it now? Or wait..

                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 6 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Don't see how you can make an early transfer for Watkins when we don't have any update on his groin injury

                        2. Kingy109
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          I don;t think any of those players are predicted to change in price. If this remains the case you can wait. Watkins might play in the FA cup, which will make this an easier decision

                      5. FPL Virgin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        35 mins ago

                        How do I still have Digne in my team? 😆

                        1. BrockLanders
                          • 10 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Fortunate now. Nice doubler

                        2. Kingy109
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Maatsen plays Ipswich, Digne vs Pool. 😉

                      6. The-Red-1
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        Mini league rival has Slot, I'm about 20 points ahead.

                        Just go safe and match him? Or go Emery?
                        Matching feels naughty, but maybe it's the right play to preserve my lead

                        1. Casual Player
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          It's a long way from the end to preserve a lead. Although I think Slot might be a better option than Emery in GW25 anyway

                      7. Yes Ndidi
                        • 5 Years
                        23 mins ago

                        Triple Liverpool & TC already in play this week. AM, FH & BB still in hand.
                        Best course of action is:-

                        1. Action AM25-27 on Emery and hope for the best
                        or
                        2. Sit tight until the full extent of 33/34/36 is clearer.

                        Had been looking at Wolves run 36-38 for AM and hoping they get a DGW36, but maybe its better played now when I know I won't want to play another chip, especially if 33 isn't much of a DGW for BB.

                        1. Crunchie
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          I am somehow one point off the green (so far), with no chips played and no wood or Pickford.

                          I have 3 Palace 3 Liverpool and 2 Newcastle although Hall and Sarr and Rogers are going).

                          I am FH in 29, BB33, and hopefully have 5FT's to navigate GW34, or WC34 and put a couple of City on the bench.

                          I think the AM chip is much more powerful now in GW35-37 than GW25 to GW27 personally.

                          Its a risk FH 29 but Newcastle, Palace and Liverpool either side have great fixtures (Palace not so much for GW33), but AM31-33 is a shout as Palace are 6th away from home, least goals conceeded). Brentford are in the bottom 6 away from home).

                          These things have to be taken into account now i think

                      8. Crunchie
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Glasner would be a good punt GW33 i meant to say.

                        1. Crunchie
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          no i reply fail to my own post haha. off to bed

                      9. estheblessed
                        • 10 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Now or never with triple caption right?

                        1. estheblessed
                          • 10 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          *captain

